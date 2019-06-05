Vita 34 International : Annual General Meeting of Vita 34 AG agrees in all agenda items with the administration

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Annual General Meeting of Vita 34 AG agrees in all agenda items with the administration



05.06.2019 / 10:56

- Mr. Nicolas Schobinger elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of the company

- Decision on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2019 adopted

Leipzig, 5 June 2019 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, presented details of its business development in 2018 and provided insights into the company's future strategy in front of around 60 shareholders present at its Annual General Meeting in Leipzig yesterday. At the time of the vote, 49.8 percent of the voting capital was represented at the meeting this year. In addition to the usual resolutions on the appropriation of profits, the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards, and the election of the auditor, the resolutions above all focused on the election of a new member of the Supervisory Board and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2019.

As part of the resolution on the appropriation of profits (agenda item 2), an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.16 per dividend-bearing share was resolved. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were granted discharge in the context of the resolutions on agenda items 3 and 4. PKF Deutschland GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Berlin branch) was again appointed auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2019.

As part of the election to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 6), Nicolas Schobinger, Diplom-Kaufmann, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of the company. He thus succeeds the former member of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Gerrit Witschaß, who resigned her Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of 28 February 2019. In addition, it was decided to create an Authorized Capital 2019.

Specifically, the agenda items were voted on with the following percentage approval of voting shares:

Agenda item 2: 76.9 %

Agenda item 3: 81.9 %

Agenda item 4: 81.3 %

Agenda item 5: 99.8 %

Agenda item 6: 99.7 %

Agenda item 7: 75.3 %

Agenda item 8: 76.8 %

Agenda item 9: 99.8 %

Further details of the agenda items that have been voted on can be downloaded from the Vita 34 AG website at https://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/hauptversammlung-2019/.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Vita 34 AG

Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0

Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de

