VITA 34 INTERNATIONAL AG

(V3V)
  Report  
Vita 34 International : Annual General Meeting of Vita 34 AG agrees in all agenda items with the administration

06/05/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of Vita 34 AG agrees in all agenda items with the administration

05.06.2019 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Vita 34 AG agrees in all agenda items with the administration

- Mr. Nicolas Schobinger elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of the company

- Decision on the creation of an Authorized Capital 2019 adopted

Leipzig, 5 June 2019 - Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of the largest cell banks in Europe, presented details of its business development in 2018 and provided insights into the company's future strategy in front of around 60 shareholders present at its Annual General Meeting in Leipzig yesterday. At the time of the vote, 49.8 percent of the voting capital was represented at the meeting this year. In addition to the usual resolutions on the appropriation of profits, the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards, and the election of the auditor, the resolutions above all focused on the election of a new member of the Supervisory Board and the creation of a new Authorized Capital 2019.

As part of the resolution on the appropriation of profits (agenda item 2), an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.16 per dividend-bearing share was resolved. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were granted discharge in the context of the resolutions on agenda items 3 and 4. PKF Deutschland GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Berlin branch) was again appointed auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2019.

As part of the election to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 6), Nicolas Schobinger, Diplom-Kaufmann, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board of the company. He thus succeeds the former member of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Gerrit Witschaß, who resigned her Supervisory Board mandate with effect from the end of 28 February 2019. In addition, it was decided to create an Authorized Capital 2019.

Specifically, the agenda items were voted on with the following percentage approval of voting shares:

Agenda item 2: 76.9 %
Agenda item 3: 81.9 %
Agenda item 4: 81.3 %
Agenda item 5: 99.8 %
Agenda item 6: 99.7 %
Agenda item 7: 75.3 %
Agenda item 8: 76.8 %
Agenda item 9: 99.8 %

Further details of the agenda items that have been voted on can be downloaded from the Vita 34 AG website at https://www.vita34.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/hauptversammlung-2019/.

 

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Vita 34 AG
Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0
Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190
Email: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de

 

Company profile

Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today one of the leading cell banks in Europe. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since then been a complete provider of cryopreservation services for the collection, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord tissue. Based on the expansion of the business model in 2019, Vita 34 intends to also offer the storage of stem cells from endogenous fat as well as immune cells and cell preparations from peripheral blood and umbilical cord blood in the future. Nursing cells are a valuable source of medical cell therapy and are kept alive at temperatures as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius for use as part of a treatment when needed. More than 230,000 customers from more than 20 countries have already provided for their family's health with a cell depot at Vita 34.


05.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@vita34.de
Internet: www.vita34.de
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 819687

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819687  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About