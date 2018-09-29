Log in
Vital Therapies to Present at the 19th International Liver Support Meeting

09/29/2018 | 04:00pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTL), a biotherapeutic company that has been developing ELAD®, a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of liver failure, today announced that additional data from its VTL-308 clinical trial will be presented today at the 19th International Liver Support Meeting in Rostock-Warnemunde, Germany.  The presentation, titled "Update on ELAD Study VTL-308", will be made by Nikolaos T. Pyrsopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Slides from the presentation will be available on our website http://vitaltherapies.com in the "Research and Clinical Development" section.

