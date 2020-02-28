Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Vitalhub Corp.    VHI   CA92847V5018

VITALHUB CORP.

(VHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 02/28 10:08:21 am
1.75 CAD   -4.89%
09:50aVitalhub Corp. Refiles Interim Financial Statements
NE
02/21VITALHUB : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- VitalHub Corp./
AQ
02/21VITALHUB : IIROC Trading Resumption - VHI
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitalhub : Refiles Interim Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 09:55am EST

DGAP-News: VitalHub Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vitalhub Corp. Refiles Interim Financial Statements

28.02.2020 / 15:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "Vitalhub") announces that it has refiled its unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 (collectively, the " Interim Filings"), originally filed on November 21, 2019, to remove the "Notice of No Review of Interim Financial Statements" and to amend minor typographical errors, following the review of the Interim Filings by the auditors of Vitalhub required pursuant to Section 4.3 of National Instrument 44-101 -Short Form Prospectus Distributions, in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company.

The refiled Interim Filings have been filed on SEDAR and may be viewed on Vitalhub's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact

Vitalhub Corp.
Daniel Matlow
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel:       (416) 727-9061
Email:   dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including the listing and trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release. The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward- looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, to obtain capital and credit and to protect its property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52915
News Source: Newsfile

28.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VitalHub Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA92847V5018
EQS News ID: 986723

 
End of News DGAP News Service

986723  28.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VITALHUB CORP.
09:50aVitalhub Corp. Refiles Interim Financial Statements
NE
02/21VITALHUB : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- VitalHub Corp./
AQ
02/21VITALHUB : IIROC Trading Resumption - VHI
AQ
02/21VITALHUB : IIROC Trading Halt - VHI
AQ
02/21VITALHUB CORP : . Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
AQ
02/07VITALHUB : Announces Sale of Pirouette Case Management Solution to Three Multi-S..
AQ
01/23VITALHUB : Announces the Sale of DOCit Mobile App Solution for Multi-Site Deploy..
AQ
01/13VITALHUB : Continues Expansion of the B Care EHR Platform in the Province of Man..
AQ
01/03VITALHUB : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation
AQ
2019VITALHUB : Announces Contract to Support EY Engagement in the Kingdom of Saudi A..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 10,3 M
EBIT 2019 -0,33 M
Net income 2019 -0,87 M
Finance 2019 1,21 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 33,2 M
Chart VITALHUB CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vitalhub Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25  CAD
Last Close Price 1,84  CAD
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 76,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Matlow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Goffenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher James Schnarr Independent Director
Barry A. Tissenbaum Independent Director
Roger Dent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITALHUB CORP.5.14%25
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.70%34 042
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 517
REMGRO LIMITED-1.03%6 075
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-1.78%5 675
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-9.79%4 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group