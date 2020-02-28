Vitalhub : Refiles Interim Financial Statements

DGAP-News: VitalHub Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - VITALHUB CORP. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "Vitalhub") announces that it has refiled its unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 (collectively, the " Interim Filings"), originally filed on November 21, 2019, to remove the "Notice of No Review of Interim Financial Statements" and to amend minor typographical errors, following the review of the Interim Filings by the auditors of Vitalhub required pursuant to Section 4.3 of National Instrument 44-101 -Short Form Prospectus Distributions, in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company.

The refiled Interim Filings have been filed on SEDAR and may be viewed on Vitalhub's profile at www.sedar.com.

