Vitalibis Appoints Football Legend Eric Wright to its Founding Ambassador Program

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based wellness products, has appointed football legend Eric Wright as a Founding Ambassador to spread awareness of its premium hemp-based wellness products amongst the professional athlete community and their respective fan bases.



Eric Wright is a widely renowned football legend and is considered to be among the best cornerbacks of his day, having started his career playing for the University of Missouri. Wright was an All-Big Eight defensive back in 1979 and 1980, later being selected for Missouri’s All-Century team in 1990. In the 1981 NFL draft, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round, where he played from 1981-1990. Wright went on to become a four-time Super Bowl Champion, a two-time Pro-Bowl player and a two-time All-Pro selection.

Wright remains actively involved in the NFL community, currently serving as an alumni coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, additionally playing an active role in the league’s concussion protocol program. As a Founding Ambassador, Wright’s efforts will focus on driving both sales and additional collaborations to grow the Vitalibis brand.

“We are truly thrilled to partner with Eric Wright, who we believe can strategically drive value for Vitalibis within the NFL player and associated fan communities,” said Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis. “Collaborations such as this are a key component in our Macro, Micro- and Nano-influencer strategies – aligning with authentic individuals and organizations of all sizes who believe in and are users of our premium hemp-based wellness products. We look forward to continuing to forge relationships with sports legends to spread awareness of our products,” concluded Raack.

“Vitalibis’ hemp-based wellness products have made a significant difference in my quality of life, helping me overcome aches and pains from my days in the NFL,” said Eric Wright. “As an avid user of their products, partnering with Vitalibis as a Founding Ambassador was a natural fit. It’s an honor to work with the Vitalibis team and I look forward to sharing my incredible personal experience with their hemp-based wellness products with my network.”

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol, along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: