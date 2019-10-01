Vitalibis and You Can Thrive! Form Business Alliance Dedicated To Holistic Wellness Services for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today a charitable alliance with You Can Thrive! This relationship will support people living with breast cancer and thriving, by funding programs and services designed for improved wellness.

Vitalibis’ social mission is centered around increasing awareness, inspiring action and providing funds for existing non-profits who are improving the lives of people and the environment. Vitalibis follows a simple, yet powerful mantra – “Be well, do good.™”

Support You Can Thrive! by simply purchasing Vitalibis products at: https://www.vitalibis.com/youcanthrive . Customers can also use the Coupon Code: youcanthrive during checkout to receive a $10 savings on all $50+ orders, which includes free shipping.

Through this exclusive URL assigned solely for You Can Thrive!, customers can shop and purchase Vitalibis products and Vitalibis will allocate 20% of the purchase price from each product sale to providing relief through programs at You Can Thrive!

You Can Thrive! takes a Mind – Body – Soul approach to wellness by offering innovative programming focused on holistic care, advocacy and support, nutrition and exercise. Their programs and services are offered to anyone with a Breast Cancer diagnosis, regardless of financial status.

One-third of all cancers can be prevented with diet and lifestyle changes

100% of You Can Thrive programs are either free or offered at a very low cost

Luana DeAngelis, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of You Can Thrive! said, “Supported by an effective product and socially responsible business model, our community is excited to be teaming up with Vitalibis in our shared mission of creating a long-term vision that can shift the conversation and paradigm, to a more loving and yielding form of care for all people.”

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: “You Can Thrive is a fantastic organization and we love their holistic approach to helping people thrive. As a brand focused on wellness, we embrace so many synergies with the You Can Thrive team and look forward to many years of alignment with them as a strategic, non-profit alliance.”

About You Can Thrive!

Founded in 2005, You Can Thrive! is the national leader in providing innovative holistic resources and prevention services for cancer survivors. The mission is accomplished through socially responsible partnerships and corporate wellness initiatives that promote access to affordable preventative healthcare. For additional information, please visit: www.youcanthrive.org

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.