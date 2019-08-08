Log in
VITAMIN SHOPPE INC

(VSI)
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

08/08/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Tax, Inc. Stockholders will receive $6.50 for each share of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $208 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/vsi. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-vitamin-shoppe-inc-300899012.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
