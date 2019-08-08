Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vitamin Shoppe Inc    VSI

VITAMIN SHOPPE INC

(VSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) on Behalf of Vitamin Shoppe Shareholders and Encourages Vitamin Shoppe Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) on behalf of Vitamin Shoppe shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Liberty Tax, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 8, 2019 and valued at $208 million, current Vitamin Shoppe shareholders will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Vitamin Shoppe and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Vitamin Shoppe shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Vitamin Shoppe please go to https://bespc.com/vsi/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-vitamin-shoppe-inc-nyse-vsi-on-behalf-of-vitamin-shoppe-shareholders-and-encourages-vitamin-shoppe-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300899243.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VITAMIN SHOPPE INC
04:53pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.
PR
04:44pVITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events,..
AQ
02:01pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Vitamin Shoppe,..
PR
08:04aVITAMIN SHOPPE (VSI) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Vitami..
PR
07:03aVITAMIN SHOPPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aVITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
06:31aTHE VITAMIN SHOPPE : ® to be Acquired by Liberty Tax
BU
06:30aVITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
08/01VITAMIN SHOPPE : Uncle Bud's Hemp Enters The Vitamin Shoppe
PR
07/29VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group