Vitamin Shoppe : reg; Announces Participation At Investor Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced management's participation at Baird's 2019 Consumer, Technology & Services Conference taking place June 4-6, 2019 in New York City. Presenting at the conference will be Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Knight, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern).

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Vitamin Shoppe website in the Investor Relations section. A copy of management's powerpoint presentation will also be available that day on the company's website at www.vitaminshoppe.com in the Investor Relations section.

Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer of nutritional products based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive retail assortment including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Follow the Vitamin Shoppe on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/THEVITAMINSHOPPE and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/VitaminShoppe.

