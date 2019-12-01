Vitasoy International : CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 345)

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION AND

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO and Ms. May LO, the Non-executive Directors of the Company, have been appointed as the members to the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 1st December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Winston Yau-lai LO

Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, 1st December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Winston Yau-lai Lo, Mr. Roberto Guidetti and Mr. Eugene Lye are executive directors. Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling Lo, Mr. Peter Tak-shing Lo and Ms. May Lo are non-executive directors. Dr. the Hon. Sir David Kwok-po Li, Mr. Jan P. S. Erlund, Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale, Mr. Paul Jeremy Brough and Dr. Roy Chi- ping Chung are independent non-executive directors.