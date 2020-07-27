Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Vitasoy International Holdings Limited    345   HK0345001611

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(345)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/24
30.05 HKD   -1.80%
06:06aVITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
06/15VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/03VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return for the month ended 29/02/2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitasoy International : Next Day Disclosure Returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:06am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Stock code: 345

Date submitted: 27th July, 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: ORDINARY SHARES

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

existing number of issued

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

1,063,843,500

30th June, 2020

Issue of shares pursuant to

38,000

0.004%

HK$9.370

HK$29.65

68.40% discount

exercise of share options on

2nd July, 2020under the share

60,000

0.006%

HK$10.080

(closing price as at 30th

66.00% discount

option scheme (adopted on

June, 2020)

28th August 2012) by

employee of the Company

Issue of shares pursuant to

exercise of share options on

72,000

0.007%

HK$13.600

HK$29.65

54.13% discount

8th July, 2020under the share

56,000

0.005%

HK$14.792

(closing price as at 7th

50.11% discount

option scheme (adopted on

32,000

0.003%

HK$16.296

July, 2020)

45.04% discount

28th August 2012) by

employee of the Company

Issue of shares pursuant to

HK$13.600

exercise of share options on

40,000

0.004%

HK$30.00

54.67% discount

14th July, 2020under the

(closing price as at 13th

share option scheme (adopted

July, 2020)

on 28th August 2012) by

employee of the Company

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Issue of shares pursuant to

exercise of share options on

6,000

0.001%

HK$14.792

HK$30.10

50.86% discount

21st July, 2020under the

(closing price as at 20th

share option scheme (adopted

July, 2020)

on 28th August 2012) by

employee of the Company

Issue of shares pursuant to

exercise of share options on

24,000

0.002%

HK$14.792

HK$30.60

51.66% discount

23rd July, 2020under the

(closing price as at 22nd

share option scheme (adopted

July, 2020)

on 28th August 2012) by

employee of the Company

Issue of shares pursuant to

36,000

0.003%

HK$14.792

HK$30.60

51.66% discount

exercise of share options on

24th July, 2020under the

16,000

0.002%

HK$25.100

(closing price as at 23rd

17.97% discount

share option scheme (adopted

July, 2020)

on 28th August 2012) by

employees of the Company

Issue of shares pursuant to

exercise of share options on

HK$30.05

27th July, 2020under the

300,000

0.028%

HK$14.792

(closing price as at 24th

50.78% discount

share option scheme (adopted

July, 2020)

on 28th August 2012) by

director of the Company

Share repurchases

N/A

Closing balance as at

1,064,523,500

27th July, 2020

3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for the listing imposed by the Listing Rules under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 10);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing
    3/2019

For Main Board listed issuers

market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  1. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  3. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  5. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.
  6. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases.
  7. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

3/2019

適用於主板上市發行人

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

date

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a) _____________

resolution)

2.

% of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since

____________%

date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any

purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: TONG AH HING

(Name)

Title: COMPANY SECRETARY

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer

3/2019

Disclaimer

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 10:05:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
06:06aVITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
06/15VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
03/03VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return for the month ended 29/02/2020
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Change in composition of remuneration and nomination com..
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30th se..
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return for the month ended 30/09/2019
PU
2019Responsible Finance Leads BMO's Emerging-Markets Strategy -- Market Talk
DJ
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return for the month ended 31/08/2019
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 4th septe..
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 546 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 592 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net cash 2021 678 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 31 968 M 4 124 M 4 124 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 755
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,77 HKD
Last Close Price 30,05 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Guidetti Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yau Lai Lo Executive Chairman
Shing Suet Lau Chief Executive Officer-Hong Kong Operations
Kin Shing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Shwu Pyng Tzeng Chen Group Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.37%4 124
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-12.39%208 286
KEURIG DR PEPPER4.80%42 693
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-9.13%12 057
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.65%9 809
COCA-COLA HBC AG-19.73%9 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group