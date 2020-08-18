Vitasoy International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18TH AUGUST, 2020

B. To determine the remuneration of the Directors

(v) To re-elect Mr. Eugene LYE as an Executive

(iv) To re-elect Ms. May LO as a Non-executive

A. (i) To re-elect Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG as an

Statements and the Reports of the Directors and

To receive and adopt the audited Financial

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on 18th August, 2020 ("AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 17th July, 2020 were passed on a poll.

Number of votes (%) Ordinary Resolutions For Against 4. To appoint Auditors and authorise the Directors to fix 746,269,624 42,223,108 their remuneration (94.645086%) (5.354914%) 5. A. To grant an unconditional mandate to the 585,878,169 199,556,813 Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional (74.592828%) (25.407172%) shares of the Company B. To grant an unconditional mandate to the 772,931,363 14,831,369 Directors to buy-back shares of the Company (98.117280%) (1.882720%) C. To add the number of shares bought-back 586,582,770 200,062,207 pursuant to Resolution 5B to the number of (74.567662%) (25.432338%) shares available pursuant to Resolution 5A

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,064,523,500 shares, being the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

For and on behalf of

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Paggie Ah-hing TONG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18th August, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Winston Yau-lai LO, Mr. Roberto GUIDETTI and Mr. Eugene LYE are executive directors. Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling LO, Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO and Ms. May LO are non-executive directors. Dr. the Hon. Sir David Kwok-po LI, Mr. Jan P. S. ERLUND, Mr. Anthony John Liddell NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Paul Jeremy BROUGH and Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG are independent non-executive directors.

2