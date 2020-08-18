Vitasoy International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18TH AUGUST, 2020

Log in
08/18/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 345)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

18TH AUGUST, 2020

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on 18th August, 2020 ("AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 17th July, 2020 were passed on a poll.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited Financial

773,623,943

14,821,468

Statements and the Reports of the Directors and

(98.120166%)

(1.879834%)

Auditors for the year ended 31st March, 2020

2.

To declare a Final Dividend

774,151,264

14,821,468

(98.121422%)

(1.878578%)

3.

A. (i) To re-elect Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG as an

760,124,611

28,844,371

Independent Non-executive Director

(96.344042%)

(3.655958%)

(ii) To re-elect Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling LO as a

665,362,620

89,352,362

Non-executive Director

(88.160781%)

(11.839219%)

(iii) To re-elect Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO as a

727,240,044

61,728,938

Non-executive Director

(92.175999%)

(7.824001%)

(iv) To re-elect Ms. May LO as a Non-executive

731,489,654

57,479,328

Director

(92.714628%)

(7.285372%)

(v) To re-elect Mr. Eugene LYE as an Executive

757,023,734

31,945,248

Director

(95.951013%)

(4.048987%)

B. To determine the remuneration of the Directors

772,401,895

15,357,087

(98.050535%)

(1.949465%)

1

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

4.

To appoint Auditors and authorise the Directors to fix

746,269,624

42,223,108

their remuneration

(94.645086%)

(5.354914%)

5.

A. To grant an unconditional mandate to the

585,878,169

199,556,813

Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional

(74.592828%)

(25.407172%)

shares of the Company

B. To grant an unconditional mandate to the

772,931,363

14,831,369

Directors to buy-back shares of the Company

(98.117280%)

(1.882720%)

C. To add the number of shares bought-back

586,582,770

200,062,207

pursuant to Resolution 5B to the number of

(74.567662%)

(25.432338%)

shares available pursuant to Resolution 5A

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,064,523,500 shares, being the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

For and on behalf of

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

Paggie Ah-hing TONG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18th August, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Winston Yau-lai LO, Mr. Roberto GUIDETTI and Mr. Eugene LYE are executive directors. Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling LO, Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO and Ms. May LO are non-executive directors. Dr. the Hon. Sir David Kwok-po LI, Mr. Jan P. S. ERLUND, Mr. Anthony John Liddell NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Paul Jeremy BROUGH and Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG are independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:40:17 UTC
