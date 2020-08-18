Vitasoy International : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18TH AUGUST, 2020
08/18/2020 | 04:41am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 345)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON
18TH AUGUST, 2020
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on 18th August, 2020 ("AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 17th July, 2020 were passed on a poll.
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
Number of votes (%)
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited Financial
773,623,943
14,821,468
Statements and the Reports of the Directors and
(98.120166%)
(1.879834%)
Auditors for the year ended 31st March, 2020
2.
To declare a Final Dividend
774,151,264
14,821,468
(98.121422%)
(1.878578%)
3.
A. (i) To re-elect Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG as an
760,124,611
28,844,371
Independent Non-executive Director
(96.344042%)
(3.655958%)
(ii) To re-elect Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling LO as a
665,362,620
89,352,362
Non-executive Director
(88.160781%)
(11.839219%)
(iii) To re-elect Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO as a
727,240,044
61,728,938
Non-executive Director
(92.175999%)
(7.824001%)
(iv) To re-elect Ms. May LO as a Non-executive
731,489,654
57,479,328
Director
(92.714628%)
(7.285372%)
(v) To re-elect Mr. Eugene LYE as an Executive
757,023,734
31,945,248
Director
(95.951013%)
(4.048987%)
B. To determine the remuneration of the Directors
772,401,895
15,357,087
(98.050535%)
(1.949465%)
1
Number of votes (%)
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
4.
To appoint Auditors and authorise the Directors to fix
746,269,624
42,223,108
their remuneration
(94.645086%)
(5.354914%)
5.
A. To grant an unconditional mandate to the
585,878,169
199,556,813
Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional
(74.592828%)
(25.407172%)
shares of the Company
B. To grant an unconditional mandate to the
772,931,363
14,831,369
Directors to buy-back shares of the Company
(98.117280%)
(1.882720%)
C. To add the number of shares bought-back
586,582,770
200,062,207
pursuant to Resolution 5B to the number of
(74.567662%)
(25.432338%)
shares available pursuant to Resolution 5A
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,064,523,500 shares, being the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the AGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
For and on behalf of
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
Paggie Ah-hing TONG
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 18th August, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Winston Yau-lai LO, Mr. Roberto GUIDETTI and Mr. Eugene LYE are executive directors. Ms. Yvonne Mo-ling LO, Mr. Peter Tak-shing LO and Ms. May LO are non-executive directors. Dr. the Hon. Sir David Kwok-po LI, Mr. Jan P. S. ERLUND, Mr. Anthony John Liddell NIGHTINGALE, Mr. Paul Jeremy BROUGH and Dr. Roy Chi-ping CHUNG are independent non-executive directors.
