VITEC GROUP PLC (VTC)
09/17 09:20:40 am
1341.4 GBp   +0.10%
10:23a VITEC : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/14 VITEC : Half Year Results to 30 June 2018
AQ
08/13 VITEC : Record for Vitec
AQ
Vitec : Holding(s) in Company

09/17/2018 | 10:23am CEST

17 September 2018

The Vitec Group plc

Holdings in Company

In conformity with the Transparency Directive The Vitec Group plc (Vitec) is required to announce to the market the receipt of notifications of major interests in shares.

Vitec received the attached notice in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules that Pacific SRL has a notifiable interest in the voting rights of 1,306,252 ordinary shares of 20p each in Vitec, representing 2.90% of Vitec's issued ordinary share capital (down from 3.83% previously).

Jon Bolton

Group Company Secretary

020 8332 4600

A snapshot of The Vitec Group plc

Vitec is a leading global provider of premium branded products and solutions to the fast moving and growing 'image capture and content creation' market.

Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and solutions including camera supports, camera mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags.

We employ around 1,700 people across the world in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.

The Vitec Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2017 adjusted revenue* of £378.1 million.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com

LEI number: 2138007H5DQ4X8YOCF14

* Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

THE VITEC GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PACIFIC SRL

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

ROMANO D'EZZELLINO (VI) ITALY

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

STATE STREET NOMINEES LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

LONDON, ENGLAND

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

14/09/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.90

N/A

2.90

44,958,520

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

3.83

N/A

3.83

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0009296665

1,306,252

N/A

2.90

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,306,252

2.90

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

This disclosure has been calculated based on an issued share capital amount of 44,958,520

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

14/09/2018

Disclaimer

The Vitec Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:22:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 401 M
EBIT 2018 52,3 M
Net income 2018 28,8 M
Debt 2018 35,1 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 20,88
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 602 M
Chart VITEC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vitec Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITEC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Charles Bird Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John McDonough Chairman
Katharina Helen Marie Kearney-Croft Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Martin Green Director & Director-Group Business Development
Christopher John Humphrey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITEC GROUP PLC18.58%787
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%19 213
GOPRO INC-17.97%952
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD-53.33%749
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC-55.30%127
OPTRONTEC INC--.--%102
