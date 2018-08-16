Log in
VITESSE MEDIA PLC
Vitesse Media : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

08/16/2018

For further enquiries please contact:

Vitesse Media plc
+44 (0)20 7250 7035

Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive
David Brown, Group Finance Director

Stockdale Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7601 6100

Tom Griffiths
Ed Thomas
David Coaten

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges
Richard Andrews
Ben Griffiths (ECM)
Sam Lucas (ECM)

Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)
+44 (0)20 3567 0510

John West
Cat Valentine
Kim van Beeck

About Vitesse Media plc

Vitesse Media plc is an AIM-quoted leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data and Insight in three key sectors: Technology, Financial Services and Diversity. Vitesse's ambition is to create content that informs, communities that engage and brands that inspire in order to enable a better business environment for our sponsors and clients.

Vitesse's flagship titles include SmallBusiness.co.uk, Growth Company Investor, Information Age, GrowthBusiness.co.uk and What Investment. Vitesse Media is also responsible for a growing portfolio of high- profile events, including The Quoted Company Awards, Women in IT Awards and British Small Business Awards, amongst others.

Disclaimer

Vitesse Media plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 19:10:02 UTC
