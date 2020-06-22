Vitreous Glass Advises Appointment

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") Vitreous Glass, a processor of post-consumer waste glass whose product is sold to the fibreglass manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darcy Forbes to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Forbes joined Vitreous in 1999, and most recently served as the Company's General Manager. The appointment is subject to TSXV approval.

