MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Vitreous Glass Inc.    VCI   CA92852B1013

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

(VCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/22 02:34:25 pm
3.16 CAD   -7.06%
05:20pVitreous Glass Advises Appointment
NE
05/07Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status
NE
04/06VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitreous Glass Advises Appointment

06/22/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2020) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") Vitreous Glass, a processor of post-consumer waste glass whose product is sold to the fibreglass manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darcy Forbes to Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Forbes joined Vitreous in 1999, and most recently served as the Company's General Manager. The appointment is subject to TSXV approval.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58346


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 8,50 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net income 2019 1,77 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net cash 2019 0,87 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Cashion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy H. Rendell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Schenkelberg Independent Director
David G. Birkby Independent Director
Meredith Cashion Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITREOUS GLASS INC.-6.08%16
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.63%23 710
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%8 092
SUEZ SA-22.02%7 355
PENNON GROUP PLC14.93%6 126
STERICYCLE-11.02%5 191
