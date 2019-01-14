Log in
Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend

01/14/2019 | 03:10pm EST

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) -  Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.13 per common share to be paid on February 15, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2019. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.

The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at January 14, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires)


© Newsfilecorp 2019
