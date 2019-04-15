Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Vitreous Glass Inc    VCI   CA92852B1013

VITREOUS GLASS INC

(VCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.10 per common share to be paid on May 15, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2019. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.

The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at April 15, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44084


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VITREOUS GLASS INC
02:35pVitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
02/26VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Re-Files Audited Financial Statements for the Years Ended ..
AQ
01/31VITREOUS GLASS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/14Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
More news
Chart VITREOUS GLASS INC
Duration : Period :
Vitreous Glass Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Cashion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Birkby Chairman
Timothy H. Rendell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Schenkelberg Independent Director
Meredith Cashion Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITREOUS GLASS INC3.93%0
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC15.84%23 136
UMICORE20.14%11 448
SUEZ4.64%8 481
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD19.57%6 471
STERICYCLE55.68%5 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About