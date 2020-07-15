Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Vitreous Glass Inc.    VCI   CA92852B1013

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

(VCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/13 10:57:25 am
3.2 CAD   -8.31%
12:30pVitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
06/22Vitreous Glass Advises Appointment
NE
05/07Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.15 per common share to be paid on August 14, 2020 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.

The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at July 15, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59847


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VITREOUS GLASS INC.
12:30pVitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
06/22Vitreous Glass Advises Appointment
NE
05/07Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status
NE
04/06VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19
AQ
04/03Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19
NE
03/25Vitreous Glass Inc. Provides COVID-19 Update
NE
03/16Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Changes to Annual Meeting
NE
01/30VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/14Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
2019VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 8,50 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
Net income 2019 1,77 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net cash 2019 0,87 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vitreous Glass Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Cashion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darcy Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Timothy H. Rendell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Schenkelberg Independent Director
David G. Birkby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITREOUS GLASS INC.0.00%15
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.8.12%25 797
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.03%7 882
SUEZ SA-21.06%7 581
PENNON GROUP PLC5.41%5 695
STERICYCLE-12.90%5 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group