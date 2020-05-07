Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Vitreous Glass Inc.    VCI   CA92852B1013

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

(VCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Further to its news release of April 3, 2020, Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV:VCI) ("Vitreous" or the "Corporation"), a processor of post-consumer waste glass for the fibreglass industry in Alberta, advises that volumes of incoming supply of waste glass in the last week of April and the first week of May have been at levels higher than previously anticipated. Provided that this level of supply continues on an ongoing basis, Vitreous considers it unlikely that it will have to suspend operations due to lack of supply.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporations future performance, in particular, but not limited to, uncertainties relating to the significance of the impact of COVID-19 on the Corporation's operations and the expectation that the Corporation will suspend operations, as well as the timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. The forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55538


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VITREOUS GLASS INC.
03:20pVitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status
NE
04/06VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19
AQ
04/03Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Likely Suspension of Operations Due to COVID-19
NE
03/25Vitreous Glass Inc. Provides COVID-19 Update
NE
03/16Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Changes to Annual Meeting
NE
01/30VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/14Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
2019VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
2019VITREOUS GLASS INC : No data in subsection
FA
More news
Chart VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vitreous Glass Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick Cashion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy H. Rendell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Schenkelberg Independent Director
David G. Birkby Independent Director
Meredith Cashion Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITREOUS GLASS INC.-26.80%12
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-4.96%22 677
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.15%8 137
SUEZ-25.73%6 759
PENNON GROUP PLC8.05%5 752
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.59%4 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group