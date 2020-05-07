Vitreous Glass Inc. Announces Update to Operations Status

Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Further to its news release of April 3, 2020, Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV:VCI) ("Vitreous" or the "Corporation"), a processor of post-consumer waste glass for the fibreglass industry in Alberta, advises that volumes of incoming supply of waste glass in the last week of April and the first week of May have been at levels higher than previously anticipated. Provided that this level of supply continues on an ongoing basis, Vitreous considers it unlikely that it will have to suspend operations due to lack of supply.

