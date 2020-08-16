Viva Biotech : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS

維亞生物科技控股集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1873)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Viva Biotech Holdings (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 (2) (a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited management accounts of the Group and information currently available, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "Period") the Group is expected to record a significant amount of net loss during the Period as compared to the net profit reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Based on the information currently available, the Board considers that the significant net loss is mainly attributable to an extraordinary loss of approximately RMB650 million in relation to the Convertible Bonds (as defined below) issued in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

On February 11, 2020, Viva Incubator Investment Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued US$180 million 2.50% convertible bonds, guaranteed by the Company (the "Convertible Bonds"). Under IFRS, embedded derivative components of the Convertible Bonds are recognized as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") and their fair values are measured at each reporting date with reference to the market value. As the price of the Company's shares rose significantly between February 11, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the fair value assessed by reference to the market value of the Company's share had increased significantly and the Group is expected to recognize an increase in financial liabilities at FVTPL during the Period. The RMB650 million loss mainly includes such fair value loss on the financial liabilities at FVTPL in relation to the embedded derivative components of the Convertible Bonds and interest expenses of the debt components of the Convertible Bonds.

However, the Group expects that as compared with the corresponding period from last year, revenue will increase by over 35% for the Period. Excluding the extraordinary loss in relation to the Convertible Bonds, the Group expects to record an increase in net profit attributable to owners of the Company.