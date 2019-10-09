AXX:Proposed Viva Energy-Liberty Oil acquisition not opposed Opens in a new Window

MEDIA RELEASE

10 October 2019

Viva Energy's proposed acquisition of Liberty Oil's wholesale business not opposed

The ACCC won't oppose the proposed acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent interest in Liberty Oil Holdings Pty Ltd's (Liberty) wholesale business by Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Viva), a wholly owned entity of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX: VEA).

Viva and Liberty are both wholesalers and retailers of fuel products. The proposed acquisition involves Liberty's wholesale business only. Viva's interest in Liberty's retail business will remain at 50 per cent.

The ACCC found that the proposed acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale supply of fuel products.

"Retailers told us that there are alternative wholesale suppliers and alternative brands they could switch to. We consider that, post-acquisition, the threat of fuel retailers switching to an alternative supplier is likely to constrain Viva's wholesale prices and supply terms," ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

The ACCC also considered the effect of the proposed acquisition on competition in the retail supply of fuel products in metropolitan Adelaide and Melbourne and in local areas across the country.

"In metropolitan Adelaide, most Liberty branded sites are dealer sites, where Liberty does not set the price. The share of Liberty branded sites is relatively low and there are other retailers in Adelaide that are likely to constrain city-wide prices, such as United and X Convenience. Therefore, price increases from this proposed acquisition are unlikely," Mr Ridgeway said.

"In metropolitan Melbourne, another city where Liberty branded sites operate, Liberty has a very small share of retail sites. The proposed acquisition is therefore unlikely to have a significant impact."

In local areas where Liberty retail sites overlap with Viva retail sites, including Coles Express sites, the ACCC concluded that in most of these areas sufficient competition would remain after the acquisition.

"We identified potential competition concerns regarding some local areas. The merger parties provided further information or implemented changes which addressed our concerns," Mr Ridgeway said.

Background

Viva's operations in Australia include refining, importing, wholesale and retail supply of fuel products. Viva's wholesale operations include supply to fuel retailers, distributors, independent service stations, commercial customers and rural customers. Viva wholesales