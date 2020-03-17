Viva Energy : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G Opens in a new Window
2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
The attached documents have been authorised for release by the Board of Viva Energy Group Limited.
Julia Kagan
Company Secretary
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Our purpose
Helping people reach their destination.
Who we are
Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies with more than 110 years of operations in Australia. We refine, store and market specialty petroleum products across the country and we are the sole supplier of Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia. In 2019, we supplied approximately a quarter of Australia's liquid fuel requirements to a national network of retail sites and directly to our commercial customers. We also operate a nationwide fuel supply chain, including the strategically located Geelong Refinery, an extensive import, storage and distribution infrastructure network, including a presence at over 50 airports and airfields.
Our values
Integrity
The right thing always
Responsibility
Safety, Environment, Our Communities
Curiosity
Be open, learn, shape our future
Commitment
Accountable and results focused
Respect
Inclusiveness, diversity, people
Contents
Overview
Act ethically and responsibly
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
The Board of Viva Energy Group Limited (Viva Energy or Company) is committed to maintaining an appropriate environment of corporate governance that promotes responsible management and conduct by our officers and employees and by the Company itself.
This statement outlines our principal governance arrangements and practices. During the year ended 31 December 2019 (reporting period), Viva Energy's corporate governance arrangements and practices complied with the 3rd edition
of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.
This statement is current as at 17 March 2020 and has been approved by the Board.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Act ethically and responsibly
Viva Energy is committed to observing the highest standard of corporate practice. During the reporting period, the Board approved a refreshed statement of Company values. The values: Integrity, Responsibility, Curiosity, Commitment, and Respect, reflect what Viva Energy stands for today and underpin our business principles and behaviours.
Viva Energy has long-standing Business Principles that reflect our core values and guide the conduct and operations of our Company. We also have a Code of Conduct, which outlines how we expect our employees, officers and directors to behave and conduct themselves in the workplace. The Code of Conduct is designed to:
foster ethical and professional behaviour throughout Viva Energy;
promote a fair, safe and productive environment, and equal opportunity for all employees;
ensure that the Company makes all reasonable efforts to comply with laws and regulations that apply to it;
ensure that there is an appropriate mechanism for employees to report conduct which breaches the Code of Conduct; and
ensure that employees are aware of the consequences they face should they breach the Code of Conduct.
Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy
The Board has adopted an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy, which sets out the responsibilities of Viva Energy and its employees or other personnel or representatives in observing and upholding the prohibition on bribery and related improper conduct. We also provide training on how to recognise and deal with instances of bribery and corruption.
The Board will be informed of any material breaches of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy.
Viva Energy has long-standing Business Principles that reflect our core values and guide the conduct and operations of our Company.
Whistleblower Policy
The Board has adopted a Whistleblower Policy to encourage the Company's employees, suppliers, contractors and other eligible persons to raise and report instances of alleged misconduct where there are reasonable grounds to suspect such conduct, without fear of intimidation, disadvantage or reprisal.
During the reporting period, the Board reviewed and updated the Whistleblower Policy to take into account the new legislation, which strengthened and consolidated whistleblower protections for the corporate and financial sector.
The Board will be informed of any material concerns raised under the Whistleblower Policy that call into question the culture of the Company.
Securities Trading Policy
The Board has adopted a Securities Trading Policy. The policy outlines the restrictions in relation to dealing in securities while in possession of inside information. The policy sets out the process for obtaining clearance to deal by persons classified as designated persons (directors, senior management and other persons classified as designated persons) under the policy and imposes the following additional restrictions:
subject to limited exceptions, designated persons are prohibited from trading the Company's securities during closed periods;
short term or speculative trading in the Company's securities by designated persons is prohibited;
derivative and hedging arrangements by designated persons in relation to any unvested securities in the Company or securities subject to a holding lock are prohibited; and
entering into margin lending arrangements in connection with the Company's securities by designated persons is prohibited.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Role of the Board
The Board is accountable to shareholders for the Company's performance.
The Board has adopted the Board Charter to provide a framework for the effective operation of the Board. The Board
A summary of the responsibilities and membership of each Board Committee during the reporting period is set out below.
Members
Key Responsibilities
Audit and Risk Committee
Charter sets out the composition, role and responsibilities of the Board and the authority delegated by the Board to the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Committees.
The Board's role is to provide strategic guidance and effective oversight of management performance in implementing the Company's strategies, business plans and values. The Board has reserved for itself certain matters as set out in the Board Charter. These include:
Sarah Ryan (Chair)
Dat Duong
Jane McAloon
Assisting the Board in overseeing the:
integrity of financial reporting;
effectiveness of the internal control structure and risk management framework;
systems for compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; and
internal and external audit functions.
defining the Company's purpose and approving the Company's strategies, budgets, major capital expenditure and business plans;
appointing the CEO and other members of senior management, and evaluating their performance; and
overseeing management in its implementation of the Company's business model, achievement of the Company's strategic objectives and instilling the Company's values generally.
To assist in the discharge of its responsibilities, the Board has established the following Board Committees:
Audit and Risk Committee
Remuneration and Nomination Committee
Sustainability Committee
Investment Committee
Board Committees have responsibility over matters as set out in their respective charters, which are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Each Committee is accountable to the Board for its performance and regularly reports to the Board on all matters relevant to the Committee's role and responsibilities.
The Board and Committee Charters were reviewed during the reporting period, including against the 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.
Remuneration and Nomination Committee
Robert Hill (Chair)
Assisting the Board in:
Arnoud De Meyer
• determining remuneration policy
Hui Meng Kho
and its application to the CEO,
senior executives and directors;
• performance evaluation of the CEO;
• overseeing the succession planning
process for the Board and the CEO;
• developing and overseeing
Board and director performance
evaluation; and
• reviewing size, composition and
skills of the Board.
Sustainability Committee
Jane McAloon (Chair)
Assisting the Board in receiving
Robert Hill
information and undertaking
Sarah Ryan
reasonable steps to oversee the:
• integrity, effectiveness and
performance of the Company's
health, safety, security, environment
(HSSE), community, product quality
and sustainability (together, HSSEC)
functions; and
• systems for compliance with legal
and regulatory HSSEC requirements.
Investment Committee
Arnoud De Meyer
Assisting the Board in reviewing key
(Chair)
investment decisions and reviewing
Each other director
the performance of key investments.
The Board periodically reviews membership of its standing Board Committees to ensure the composition of each Committee remains appropriate. The Board undertook such a review in early 2020 and determined that the current composition of each of the Committees is appropriate and no change is required at this stage.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
continued
Attendance at meetings
Details of attendance by our directors at Board and Board Committee meetings held during the reporting period are included in the Directors' Report (at page 74), which forms part our 2019 Annual Report.
Directors have a standing invitation to attend meetings of Board Committees of which they are not members.
All directors receive copies of the agenda, minutes and papers of each Board Committee.
We have a written agreement with each director setting out the terms of their appointment.
Our induction program for new directors focuses on ensuring that directors gain an understanding of the Company's business, risks, operational issues, corporate structure and values, and that directors are able to participate actively in the Board process soon after joining the Board. New directors joining the Board will receive all documents and materials necessary to enable them to understand the Company's business and its financial position. They will also meet with senior management and visit the Company's assets.
Delegation to management
The CEO is responsible for managing the Company and
its business within levels of authority specified by the Board. The scope of the delegated authority to the CEO is documented in our delegations of authority register.
The CEO may delegate aspects of his authority and power to the management team, but remains accountable to the Board for the Company's performance.
The CEO reports to the Board at regular Board meetings.
Appointment, election and induction of new directors
We undertake appropriate background checks before appointing a new director.
We held our first Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a listed company on 23 May 2019. At the AGM, two directors retired and were re-elected in accordance with the Company's constitution. The Notice of AGM included information on each director standing for re-election, including information on the director's background and experience and any other information relevant to the decision to re-elect them.
Professional development
As part of regular scheduled Board and Committee meetings, directors are provided with papers and briefings on the business and issues that may impact the business, including updates on relevant laws, accounting standards and governance developments. Briefings are provided by management as well as by external experts. These sessions are designed to provide directors with knowledge and ongoing development to support them in performing their role.
In addition to this, directors regularly undertake site visits as a group or individually. During the reporting period, directors visited the Geelong Refinery, Gore Bay Terminal, Newport Terminal as well as a non-Company owned terminal.
Role of the company secretary
The company secretary is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company secretary's office, including the administration of Board and Board Committee meetings and supporting the effectiveness of the Board through the oversight of Board-related processes.
The company secretary is accountable to the Board (through the Board Chair) on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
continued
Diversity
We are committed to creating and fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity and respectful and inclusive behaviours. The Board has adopted a diversity policy to support the achievement of the Company's objectives with respect to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
The Board is committed to continue improving the representation of women at Viva Energy. The gender diversity targets adopted by the Company and the progress made towards achieving these targets in 2019 are set out in the Sustainability section of our 2019 Annual Report at page 45.
The group was proud to be awarded Employer of Choice
for Gender Equality by the Workplace Gender Equity Agency in 2020.
Our Diversity Policy and the Company's most recent report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, which sets out our performance against gender equality indicators, are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au.
Performance evaluation
Board
The Board recognises the value in evaluating the effectiveness of its own performance and that of its Committees, as well as the contribution of individual directors to the effective functioning of the Board.
On the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Board carried out an internally facilitated inaugural performance evaluation during the reporting period.
The evaluation considered the balance of skills, experience and diversity of perspectives on the Board and how well the Board works together as a group. Other matters considered were:
quality of meeting agendas and whether the Board uses its time effectively with focus on the right issues;
effectiveness of the engagement between Board and management; and
effectiveness of the Board process and quality of company secretariat support.
In addition, we undertook an assessment of Board Committees, which involved each Committee considering compliance with its responsibilities as set out in the respective Committee Charters.
The evaluation identified opportunities for improvement, which have been implemented. The key area of agreed action was to enhance agenda planning to bring greater focus on strategic discussions.
Senior executives
Under the Board Charter, the Board is required to review the performance of senior management for each reporting period.
We have a written agreement with the CEO and with each other member of the Executive Leadership team (ELT) setting out the terms of their employment.
The CEO and each other member of the ELT is subject to performance evaluation annually. The Board sets the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the CEO and each member of the ELT and reviews performance against these KPIs after the end of each financial year.
Performance evaluation of the CEO and other members of the ELT, in accordance with the above process, took place during the reporting period.
We are committed to creating and fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity and respectful and inclusive behaviours. The Board has adopted a diversity policy to support the achievement of the Company's objectives with respect to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Structure the Board to add value
Board composition, skills and diversity
As at the date of this report, the Board comprises six non- executive directors and the CEO. The qualifications, skills and experience of each director are set out on pages 8 to 9 of our 2019 Annual Report.
The Board aims to have directors with the appropriate mix of skills, experience, expertise and diversity that are relevant to the Company's businesses and the Board's responsibility. The Board considers that the following skills and experience, as shown in the skills and experience matrix, are appropriately represented among its membership.
Skills and experience matrix
Category
Industry
Customer
HSSE
Strategy
Capital management
Risk
Stakeholders
Environment
Technology
Legal
Financial
Leadership
Governance
People, culture and conduct
Description
Energy industry executive experience or understanding of refining, marketing or distribution of petroleum products.
Commercial experience in product/service development, innovation and retail or commercial customer management strategy.
Experience with workplace health, safety, security and environment risks and management framework.
Experience defining strategic objectives, constructively questioning business plans and executing or overseeing strategy implementation.
Relevant experience in capital allocation, funding and project delivery.
Experience identifying key existing and emerging risks that could impact an organisation and monitoring effectiveness of risk management frameworks.
Relevant experience, or understanding, of managing relationships with stakeholders, including on issues of communities, sustainability, government relations and regulatory or public policy.
Relevant experience and understanding of environmental policies, impacts and evolving trends and technologies (such as renewables) which contribute to reductions in emissions and improvements in environmental outcomes.
Understanding of use and governance of critical technology, adopting new technologies, cyber security, innovation and responding to disruption.
Relevant qualifications or demonstrated experience in law and legal interpretation.
Relevant qualifications or a sound understanding of financial statements, including ability to probe the adequacies of financial and related risk controls.
Leadership experience as a CEO, senior executive or a senior leader in a relevant field.
Relevant qualifications or experience as a board member or senior executive with commitment to the highest standards of governance.
Experience in leading people and cultures, managing performance, selection and assessment of people, remuneration design and implementation, industrial relations, inclusion and diversity.
Representation on the Board
5/7
4/7
5/7
7/7
6/7
7/7
7/7
6/7
5/7
2/7
7/7
7/7
7/7
7/7
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Structure the Board to add value continued
Director independence
The Board requires a majority of its directors to be independent. We recognise that having a majority of independent directors helps to ensure that the decisions of the Board reflect the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally and that those decisions are not biased towards the interests of management or any other group.
The Board considers an independent director to be a non-executive director who is free of any interest, position, association or relationship that might influence, or could reasonably be perceived to influence, his or her capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board or to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally.
The Board has adopted in the Board Charter the factors that will be taken into consideration in determining if a director is independent.
The materiality of any relevant interest, position, association or relationship is determined on a case-by-case basis. The Board reviews the independence of each director in light of information disclosed to the Board.
The Board considers Robert Hill, Chairman, and Arnoud De Meyer, Jane McAloon and Sarah Ryan, each a non-executive director, to be independent.
Dat Duong and Hui Meng Kho, given they were nominated as directors by Vitol Investment Partnership Limited (VIPL). VIPL maintains a substantial interest in the Company of 44.8% as at 31 December 2019 held through VIP Energy Australia B.V. While the Board does not consider Dat Duong and Hui Meng Kho to be independent, the Board does consider that they each bring objective and unbiased judgement
to the Board's deliberations and extensive experience, and they make an invaluable contribution to Viva Energy through their understanding of its business and the industries in which it operates.
Given VIPL's substantial shareholding in the Company and the commercial relationship between Vitol and the Company, being the supply agreements currently in place, the Board has put in place a Related Party Protocol which sets out a framework for managing any actual or potential conflicts that may arise.
Access to independent advice
The Board collectively, and each director individually, has the right to seek independent professional advice, provided such advice is necessary for the director to discharge his or her responsibilities as a director of the Company, and subject to the approval of the Chairman (or where the director seeking such advice is the Chairman, subject to the approval of the Chair of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee).
The Board does not consider the following directors to be independent:
Scott Wyatt, given his role as CEO; and
Minimum shareholding policy
The Board has adopted a policy requiring each independent director to accumulate a minimum shareholding equivalent to 100% of their fixed annual fee within five years of the date of their appointment as a director of the Company and to maintain such minimum shareholding for so long as they remain a director.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting
Audit and Risk Committee
The Audit and Risk Committee assists the Board in overseeing the integrity of the Company's financial reporting. In this regard, the Committee's responsibilities include:
reviewing the Company's financial statements and reports, and recommending such financial reports for consideration (and approval) by the Board;
overseeing the Company's financial controls, systems and corporate reporting processes;
overseeing the Company's engagement of, and the performance of, the external auditor and the external audit function, including managing the independence of the external auditor; and
The Audit and Risk Committee is chaired by Dr Sarah Ryan. Dr Ryan has over a decade of experience as a member of board audit and risk committees, especially in ASX20 and ASX50 companies active in energy and high-risk operational environments. Sarah also has extensive experience in financial analysis, having spent 10 years as a financial analyst, looking at companies in the energy and natural resources sector worldwide. She was an investment director and portfolio manager at Earnest Partners, a US-based investment management firm. Sarah also has several decades of management and executive experience in the energy industry, spending most of her career with Schlumberger in a variety of roles around the world, mostly line management, and then as Chief Operating Officer of an oilfield services company based out of the UK. Sarah brings significant experience in understanding and managing financial and operational risks to her role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.
The membership of the Audit and Risk Committee collectively has the necessary technical, accounting and financial expertise, and all Committee members are financially literate and have a sufficient understanding of the Company's businesses and the industries in which it operates, for the purpose of discharging the role of the Committee effectively.
CEO and CFO assurance
Before considering half year and full year reports for approval, the Board receives a written statement signed by the CEO and CFO, affirming that the Company's financial reports give a true and fair view of the Company's financial position and its performance, and comply with relevant accounting standards. The statement also confirms that the statement is formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control and that the system is operating effectively.
External auditor
The Company has appointed PwC as its external auditor. In accordance with requirements in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), PwC ceased to be the Company's auditor at the Company's 2019 AGM and was re-appointed by shareholders at that AGM.
PwC's lead audit partner was available at the AGM to answer questions relevant to the external audit of the Company's 2018 financial statements.
PwC attends each Audit and Risk Committee meeting and regularly meets with the Committee without management present.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Make timely and balanced disclosure
The Board has appointed a Disclosure Committee and adopted a Disclosure Policy, which sets out the process and responsibilities that support the Company's compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
The Disclosure Policy covers, among other things, the following:
the responsibilities of the Disclosure Committee and the internal reporting obligations to support the disclosure process;
the responsibilities of the company secretary in relation to the disclosure process;
the process in relation to seeking to trading halts; and
the process for external communications to ensure, among other things, that information that requires disclosure is first disclosed to the ASX before being communicated to external parties.
We place high importance on engagement with shareholders through transparent and timely communication about the Company's business and performance. We hold a teleconference after the release of our half year and full year results, which allows all shareholders to participate and provides a forum for investors to ask questions of management. All announcements provided to ASX, including financial reports, presentations, notices of meetings and other releases, are published on our website. We also use other communication channels, such as webcasting and social media, to communicate to investors.
We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM. Shareholders who cannot attend the AGM are encouraged to exercise their vote through proxy and to submit questions ahead of the meeting.
We have an investor relations program that involves briefings, presentations at forums, site visit events as well as meetings with investors and analysts as a way to facilitate two-way communication. Shareholders can contact us at any time through the investor relations team. The Board receives regular updates on the investor relations program and feedback received from investors.
The Board has adopted a Shareholder Communication Policy to promote effective communication with shareholders and other stakeholders, to encourage and facilitate participation at the Company's general meetings and to deal promptly with the enquiries of shareholders and other stakeholders.
We provide our shareholders with the option of receiving communications from the Company electronically. Shareholders who receive communications by post can log in at www.linkmarketservices.com.au to elect to receive communications electronically.
We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM. Shareholders who cannot attend the AGM are encouraged to exercise their vote through proxy and to submit questions ahead of the meeting.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Recognise and manage risk
The Board considers risk management fundamental to the success of the Company and takes ultimate responsibility for its oversight and stewardship. The Board is committed to the establishment of a sound system of risk oversight, management and internal control and during the year, the Board reviewed and approved amendments to the Company's risk appetite statement to make sure this remains appropriate to the current needs of the Company.
We have adopted an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework, supported by appropriate risk management policies and procedures, designed to identify, assess, monitor and manage risk and, where appropriate, keep relevant stakeholders informed of material changes to the Company's risk profile.
The overriding purpose of the ERM Framework is to ensure that:
appropriate systems are in place to identify material risks that may impact on the Company's business;
the financial impact of risks is understood, and appropriate internal control systems are in place to limit the Company's exposure to such risks; and
appropriate responsibility is delegated to control the identified risks effectively.
Our ERM Framework adopts the risk management process described in the Australian/New Zealand Standard (AS/NZS ISO 31000:2009 Risk management - Principles and guidelines) and applies in addition to the Company's other policies.
The Board is satisfied that the ERM Framework and associated policies remain relevant to the current needs of the Company and the Board.
The Board considers risk management fundamental to the success of the Company and takes ultimate responsibility for its oversight and stewardship.
Risk management framework
The Board is responsible for satisfying itself annually, or more frequently as required, that management has developed and implemented an effective risk management framework. Detailed work on this task is delegated to the Audit and Risk Committee and reviewed by the Board. This review took place in 2019. The Audit and Risk Committee assists the Board
in overseeing the Company's risk profile and is responsible for overseeing management's action in the identification, management and reporting of material business risks.
Internal audit
The role of the internal audit function is to support the Company to accomplish its objectives, by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes within the organisation.
The internal audit function reports to the Audit and Risk Committee and to the EGM Legal and External Affairs.
The Company's internal audit function is independent of the external audit, has access to the Audit and Risk Committee and also has access to the Company's executives and employees.
Exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks
We monitor exposure to all risks to the business including economic, social, governance and environmental sustainability risks. The Directors' Report - Operating and Financial Review, which forms part of our 2019 Annual Report, sets out the Company's exposure to material regulatory, economic, competitive and other operational risks and a summary
of how these risks are being managed.
Remunerate fairly and responsibly
The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is responsible for assisting the Board in determining the Company's remuneration policy and its application to the CEO,
senior executives and directors.
Our approach to remuneration, including the quantum of the director fees and the 2019 remuneration outcomes for the CEO and ELT, is set out in our Remuneration Report, which forms part of our 2019 Annual Report.
Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures
Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15
Name of entity
Viva Energy Group Limited
ABN / ARBN
Financial year ended:
74 626 661 032
31 December 2019
Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 17 March 2020 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 17 March 2020
Julia Kagan
Company Secretary
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
(a)
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role of the Board and "Delegation to Management")
management; and
… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly
(b)
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those
reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
delegated to management.
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role of the Board and "Delegation to Management") AND
☒ in our Board Charter which is available on our website at
