Viva Energy : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G Opens in a new Window

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 18 March 2020 The Manager Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Electronic lodgment 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G The attached documents have been authorised for release by the Board of Viva Energy Group Limited. Julia Kagan Company Secretary Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Our purpose Helping people reach their destination. Who we are Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies with more than 110 years of operations in Australia. We refine, store and market specialty petroleum products across the country and we are the sole supplier of Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia. In 2019, we supplied approximately a quarter of Australia's liquid fuel requirements to a national network of retail sites and directly to our commercial customers. We also operate a nationwide fuel supply chain, including the strategically located Geelong Refinery, an extensive import, storage and distribution infrastructure network, including a presence at over 50 airports and airfields. Our values Integrity The right thing always Responsibility Safety, Environment, Our Communities Curiosity Be open, learn, shape our future Commitment Accountable and results focused Respect Inclusiveness, diversity, people Contents Overview 01 Act ethically and responsibly 02 Lay solid foundations for management and oversight 03 Structure the Board to add value 06 Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting 08 Make timely and balanced disclosure 09 Respect the rights of shareholders 09 Recognise and manage risk 10 Remunerate fairly and responsibly 10 See the rest of our 2019 annual reporting suite at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Annual Report 2019 Taxes Paid Report 2019 Annual Report 2019

Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Viva Energy Group Limited ABN 74 626 661 032 Overview The Board of Viva Energy Group Limited (Viva Energy or Company) is committed to maintaining an appropriate environment of corporate governance that promotes responsible management and conduct by our officers and employees and by the Company itself. This statement outlines our principal governance arrangements and practices. During the year ended 31 December 2019 (reporting period), Viva Energy's corporate governance arrangements and practices complied with the 3rd edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. This statement is current as at 17 March 2020 and has been approved by the Board. The governance documents referred to in this statement are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Governance structure Shareholders Independent Assurance Audit and Risk Remuneration External Auditor and Nomination Committee Committee Internal Audit Delegation CEO Board Accountability Sustainability Investment Committee Committee Executive Leadership Team 01 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Act ethically and responsibly Viva Energy is committed to observing the highest standard of corporate practice. During the reporting period, the Board approved a refreshed statement of Company values. The values: Integrity, Responsibility, Curiosity, Commitment, and Respect, reflect what Viva Energy stands for today and underpin our business principles and behaviours. The governance policies summarised below are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Business Principles and Code of Conduct Viva Energy has long-standing Business Principles that reflect our core values and guide the conduct and operations of our Company. We also have a Code of Conduct, which outlines how we expect our employees, officers and directors to behave and conduct themselves in the workplace. The Code of Conduct is designed to: foster ethical and professional behaviour throughout Viva Energy;

promote a fair, safe and productive environment, and equal opportunity for all employees;

ensure that the Company makes all reasonable efforts to comply with laws and regulations that apply to it;

ensure that there is an appropriate mechanism for employees to report conduct which breaches the Code of Conduct; and

ensure that employees are aware of the consequences they face should they breach the Code of Conduct. Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy The Board has adopted an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy, which sets out the responsibilities of Viva Energy and its employees or other personnel or representatives in observing and upholding the prohibition on bribery and related improper conduct. We also provide training on how to recognise and deal with instances of bribery and corruption. The Board will be informed of any material breaches of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy. Viva Energy has long-standing Business Principles that reflect our core values and guide the conduct and operations of our Company. Whistleblower Policy The Board has adopted a Whistleblower Policy to encourage the Company's employees, suppliers, contractors and other eligible persons to raise and report instances of alleged misconduct where there are reasonable grounds to suspect such conduct, without fear of intimidation, disadvantage or reprisal. During the reporting period, the Board reviewed and updated the Whistleblower Policy to take into account the new legislation, which strengthened and consolidated whistleblower protections for the corporate and financial sector. The Board will be informed of any material concerns raised under the Whistleblower Policy that call into question the culture of the Company. Securities Trading Policy The Board has adopted a Securities Trading Policy. The policy outlines the restrictions in relation to dealing in securities while in possession of inside information. The policy sets out the process for obtaining clearance to deal by persons classified as designated persons (directors, senior management and other persons classified as designated persons) under the policy and imposes the following additional restrictions: subject to limited exceptions, designated persons are prohibited from trading the Company's securities during closed periods;

short term or speculative trading in the Company's securities by designated persons is prohibited;

derivative and hedging arrangements by designated persons in relation to any unvested securities in the Company or securities subject to a holding lock are prohibited; and

entering into margin lending arrangements in connection with the Company's securities by designated persons is prohibited. 02 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Role of the Board The Board is accountable to shareholders for the Company's performance. The Board has adopted the Board Charter to provide a framework for the effective operation of the Board. The Board A summary of the responsibilities and membership of each Board Committee during the reporting period is set out below. Members Key Responsibilities Audit and Risk Committee Charter sets out the composition, role and responsibilities of the Board and the authority delegated by the Board to the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Committees. The Board's role is to provide strategic guidance and effective oversight of management performance in implementing the Company's strategies, business plans and values. The Board has reserved for itself certain matters as set out in the Board Charter. These include: Sarah Ryan (Chair) Dat Duong Jane McAloon Assisting the Board in overseeing the: integrity of financial reporting;

effectiveness of the internal control structure and risk management framework;

systems for compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; and

internal and external audit functions. defining the Company's purpose and approving the Company's strategies, budgets, major capital expenditure and business plans;

appointing the CEO and other members of senior management, and evaluating their performance; and

overseeing management in its implementation of the Company's business model, achievement of the Company's strategic objectives and instilling the Company's values generally. A copy of the Board Charter is available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Role and composition of the Board Committees To assist in the discharge of its responsibilities, the Board has established the following Board Committees: Audit and Risk Committee

Remuneration and Nomination Committee

Sustainability Committee

Investment Committee Board Committees have responsibility over matters as set out in their respective charters, which are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Each Committee is accountable to the Board for its performance and regularly reports to the Board on all matters relevant to the Committee's role and responsibilities. The Board and Committee Charters were reviewed during the reporting period, including against the 4th Edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. Remuneration and Nomination Committee Robert Hill (Chair) Assisting the Board in: Arnoud De Meyer • determining remuneration policy Hui Meng Kho and its application to the CEO, senior executives and directors; • performance evaluation of the CEO; • overseeing the succession planning process for the Board and the CEO; • developing and overseeing Board and director performance evaluation; and • reviewing size, composition and skills of the Board. Sustainability Committee Jane McAloon (Chair) Assisting the Board in receiving Robert Hill information and undertaking Sarah Ryan reasonable steps to oversee the: • integrity, effectiveness and performance of the Company's health, safety, security, environment (HSSE), community, product quality and sustainability (together, HSSEC) functions; and • systems for compliance with legal and regulatory HSSEC requirements. Investment Committee Arnoud De Meyer Assisting the Board in reviewing key (Chair) investment decisions and reviewing Each other director the performance of key investments. The Board periodically reviews membership of its standing Board Committees to ensure the composition of each Committee remains appropriate. The Board undertook such a review in early 2020 and determined that the current composition of each of the Committees is appropriate and no change is required at this stage. 03 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Lay solid foundations for management and oversight continued Attendance at meetings Details of attendance by our directors at Board and Board Committee meetings held during the reporting period are included in the Directors' Report (at page 74), which forms part our 2019 Annual Report. Directors have a standing invitation to attend meetings of Board Committees of which they are not members. All directors receive copies of the agenda, minutes and papers of each Board Committee. We have a written agreement with each director setting out the terms of their appointment. Our induction program for new directors focuses on ensuring that directors gain an understanding of the Company's business, risks, operational issues, corporate structure and values, and that directors are able to participate actively in the Board process soon after joining the Board. New directors joining the Board will receive all documents and materials necessary to enable them to understand the Company's business and its financial position. They will also meet with senior management and visit the Company's assets. Delegation to management The CEO is responsible for managing the Company and its business within levels of authority specified by the Board. The scope of the delegated authority to the CEO is documented in our delegations of authority register. The CEO may delegate aspects of his authority and power to the management team, but remains accountable to the Board for the Company's performance. The CEO reports to the Board at regular Board meetings. Appointment, election and induction of new directors We undertake appropriate background checks before appointing a new director. We held our first Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a listed company on 23 May 2019. At the AGM, two directors retired and were re-elected in accordance with the Company's constitution. The Notice of AGM included information on each director standing for re-election, including information on the director's background and experience and any other information relevant to the decision to re-elect them. Professional development As part of regular scheduled Board and Committee meetings, directors are provided with papers and briefings on the business and issues that may impact the business, including updates on relevant laws, accounting standards and governance developments. Briefings are provided by management as well as by external experts. These sessions are designed to provide directors with knowledge and ongoing development to support them in performing their role. In addition to this, directors regularly undertake site visits as a group or individually. During the reporting period, directors visited the Geelong Refinery, Gore Bay Terminal, Newport Terminal as well as a non-Company owned terminal. Role of the company secretary The company secretary is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company secretary's office, including the administration of Board and Board Committee meetings and supporting the effectiveness of the Board through the oversight of Board-related processes. The company secretary is accountable to the Board (through the Board Chair) on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. 04 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Lay solid foundations for management and oversight continued Diversity We are committed to creating and fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity and respectful and inclusive behaviours. The Board has adopted a diversity policy to support the achievement of the Company's objectives with respect to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The Board is committed to continue improving the representation of women at Viva Energy. The gender diversity targets adopted by the Company and the progress made towards achieving these targets in 2019 are set out in the Sustainability section of our 2019 Annual Report at page 45. The group was proud to be awarded Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Workplace Gender Equity Agency in 2020. Our Diversity Policy and the Company's most recent report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, which sets out our performance against gender equality indicators, are available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Performance evaluation Board The Board recognises the value in evaluating the effectiveness of its own performance and that of its Committees, as well as the contribution of individual directors to the effective functioning of the Board. On the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Board carried out an internally facilitated inaugural performance evaluation during the reporting period. The evaluation considered the balance of skills, experience and diversity of perspectives on the Board and how well the Board works together as a group. Other matters considered were: quality of meeting agendas and whether the Board uses its time effectively with focus on the right issues;

effectiveness of the engagement between Board and management; and

effectiveness of the Board process and quality of company secretariat support. In addition, we undertook an assessment of Board Committees, which involved each Committee considering compliance with its responsibilities as set out in the respective Committee Charters. The evaluation identified opportunities for improvement, which have been implemented. The key area of agreed action was to enhance agenda planning to bring greater focus on strategic discussions. Senior executives Under the Board Charter, the Board is required to review the performance of senior management for each reporting period. We have a written agreement with the CEO and with each other member of the Executive Leadership team (ELT) setting out the terms of their employment. The CEO and each other member of the ELT is subject to performance evaluation annually. The Board sets the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the CEO and each member of the ELT and reviews performance against these KPIs after the end of each financial year. Performance evaluation of the CEO and other members of the ELT, in accordance with the above process, took place during the reporting period. We are committed to creating and fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity and respectful and inclusive behaviours. The Board has adopted a diversity policy to support the achievement of the Company's objectives with respect to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. 05 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Structure the Board to add value Board composition, skills and diversity As at the date of this report, the Board comprises six non- executive directors and the CEO. The qualifications, skills and experience of each director are set out on pages 8 to 9 of our 2019 Annual Report. The Board aims to have directors with the appropriate mix of skills, experience, expertise and diversity that are relevant to the Company's businesses and the Board's responsibility. The Board considers that the following skills and experience, as shown in the skills and experience matrix, are appropriately represented among its membership. Skills and experience matrix Category Industry Customer HSSE Strategy Capital management Risk Stakeholders Environment Technology Legal Financial Leadership Governance People, culture and conduct Description Energy industry executive experience or understanding of refining, marketing or distribution of petroleum products. Commercial experience in product/service development, innovation and retail or commercial customer management strategy. Experience with workplace health, safety, security and environment risks and management framework. Experience defining strategic objectives, constructively questioning business plans and executing or overseeing strategy implementation. Relevant experience in capital allocation, funding and project delivery. Experience identifying key existing and emerging risks that could impact an organisation and monitoring effectiveness of risk management frameworks. Relevant experience, or understanding, of managing relationships with stakeholders, including on issues of communities, sustainability, government relations and regulatory or public policy. Relevant experience and understanding of environmental policies, impacts and evolving trends and technologies (such as renewables) which contribute to reductions in emissions and improvements in environmental outcomes. Understanding of use and governance of critical technology, adopting new technologies, cyber security, innovation and responding to disruption. Relevant qualifications or demonstrated experience in law and legal interpretation. Relevant qualifications or a sound understanding of financial statements, including ability to probe the adequacies of financial and related risk controls. Leadership experience as a CEO, senior executive or a senior leader in a relevant field. Relevant qualifications or experience as a board member or senior executive with commitment to the highest standards of governance. Experience in leading people and cultures, managing performance, selection and assessment of people, remuneration design and implementation, industrial relations, inclusion and diversity. Representation on the Board 5/7 4/7 5/7 7/7 6/7 7/7 7/7 6/7 5/7 2/7 7/7 7/7 7/7 7/7 06 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Structure the Board to add value continued Director independence The Board requires a majority of its directors to be independent. We recognise that having a majority of independent directors helps to ensure that the decisions of the Board reflect the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally and that those decisions are not biased towards the interests of management or any other group. The Board considers an independent director to be a non-executive director who is free of any interest, position, association or relationship that might influence, or could reasonably be perceived to influence, his or her capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board or to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally. The Board has adopted in the Board Charter the factors that will be taken into consideration in determining if a director is independent. The materiality of any relevant interest, position, association or relationship is determined on a case-by-case basis. The Board reviews the independence of each director in light of information disclosed to the Board. The Board considers Robert Hill, Chairman, and Arnoud De Meyer, Jane McAloon and Sarah Ryan, each a non-executive director, to be independent. Dat Duong and Hui Meng Kho, given they were nominated as directors by Vitol Investment Partnership Limited (VIPL). VIPL maintains a substantial interest in the Company of 44.8% as at 31 December 2019 held through VIP Energy Australia B.V. While the Board does not consider Dat Duong and Hui Meng Kho to be independent, the Board does consider that they each bring objective and unbiased judgement

to the Board's deliberations and extensive experience, and they make an invaluable contribution to Viva Energy through their understanding of its business and the industries in which it operates. Given VIPL's substantial shareholding in the Company and the commercial relationship between Vitol and the Company, being the supply agreements currently in place, the Board has put in place a Related Party Protocol which sets out a framework for managing any actual or potential conflicts that may arise. Access to independent advice The Board collectively, and each director individually, has the right to seek independent professional advice, provided such advice is necessary for the director to discharge his or her responsibilities as a director of the Company, and subject to the approval of the Chairman (or where the director seeking such advice is the Chairman, subject to the approval of the Chair of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee). The Board does not consider the following directors to be independent: Scott Wyatt, given his role as CEO; and Minimum shareholding policy The Board has adopted a policy requiring each independent director to accumulate a minimum shareholding equivalent to 100% of their fixed annual fee within five years of the date of their appointment as a director of the Company and to maintain such minimum shareholding for so long as they remain a director. 07 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting Audit and Risk Committee The Audit and Risk Committee assists the Board in overseeing the integrity of the Company's financial reporting. In this regard, the Committee's responsibilities include: reviewing the Company's financial statements and reports, and recommending such financial reports for consideration (and approval) by the Board;

overseeing the Company's financial controls, systems and corporate reporting processes;

overseeing the Company's engagement of, and the performance of, the external auditor and the external audit function, including managing the independence of the external auditor; and

overseeing the Company's internal audit function. The Audit and Risk Committee's Charter is available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. The Audit and Risk Committee is chaired by Dr Sarah Ryan. Dr Ryan has over a decade of experience as a member of board audit and risk committees, especially in ASX20 and ASX50 companies active in energy and high-risk operational environments. Sarah also has extensive experience in financial analysis, having spent 10 years as a financial analyst, looking at companies in the energy and natural resources sector worldwide. She was an investment director and portfolio manager at Earnest Partners, a US-based investment management firm. Sarah also has several decades of management and executive experience in the energy industry, spending most of her career with Schlumberger in a variety of roles around the world, mostly line management, and then as Chief Operating Officer of an oilfield services company based out of the UK. Sarah brings significant experience in understanding and managing financial and operational risks to her role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. The membership of the Audit and Risk Committee collectively has the necessary technical, accounting and financial expertise, and all Committee members are financially literate and have a sufficient understanding of the Company's businesses and the industries in which it operates, for the purpose of discharging the role of the Committee effectively. CEO and CFO assurance Before considering half year and full year reports for approval, the Board receives a written statement signed by the CEO and CFO, affirming that the Company's financial reports give a true and fair view of the Company's financial position and its performance, and comply with relevant accounting standards. The statement also confirms that the statement is formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control and that the system is operating effectively. External auditor The Company has appointed PwC as its external auditor. In accordance with requirements in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), PwC ceased to be the Company's auditor at the Company's 2019 AGM and was re-appointed by shareholders at that AGM. PwC's lead audit partner was available at the AGM to answer questions relevant to the external audit of the Company's 2018 financial statements. PwC attends each Audit and Risk Committee meeting and regularly meets with the Committee without management present. 08 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Make timely and balanced disclosure The Board has appointed a Disclosure Committee and adopted a Disclosure Policy, which sets out the process and responsibilities that support the Company's compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations. The Disclosure Policy covers, among other things, the following: the responsibilities of the Disclosure Committee and the internal reporting obligations to support the disclosure process;

the responsibilities of the company secretary in relation to the disclosure process; the process in relation to seeking to trading halts; and

the process for external communications to ensure, among other things, that information that requires disclosure is first disclosed to the ASX before being communicated to external parties. All announcements released to the ASX are published on our website www.vivaenergy.com.au. The Disclosure Policy is available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Respect the rights of shareholders Shareholder engagement We place high importance on engagement with shareholders through transparent and timely communication about the Company's business and performance. We hold a teleconference after the release of our half year and full year results, which allows all shareholders to participate and provides a forum for investors to ask questions of management. All announcements provided to ASX, including financial reports, presentations, notices of meetings and other releases, are published on our website. We also use other communication channels, such as webcasting and social media, to communicate to investors. We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM. Shareholders who cannot attend the AGM are encouraged to exercise their vote through proxy and to submit questions ahead of the meeting. We have an investor relations program that involves briefings, presentations at forums, site visit events as well as meetings with investors and analysts as a way to facilitate two-way communication. Shareholders can contact us at any time through the investor relations team. The Board receives regular updates on the investor relations program and feedback received from investors. The Board has adopted a Shareholder Communication Policy to promote effective communication with shareholders and other stakeholders, to encourage and facilitate participation at the Company's general meetings and to deal promptly with the enquiries of shareholders and other stakeholders. The Shareholder Communications Policy is available on our website at www.vivaenergy.com.au. Electronic communications We provide our shareholders with the option of receiving communications from the Company electronically. Shareholders who receive communications by post can log in at www.linkmarketservices.com.au to elect to receive communications electronically. We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM. Shareholders who cannot attend the AGM are encouraged to exercise their vote through proxy and to submit questions ahead of the meeting. 09 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Recognise and manage risk The Board considers risk management fundamental to the success of the Company and takes ultimate responsibility for its oversight and stewardship. The Board is committed to the establishment of a sound system of risk oversight, management and internal control and during the year, the Board reviewed and approved amendments to the Company's risk appetite statement to make sure this remains appropriate to the current needs of the Company. We have adopted an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Framework, supported by appropriate risk management policies and procedures, designed to identify, assess, monitor and manage risk and, where appropriate, keep relevant stakeholders informed of material changes to the Company's risk profile. The overriding purpose of the ERM Framework is to ensure that: appropriate systems are in place to identify material risks that may impact on the Company's business; the financial impact of risks is understood, and appropriate internal control systems are in place to limit the Company's exposure to such risks; and appropriate responsibility is delegated to control the identified risks effectively. Our ERM Framework adopts the risk management process described in the Australian/New Zealand Standard (AS/NZS ISO 31000:2009 Risk management - Principles and guidelines) and applies in addition to the Company's other policies. The Board is satisfied that the ERM Framework and associated policies remain relevant to the current needs of the Company and the Board. The Board considers risk management fundamental to the success of the Company and takes ultimate responsibility for its oversight and stewardship. Risk management framework The Board is responsible for satisfying itself annually, or more frequently as required, that management has developed and implemented an effective risk management framework. Detailed work on this task is delegated to the Audit and Risk Committee and reviewed by the Board. This review took place in 2019. The Audit and Risk Committee assists the Board in overseeing the Company's risk profile and is responsible for overseeing management's action in the identification, management and reporting of material business risks. Internal audit The role of the internal audit function is to support the Company to accomplish its objectives, by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes within the organisation. The internal audit function reports to the Audit and Risk Committee and to the EGM Legal and External Affairs. The Company's internal audit function is independent of the external audit, has access to the Audit and Risk Committee and also has access to the Company's executives and employees. Exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks We monitor exposure to all risks to the business including economic, social, governance and environmental sustainability risks. The Directors' Report - Operating and Financial Review, which forms part of our 2019 Annual Report, sets out the Company's exposure to material regulatory, economic, competitive and other operational risks and a summary of how these risks are being managed. Remunerate fairly and responsibly The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is responsible for assisting the Board in determining the Company's remuneration policy and its application to the CEO, senior executives and directors. Our approach to remuneration, including the quantum of the director fees and the 2019 remuneration outcomes for the CEO and ELT, is set out in our Remuneration Report, which forms part of our 2019 Annual Report. 10 Viva Energy Group Limited Corporate Governance Statement 2019 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15 Name of entity Viva Energy Group Limited ABN / ARBN Financial year ended: 74 626 661 032 31 December 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website:

https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/Viva- Energy-Group-Limited-Corporate-Governance-Statement.pdf The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 17 March 2020 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 17 March 2020 Julia Kagan Company Secretary 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 1 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role of the Board and "Delegation to Management") management; and … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those reserved to the board and those delegated to management): delegated to management. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role of the Board and "Delegation to Management") AND ☒ in our Board Charter which is available on our website at https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Board-Charter-December-2019.pdf 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Appointment, election and induction of new directors") AND putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☒ each AGM Notice of Meeting (in which all material information relevant to a decision on whether to elect or re-elect a director is as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its included) possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Appointment, election and induction of new directors") 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Role of the company secretary") proper functioning of the board. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 2 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a): (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Diversity") board or a relevant committee of the board to set … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress ☒ on our website at in achieving them; https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Diversity-Policy.pdf (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Diversity") with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR board, in senior executive positions and across the ☒ in our latest Report lodged with the Workplace Gender Equality Agency on 11 June 2019 which is available on our website at whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/results-reports/Viva- (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Energy-Group-WGEA-Report-2018-19.pdf Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Performance evaluation") performance of the board, its committees and individual … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Performance evaluation") performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Performance evaluation") performance of its senior executives; and … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Performance evaluation") performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): (a) have a nomination committee which: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role and composition of the Board Committees" and "Director (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independence") independent directors; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☒ on our website at and disclose: https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- (3) the charter of the committee; governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-RNC-Charter-13-December-2019.pdf (4) the members of the committee; and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Role and composition of the Board Committees") AND times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those ☒ in the Directors' Report, which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Board composition, skills and diversity") has or is looking to achieve in its membership. 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Director independence") independent directors; … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or N/A relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board … and the length of service of each director: is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, ☒ in the Company's 2019 Annual Report. position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Director independence") + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 4 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Director independence") CEO of the entity. 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Appointment, election and induction of new directors") for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Business Principles and Code of Conduct") AND and employees; and ☒ on our website at https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corpo (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Business-Principles-and-Code-of-Conduct.pdf + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 5 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): (a) have an audit committee which: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role and composition of the Board Committees" and "Director (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non- independence") executive directors and a majority of whom are … and a copy of the charter of the committee: independent directors; and ☒ on our website at (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- chair of the board, and disclose: governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Audit-and-Risk-Committee-Charter.pdf … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (3) the charter of the committee; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Audit and Risk Committee"), AND (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and ☒ in the Directors' Report, which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's … the fact that we follow this recommendation: financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "CEO and CFO assurance") and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external … the fact that we follow this recommendation: auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "External auditor") from security holders relevant to the audit. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 6 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it: (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous ☒ on our website at disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Disclosure-Policy-15-October-2018.pdf PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its … information about us and our governance on our website: governance to investors via its website. ☒ at https://www.vivaenergy.com.auand https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/investor-centre/?page=corporate-governance 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations … the fact that we follow this recommendation: program to facilitate effective two-way communication with ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Shareholder engagement") investors. 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging participation at meetings of security holders: place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of ☒ on our website at security holders. https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Shareholder-Communication-Policy.pdf 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive … the fact that we follow this recommendation: communications from, and send communications to, the entity ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Electronic communications") and its security registry electronically. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 7 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role and composition of the Board Committees" and "Director which: independence") (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are … and a copy of the charter of the committee: independent directors; and ☒ on our website at (2) is chaired by an independent director, https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- and disclose: governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Audit-and-Risk-Committee-Charter.pdf (3) the charter of the committee; … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (4) the members of the committee; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Role and composition of the Board Committees") AND (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and ☒ in the Directors' Report which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework. 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least that it continues to be sound: annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Risk management framework") (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such … and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period covered by this Appendix 4G: a review has taken place. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Risk management framework") 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it performs: (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (refer to heading "Internal audit") structured and what role it performs; or (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and the processes it employs for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material … whether we have any material exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we manage exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability or intend to manage those risks: risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those ☒ in the Directors' Report, which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report risks. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 8 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): (a) have a remuneration committee which: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the headings "Role and composition of the Board Committees" and "Director (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independence") independent directors; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☒ on our website at and disclose: https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- (3) the charter of the committee; governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-RNC-Charter-13-December-2019.pdf (4) the members of the committee; and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Role and composition of the Board Committees") AND times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those ☒ in the Directors' Report, which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report meetings; or (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and composition of remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive. 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors executive directors and other senior executives: and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior ☒ in the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' Report in the Company's 2019 Annual Report executives. 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme … our policy on this issue or a summary of it: should: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (under the heading "Securities Trading Policy") AND (a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to ☒ on our website at enter into transactions (whether through the use of derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of https://investor.vivaenergy.com.au/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/DyTYQQo6V0OZAOzoupvNWA/files/corporate- participating in the scheme; and governance/Viva-Energy-Group-Limited-Securities-Trading-Policy.pdf (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 9 Attachments Original document

