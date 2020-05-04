Viva Energy : Acquires Westside Petroleum

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) today announces that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50 percent of the shares of Westside Petroleum.

Today's announcement follows a previous agreement in August 2018 by Viva Energy to acquire an initial 50 percent non-controlling interest in Westside Petroleum, with an option to acquire the remaining 50 percent at a future time.

Since that initial acquisition, the Westside Petroleum has grown to a retail business that includes a network of more than 50 service stations across NSW, Victoria and Queensland. The sites currently display a mix of Shell and Westside Petroleum branding and operate under a variety of operating models.

Both parties have agreed to bring forward the original full purchase option. Completion of the Westside Petroleum transaction is subject to FIRB and ACCC regulatory approvals.

Viva Energy would like to thank outoing Westside Petroleum Managing Director, Terry Makhlouf, and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Riad for their respective contributions and their leadership since the intitial acquistion in August 2018.

Viva Energy's full acquisition of Westside Petroleum will continue to support the company's retail growth plans, and strengthen its Shell Card offering.