VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
1.385 AUD   -4.48%
1.385 AUD   -4.48%
VIVA ENERGY : Acquires Westside Petroleum
04/14Australian Fuel Refining Future On Notice?
VIVA ENERGY : market update
Viva Energy : Acquires Westside Petroleum

05/04/2020 | 08:39pm EDT

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) today announces that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50 percent of the shares of Westside Petroleum.

Today's announcement follows a previous agreement in August 2018 by Viva Energy to acquire an initial 50 percent non-controlling interest in Westside Petroleum, with an option to acquire the remaining 50 percent at a future time.

Since that initial acquisition, the Westside Petroleum has grown to a retail business that includes a network of more than 50 service stations across NSW, Victoria and Queensland. The sites currently display a mix of Shell and Westside Petroleum branding and operate under a variety of operating models.

Both parties have agreed to bring forward the original full purchase option. Completion of the Westside Petroleum transaction is subject to FIRB and ACCC regulatory approvals.

Viva Energy would like to thank outoing Westside Petroleum Managing Director, Terry Makhlouf, and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Riad for their respective contributions and their leadership since the intitial acquistion in August 2018.

Viva Energy's full acquisition of Westside Petroleum will continue to support the company's retail growth plans, and strengthen its Shell Card offering.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 00:38:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 126 M
EBIT 2020 245 M
Net income 2020 36,3 M
Debt 2020 2 189 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 68,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 2 683 M
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,88  AUD
Last Close Price 1,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Daniel Ridgway Chief Operating Officer
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Arnoud De Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.12%1 726
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-0.59%4 678
RUBIS-25.19%4 522
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-1.86%2 224
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-27.53%1 999
