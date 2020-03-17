Viva Energy : Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-marketbuy-back:
(a) within the "10/12 limit" under the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); and
(b) subject to shareholder approval, over the
10/12 limit.
2 +Class of shares/units which is
the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
Fully paid/partly paid(and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
Ordinary
One for One
Fully paid
Number of shares/units in the+class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back
1,944,535,168
In respect of the on-marketbuy-back within the 10/12 limit: No.
In respect of the on-marketbuy-back over the 10/12 limit: Yes.
Reason for buy-back
Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer(eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
As part of the Company's capital management program.
See announcements of full year results dated 24 February 2020 and accompanying announcements on that date.
See also the announcement titled Viva Energy on-marketbuy-back dated 18 March 2020.
See also information publicly disclosed by the Company through the ASX on or prior to the date of this notice.
Further information will be provided in respect of the on-marketbuy-back over the 10/12 limit in the notice of meeting dispatched to shareholders.
On-marketbuy-back
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.
To be confirmed
No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $680 million in value (less any amounts returned to shareholder under other aspects of the Company's capital management program).
12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
On-marketbuy-back to commence no earlier than 2 April 2020 and ending 12 months after such date.
The Company will only buy-back shares at such time and in such circumstances as are considered beneficial to the efficient capital management of the Company.
The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the on-marketbuy-back at any time.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
