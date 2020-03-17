Viva Energy : Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window

Log in
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
Viva Energy : Appendix 3C

03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

74 626 661 032

Viva Energy Group Limited (the Company)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-marketbuy-back:

(a) within the "10/12 limit" under the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); and

(b) subject to shareholder approval, over the

10/12 limit.

2 +Class of shares/units which is

the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)

  1. Voting rights (eg, one for one)
  2. Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

Ordinary

One for One

Fully paid

  1. Number of shares/units in the +class on issue
  2. Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back

1,944,535,168

In respect of the on-marketbuy-back within the 10/12 limit: No.

In respect of the on-marketbuy-back over the 10/12 limit: Yes.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 1

  1. Reason for buy-back
  2. Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

As part of the Company's capital management program.

See announcements of full year results dated 24 February 2020 and accompanying announcements on that date.

See also the announcement titled Viva Energy on-marketbuy-back dated 18 March 2020.

See also information publicly disclosed by the Company through the ASX on or prior to the date of this notice.

Further information will be provided in respect of the on-marketbuy-back over the 10/12 limit in the notice of meeting dispatched to shareholders.

On-marketbuy-back

  1. Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
  2. Deleted 30/9/2001.
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.

To be confirmed

N/A

No specific number of shares, but the number of shares required to achieve up to approximately $680 million in value (less any amounts returned to shareholder under other aspects of the Company's capital management program).

12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

On-marketbuy-back to commence no earlier than 2 April 2020 and ending 12 months after such date.

The Company will only buy-back shares at such time and in such circumstances as are considered beneficial to the efficient capital management of the Company.

The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the on-marketbuy-back at any time.

13 If the company/trust intends to N/A buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

Employee share scheme buy-back

  1. Number of shares proposed to be bought back
  2. Price to be offered for shares

Selective buy-back

  1. Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
  2. Number of shares proposed to be bought back
  3. Price to be offered for shares

Equal access scheme

  1. Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
  2. Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
  3. Price to be offered for shares
  4. +Record date for participation in offer

Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Compliance statement

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 3

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 18 March 2020

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Julia Kagan

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:13 UTC
