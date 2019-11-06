Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan

11/06/2019 | 01:10am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sarah Ryan

Date of last notice

30 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Avoch Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for

Cedar Creek Investment Trust (a

(including registered holder)

discretionary trust of which Sarah Ryan is

a potential beneficiary).

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

31 October 2019

5 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

58,291 ordinary shares held as follows:

Direct interest: 18,291 ordinary

shares;

Indirect interest: 40,000 ordinary

shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty

Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek

Investment Trust.

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

15,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

31 October 2019: $10,150 (5,000

shares)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

5 November 2019: $20,800 (10,000

valuation

shares)

No. of securities held after change

73,291 ordinary shares held as follows:

Direct interest: 18,291 ordinary shares;

Indirect interest: 55,000 ordinary

shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty Ltd

as trustee for Cedar Creek Investment

Trust (a discretionary trust of which

Sarah Ryan is a potential beneficiary).

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to

Not applicable

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

Not applicable

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

Not applicable

was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:09:08 UTC
