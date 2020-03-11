Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Viva Energy Group Limited
ABN
626 661 032
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Sarah Ryan
Date of last notice
6 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Not applicable
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
11 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
73,291 ordinary shares held as follows:
∙
Direct
interest:
18,291
ordinary
shares;
∙
Indirect
interest:
55,000
ordinary
shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty
Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek
Investment Trust
(a discretionary
trust of which Sarah Ryan is a
potential beneficiary).
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
10,000 ordinary shares
Number disposed
Not applicable
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$15,850.00
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
83,291 ordinary shares held as follows:
∙
Direct
interest:
28,291
ordinary
shares;
∙
Indirect
interest:
55,000
ordinary
shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty
Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek
Investment Trust
(a discretionary
trust of which Sarah Ryan is a
potential beneficiary).
Nature of change
On market trade
|
in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to
Not applicable
which interest related prior to
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a +closed period where
prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
Not applicable
the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable
was this provided?
Disclaimer
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:20:03 UTC