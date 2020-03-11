Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new Window

Log in
03/11/2020 | 02:21am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Viva Energy Group Limited

ABN

626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sarah Ryan

Date of last notice

6 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Not applicable

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

11 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

73,291 ordinary shares held as follows:

Direct

interest:

18,291

ordinary

shares;

Indirect

interest:

55,000

ordinary

shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty

Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek

Investment Trust

(a discretionary

trust of which Sarah Ryan is a

potential beneficiary).

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

10,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$15,850.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

83,291 ordinary shares held as follows:

Direct

interest:

28,291

ordinary

shares;

Indirect

interest:

55,000

ordinary

shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty

Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek

Investment Trust

(a discretionary

trust of which Sarah Ryan is a

potential beneficiary).

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to

Not applicable

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

Not applicable

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

Not applicable

was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
