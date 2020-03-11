Viva Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Viva Energy Group Limited ABN 626 661 032

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Sarah Ryan Date of last notice 6 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Not applicable Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 11 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 73,291 ordinary shares held as follows: ∙ Direct interest: 18,291 ordinary shares; ∙ Indirect interest: 55,000 ordinary shares held by Avoch Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for Cedar Creek Investment Trust (a discretionary trust of which Sarah Ryan is a potential beneficiary). Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 10,000 ordinary shares Number disposed Not applicable

