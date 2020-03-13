Viva Energy : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

Log in
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
News 


Viva Energy : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting

03/13/2020 | 01:15am EDT

13 March 2020

Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Viva Energy confirms its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Melbourne on Tuesday, 12 May 2020.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director will be on Friday, 20 March 2020.

Further information about the AGM will be provided in the notice of meeting which will be published on the ASX Announcements Platform and sent to shareholders in April 2020.

Authorised by:

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

Murray Newton

Cameron Sinclair

T: +61 433 947 150

Head of Investor Relations

T: +613 8823 4811

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 05:07:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 16 357 M
EBIT 2020 392 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 2 493 M
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 2 577 M
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,30  AUD
Last Close Price 1,33  AUD
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Daniel Ridgway Chief Operating Officer
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Arnoud De Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-23.96%1 844
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD0.20%4 740
RUBIS-34.79%4 564
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-28.02%1 862
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.12%1 059
