Viva Energy : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

13 March 2020

Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Viva Energy confirms its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Melbourne on Tuesday, 12 May 2020.

The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director will be on Friday, 20 March 2020.

Further information about the AGM will be provided in the notice of meeting which will be published on the ASX Announcements Platform and sent to shareholders in April 2020.

Authorised by:

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

Further enquiries: Media Enquiries Investor Relations Murray Newton Cameron Sinclair T: +61 433 947 150 Head of Investor Relations T: +613 8823 4811 E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au