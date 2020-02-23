Viva Energy : FY2019 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
24 February 2020
FY2019 Results Presentation
Julia Kagan
Company Secretary
Financial results
Year ended
31 December 2019
Helping people reach their destination
Viva Energy Group Limited
FY2019 results presentation
Scott Wyatt
Chief Executive Officer
Viva Energy Group Limited
FY2019 results presentation
Sustainability
Our various sustainability programs remain a strong focus of the company
Health and Safety
20% reduction in recordable injury rate
Third consecutive year free of significant process safety incidents3
Brisbane terminal Major Hazard Facility licence renewed for 5 years
More than 900 workers trained in AERO safety program at Geelong
95% of employees feel their team is committed to operating safely
Total recordable injury frequency rate1
Environmental
Lowest level of primary containment incidents in five years
65% of refining fresh water consumption from recycled sources
Green and golden bell frog habitat established at Sydney terminal
Hazardous waste recycling and reuse at the Geelong refinery
Loss of primary containment (>1,000kg)
Goal Zero
We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment
4.7
4.5
5.8
4.6
2.5
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Community
Fuel supply and donations ($500K) to those impacted by the summer bushfires
Inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan launched
More than 1000 young people supported by Viva Energy community programs2
Premier Partner of the inaugural
Geelong Football Club's AFLW team
5
4
7
3
2
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
People
•
First group of part time operators have graduated from
their training program at Geelong Refinery
•
Career Tracker Internship program, providing career and
leadership development for Indigenous students
•
Women account for 40% of new hires and 39% of senior
leaders
•
Company is recognised as an Employer of Choice for
Gender Equality
The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked
Programs include NASCA's Resilience Program, Cathy Freeman Foundation Horizon Program and
Headspace Training and mentorship
3. Zero API Tier 1 process safety incidents
• High levels of employee engagement
(68% Engagement Score)
FY2019 scorecard
Strong operational performance and disciplined capital management
Operational performance
14.7BL
Fuel sales volume
up 4.6% pcp
42.0mbbl
Refining intake
up 4.7% pcp
65MLpw
Ave. weekly Alliance volumes for 2H2019
up 9% from 1H2019
Financial
performance1
$644.5m
Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)
at top end of guidance1
$135.8m
Underlying NPAT (RC)
within guidance1
$153.0m
Distributable NPAT (RC)2
Balance
sheet
$137.4m
Net debt
down from $168.7m3
$2,448.3m
Lease liability
US$700m
Total facility limit
Capital
management
4.7c
FY2019 dividend per share,
fully franked
$734.3m
Divestment of Viva Energy
REIT (VVR)
$161.7m
FY2019 capex
down from $241.3m in FY2018
Note: All financial results are presented under AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). To assist with transition of reporting, financials impacted by the new lease accounting standard have been reported under both standards in the appendix (refer slides 28, 29)
FY2019 Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) guidance range was $625 - $655 million. FY2019 Underlying NPAT (RC) guidance range was $135 - $165 million as advised on ASX 9 December 2019
For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalise over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes has been provided in the appendix (refer slide 21)
FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $(333.3m) was within the guidance range of $(335m) - $(330m) provided in December 2019
Supply chain impacted by higher coastal shipping and property management costs
Higher salary and corporate costs relate to natural and contracted wage inflation combined with full year impacts of being a publicly listed company
FY2019 one-off items relate to the purchase of the remaining 50% share of Liberty Oil Wholesale and the extension of the Alliance agreement
Capital expenditure
Total capex is forecast to be between $250-300m in FY2020
Capital expenditure profile ($m)
309
Capital expenditure ($m)
FY2019
FY2020F
248
42
234
241
28
45
30
50
132
32
21
161
39
170
135
168
179
122
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
Clyde terminal conversion project
Impact of major refining turnarounds/investments
Retail, Fuels & Marketing
Refining (exclusive of turn- around)
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
Sub-total
Turn-around activities
Coles Express Alliance payment
18
50
55
122
140-160
39
110-1401
137
Total capex
1. Refers to the RCCU turnaround and associated activities. The turnaround of the RCCU is scheduled for completion during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time
Liberty acquisition
42
Total
340
250-300
FY2019 cash flow bridge
FY2019 Underlying FCF
FY2019 cash flow bridge ($m)
(54)
(162)
696
(137)
4
609
(20)
41
(180)
2019 Change in cash
11
Add back dividends paid
134
Deduct borrowings
(147)
FCF before dividends
(2)
Add back changes in working capital
33
Add back Alliance and Liberty payments
162
Deduct net loans to Associates
(4)
Underlying FCF
189
331
(25)
(26)
11
(106)
(2)
(134)
147
Profit before Changes in
Non-cash
Operating
Capex
Coles
Net
Dividends
Net FCF
Net loans
Finance
Acquisition Income tax
Repayment
2019 FCF
Dividends
Borrowings
2019
interest,
working
items
FCF
Express
payment for
and
before
to
Costs
of
of
before Div
paid
Change
tax, D&A
capital
before
Alliance
share
sale of PPE
financing,
Associates
Liberty Oil
lease
in Cash
(HC) before
capex
payment
options
tax and
Holdings
liability
significant
exercised
dividends
(net of
items
cash)
Non-cash items
Non-cash items of ($54M) includes:
Profit from associates (-$60m)
Unrealised loss on derivatives and unrealised gain on FX of (+$2m)
Loss on disposed of PPE (+$2m)
Non-cashshare options taken up in reserves (+$2m)
Alliance payment and Liberty Oil acquisition
Coles Express Alliance payment of $137m
Acquisition of Liberty Oil Holdings (net of cash) of $25m ($42m cash purchase price less $17m cash acquired)
Repayment of lease liability
Repayment of lease liability due to the adoption of AASB16 Leases standard, which resulted in lease payments now being classified as finance costs and reduction in finance lease liability
19
Balance sheet
Viva Energy has maintained low levels of Net Debt to provide maximum financial flexibility
Strong balance sheet
Pro-formabalance sheet post Off-market Buy- Back remains strong, with Net Debt position still providing maximum financial flexibility
Debt capacity remains robust, with current facility limits of US$700 million
Changes in net debt
Coles Express payment of $137 million and Liberty acquisition cost of $42 million were the primary driver of the increase in net debt
Change in Net Debt (A$m)
(162)
(158)
609
(447)
(180)
(290)
(26)
(0)
(110)
(83)
(134)
(106)
(137)
20
31 Dec 18
Operating
Capex
One-off
Finance
Tax
Dividends
Lease
Other
31 Dec 19
opening net
FCF
payments
costs
repayments
closing net
debt
(Coles
debt
Express,
Liberty &
Loans to
Associates)
FY2019 Significant items, NPAT and dividend
Viva Energy returns 60% of Distributable NPAT to its shareholders
Reconciliation of Underlying NPAT (RC) Distributable NPAT (RC)
FY2019
$m
Statutory profit after tax
113.3
Add: Significant one-off items net of tax
(4.0)
Add: Net inventory loss net of tax
34.7
Less: One-off deferred tax benefits including tax consolidation
(8.2)
Significant one off items during the period
Impact of a revision to the Group's Asset Retirement Obligation provision due to changes made to underlying estimates ($3.0m
- net of tax)
Gain recognised on revaluation of the Liberty Oil Holdings (LOH) investment as part of the accounting for the acquisition of the remaining 50% share of LOH group ($1.0m - net of tax)
Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC)
135.8
Add: Impact of AASB 16
93.6
Less: Revaluation gain/(loss) on FX and oil derivatives
(43.1)
Less: Fair value gain/(loss) in share of profit from associates
(25.9)
Less: tax effect associated with above items
(7.4)
Distributable NPAT (RC)
153.0
Payout ratio
60%
Total dividend
91.4
Dividend per share (cps)
4.7
Dividend
Dividend determined for the six months ended 31 December 2019 of 2.6 cents per share, fully franked, taking total dividend for the year to 4.7 cps
Represents payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC) for the year
Reaffirm 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)
Expected dividend Payment Date will be 15 April 2020, payable to registered shareholders on the Record Date of 25 March 2020
Exit of investment in Viva Energy REIT and capital management programme
Divestment
of Viva
Energy
REIT
Engagement
with Viva
Energy REIT
and
Management
Agreement
Capital
Management
Programme
Viva Energy sold its 35.5% security holding in Viva Energy REIT (VVR) for total of $734.3 million, and an estimated $112.9 million pre-tax profit on the sale
Viva Energy intends to return capital to shareholders through a buy-back of shares in the Company, subject to all necessary approvals and confirmations being obtained
VVR has performed well since listing and the Company is releasing equity in the vehicle at an attractive price
Viva Energy will have a number of on-going arrangements with VVR. Viva Energy will continue to perform its role as Manager and to support VVR under the existing Management Agreement, which remains unchanged - with such services being provided on a cost-recovery basis
Going forward, Viva Energy will work constructively with the independent directors of VVR with respect to future management arrangements
Viva Energy's nominee directors on the Board of VVR (Lachlan Pfeiffer and Jevan Bouzo) will remain on the Board in the near term
Divestment of Viva Energy REIT interest enables Viva Energy to return all $680 million in after-tax proceeds to its shareholders
Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the preferred alternative is to return the net proceeds to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback
The off-market program would be intended to complete by 2Q2020
Scott Wyatt
Chief Executive Officer
Viva Energy Group Limited
FY2019 results presentation
23
2020 priorities
The Company remains committed and focused on its 2020 objectives
Key priorities
Continued restoration of Alliance sales volumes and brand perception
Optimise sales volume and margin mix
3
4
5
Optimise crude selection and production to maximise refining margin
Complete efficient major maintenance turnaround1 at Geelong Refinery
Capital management
1. The turnaround of the RCCU will be completed during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time
Intended Off-marketBuy-back
Viva Energy Group Limited
Overview of proposed capital returns
Viva Energy intends to return all of the net after-tax proceeds from the divestment of the interest in Viva Energy REIT, to shareholders through capital management initiatives
Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals1, the intended approach is to return all $680m to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback. The off-market program would be intended to complete in 2Q 2020
Shareholder approval would be required for the Company to buy back more than 10% of its own shares. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the maximum number of shares to be bought-back would be capped at 10% of those on issue.
Discussions with regulators are well advanced and further detailed information, including a record date and timetable, will be disclosed when all regulatory approvals have been received and we launch the capital management program
1. The Company intends to resolve to proceed with, and set a record date for, this proposed capital management initiative following receipt of all regulatory confirmations, waivers and approvals that are required to undertake an off-marketbuy-back via a tender process. The Company has lodged all necessary applications to obtain these confirmations, waivers and approvals, but there is no guarantee that they will be obtained. If they are obtained, the
Company will also seek shareholder approval to permit it to buy-back more than 10% of its own shares under the proposed capital management initiative. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the percentage of the Company's shares that will be bought back under any such initiative will not exceed 10%.
Appendix
Viva Energy Group Limited
AASB leases: pro-forma financials
Summary of FY2019 pro-forma financials
$m
AASB 16
AASB 117
Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC)
564.3
563.3
Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)
296.5
291.3
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
(333.3)
(584.3)
Underlying EBITDA (RC)
Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)
644.5
387.1
D&A
(355.7)
(159.3)
Net finance cost
(188.2)
(33.6)
Underlying NPAT (RC)
135.8
186.3
AASB 117 and AASB 16 Variance of FY2019 Underlying NPAT
21.4
(196.4)
257.4
443.7
(154.6)
268.721.7
186.3 186.3
114.1
114.1
135.8
FY2019
Operating
Straight
D&A
Net
Tax
FY2019
Underlying
costs
line
finance
Underlying
NPAT
adjustment
costs
NPAT
AASB 117
AASB 16
AASB leases: impacts
Balance sheet
Right of use assets
$2,328.1 million
Lease liabilities (interest bearing liabilities)
$2,448.3 million
Income statement
Operating costs
$257.4 million
EBITDA
$257.4 million
Lease straight-lining
$21.4 million
Depreciation
$196.4 million
Interest
$154.6 million
NPAT (RC)
$50.5 million
Cash flow statement
Operating cash outflow
$260.8 million
Investing cash flow
$154.6
Financing cash outflow
$106.2 million
No material impact on net cash
flows
Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis
For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided here to illustrate the impact on FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the FY2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $117.0 million, an average GRM of US$6.6 per barrel and intake of 42.0 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only1
Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and refinery intake information
Refinery sensitivity analysis
Pro forma
Pro forma EBITDA
Underlying NPAT
Variable
Increase/Decrease
(RC) impact A$m
(RC) impact A$m
GRM
+/- US$1.0 per barrel
+60.6/(60.6)
+42.4/(42.4)
US$/A$
Appreciation of A$
exchange
against US$ by 3
(16.7)
(11.7)
rate
cents
US$/A$
Depreciation of A$
exchange
against US$ by 3
+18.1
+12.7
rate
cents
1. The FY2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the FY2020 Refining performance
Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers
5 Year
Metric
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Average
A: A$/US$
FX
0.75
0.74
0.77
0.75
0.69
0.74
B: Crude and feedstock intake
mbbls
37.8
39.9
40.8
40.1
42.0
40.1
C: Geelong Refining Margin
US$/bbl
11.8
7.9
10.2
7.4
6.6
8.7
D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A
A$/bbl
15.8
10.6
13.3
9.9
9.5
11.8
E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D
A$ million
595.4
424.2
542.1
396.9
400.6
472.4
F: Less: Energy costs
A$/bbl
(1.3)
(1.2)
(1.4)
(1.7)
(1.6)
(1.4)
G: Less: Energy costs = B x F
A$ million
(48.1)
(48.2)
(57.6)
(68.1)
(65.4)
(57.4)
H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs)
A$/bbl
(5.9)
(5.8)
(5.1)
(5.1)
(5.2)
(5.4)
I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B x H
A$ million
(221.3)
(232.4)
(208.4)
(204.5)
(218.2)
(217.0)
Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)
A$/bbl
8.7
3.6
6.8
3.1
2.8
4.9
Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)
A$ million
325.9
143.6
276.1
124.5
117.0
198.0
Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H)
All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation
Strategic national retail network and infrastructure
Highly integrated manufacturing, supply and distribution assets developed over 110 years
24%
1,292
of the Australian downstream petroleum market1
service station sites nationwide in Viva Energy's network
Darwin
Cocos Islands
45
52
120 kbbls/d
110+
fuel import terminals and depots2 nationally to support operations
airports and airfields across Australia supplied by Viva Energy
capacity of oil refinery in Geelong, Australia
years proudly operating in Australia
sole right to use the Shell brand in Australia for sale of retail fuels.3 Agreement has been extended to 2029
refreshed retail Alliance with Coles
strategic relationship with Vitol
18
214
160
105
Perth
422
Adelaide
Geelong refinery
331
Capacity - 120,000 barrels per day
Aviation fuel infrastructure supplying
52 airports and airfields
#
Retail network with 1,292 sites
Geelong Refinery
Brisbane
15
Sydney
Melbourne
Market share data is based on total Australian market fuel volumes of 60.7 billion litres, as per Australia Petroleum Statistics in FY2019, and in respect of Viva Energy, is based on total fuel volumes of 14.7 billion litres in the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019
Includes 23 fuel import terminals and 22 active depots (including 17 Liberty Oil depots), Viva Energy owns the Liberty Wholesale business and holds a 50% interest in the Liberty Retail business and supplies it with fuel
Viva Energy has been granted that right by an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell and Viva Energy has in turn granted a sub-licence to Coles Express and to certain other operators of Retail Sites
16 Viva Energy operated terminals and inland depots
27
3 joint non-operated terminals
3 industry main fuel terminals (not operated by Viva Energy)
6 customer terminals and inland depots operated by Viva Energy
5 bitumen facilities
17 Liberty inland depots
Hobart
Viva Energy terminal network
Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1
Geelong Refinery
309.1
Birkenhead2
63.6
Newport (excl solvents)
107.9
Port Lincoln
15.7
Total Victoria
417.0
Total South Australia
79.3
Clyde
264.0
Gore Bay
84.9
Devonport
23.8
Total NSW
348.9
Total Tasmania
23.8
Gladstone2
40.2
Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen)
77.3
Broome
7.6
Cairns
20.7
Esperance
55.0
Townsville (excl bitumen)
57.2
Kalgoorlie
4.3
Mackay
51.0
Cocos Island
3.6
Total Queensland
246.4
Total Western Australia
70.5
Total owned terminal storage capacity
1,203.9
Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart
50% ownership through Joint Venture
Glossary
Underlying EBITDA
Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including:
Net inventory gain/loss
Leases; share of net profit of associates;
gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and
gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised)
Underlying NPAT (RC)
Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one- off items net of tax.
Distributable NPAT (RC)
Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items.
Earnings Per Share
Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue
Replacement Cost ("RC")
Viva Energy reports its 'Underlying' performance on a "replacement cost" (RC) basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of historical cost of inventory. This removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price.
Historical Cost ("HC")
Calculated in accordance with
IFRS
Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology
Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices
Net inventory gain/(loss)
Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis
Geelong Refining Margin
The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where:
IPP: a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia
COGS: the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished product
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 22:08:01 UTC