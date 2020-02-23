Viva Energy : FY2019 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window 0 02/23/2020 | 05:09pm EST Send by mail :

24 February 2020 The Manager Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Electronic lodgment FY2019 Results Presentation The attached announcement is for release to the market. Julia Kagan Company Secretary Financial results Year ended 31 December 2019 Helping people reach their destination Viva Energy Group Limited Important notice and disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Viva Energy Group Limited, ACN 626 661 032 ("Company" or "Viva Energy"). The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2018, and in July 2018 was part of an initial public offering pursuant to which its securities were listed on the ASX (the "IPO"). As part of that process the Company acquired Viva Energy Holding Pty Ltd ("VEH"), the former holding company of the Viva Energy group. In this presentation, where results and reporting relates to the period prior to the incorporation of the Company or its acquisition of VEH, they refer to the Viva Energy group as operated with VEH as the holding company, which are the relevant financials for the purposes of consolidation in 2018, for comparison. The information provided in this presentation should be considered together with the financial statements, ASX announcements and other information available on the Viva Energy website www.vivaenergy.com.au. The information is in summary form and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is for information purposes only, is of a general nature, does not constitute financial advice, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or opinion. It does not constitute in any jurisdiction, whether in Australia or elsewhere, an invitation to apply for or purchase securities of Viva Energy or any other financial product. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this presentation outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors must rely on their own examination of Viva Energy, including the merits and risks involved. Each person should consult a professional investment adviser before making any decision regarding a financial product. In preparing this presentation the authors have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which has otherwise been reviewed in preparation of the presentation. All reasonable care has been taken in preparing the information and assumptions contained in this presentation, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (save where a different date is indicated, in which case the information is current to that date) and is subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. To the extent that certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements' or statements about 'future matters', the information reflects Viva Energy's intent, belief or expectations at the date of this presentation. Such prospective financial information contained within this presentation may be unreliable given the circumstances and the underlying assumptions to this information may materially change in the future. Neither Viva Energy nor any of their associates, related entities or directors, give any warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Except to the extent liability under any applicable laws cannot be excluded and subject to any continuing obligations under the ASX listing rules, Viva Energy and its associates, related entities, directors, employees and consultants do not accept and expressly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) arising from the use of, or reliance on, anything contained in or omitted from this presentation. Any forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Viva Energy's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. You should rely on your own independent assessment of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation and any reliance on information in this presentation will be entirely at your own risk. This presentation may not be reproduced or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without the prior written permission of Viva Energy. Viva Energy is a Shell Licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement, are made by Viva Energy and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of companies. FY2019 results presentation 2 Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer Viva Energy Group Limited FY2019 results presentation 3 Sustainability Our various sustainability programs remain a strong focus of the company Health and Safety 20% reduction in recordable injury rate

Third consecutive year free of significant process safety incidents 3

Brisbane terminal Major Hazard Facility licence renewed for 5 years

More than 900 workers trained in AERO safety program at Geelong

95% of employees feel their team is committed to operating safely Total recordable injury frequency rate1 Environmental Lowest level of primary containment incidents in five years

65% of refining fresh water consumption from recycled sources

Green and golden bell frog habitat established at Sydney terminal

Hazardous waste recycling and reuse at the Geelong refinery Loss of primary containment (>1,000kg) Goal Zero We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment 4.7 4.5 5.8 4.6 2.5 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Community Fuel supply and donations ($500K) to those impacted by the summer bushfires

Inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan launched

More than 1000 young people supported by Viva Energy community programs 2

Premier Partner of the inaugural

Geelong Football Club's AFLW team 5 4 7 3 2 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 People • First group of part time operators have graduated from their training program at Geelong Refinery • Career Tracker Internship program, providing career and leadership development for Indigenous students • Women account for 40% of new hires and 39% of senior leaders • Company is recognised as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked Programs include NASCA's Resilience Program, Cathy Freeman Foundation Horizon Program and

Headspace Training and mentorship 3. Zero API Tier 1 process safety incidents FY2019 results presentation • High levels of employee engagement (68% Engagement Score) 4 FY2019 scorecard Strong operational performance and disciplined capital management Operational performance 14.7BL Fuel sales volume up 4.6% pcp 42.0mbbl Refining intake up 4.7% pcp 65MLpw Ave. weekly Alliance volumes for 2H2019 up 9% from 1H2019 Financial performance1 $644.5m Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) at top end of guidance1 $135.8m Underlying NPAT (RC) within guidance1 $153.0m Distributable NPAT (RC)2 Balance sheet $137.4m Net debt down from $168.7m3 $2,448.3m Lease liability US$700m Total facility limit Capital management 4.7c FY2019 dividend per share, fully franked $734.3m Divestment of Viva Energy REIT (VVR) $161.7m FY2019 capex down from $241.3m in FY2018 Note: All financial results are presented under AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). To assist with transition of reporting, financials impacted by the new lease accounting standard have been reported under both standards in the appendix (refer slides 28, 29) FY2019 Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) guidance range was $625 - $655 million. FY2019 Underlying NPAT (RC) guidance range was $135 - $165 million as advised on ASX 9 December 2019 For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalise over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes has been provided in the appendix (refer slide 21) As at 30 June 2019 FY2019 results presentation 5 Group performance Challenging market conditions impacted EBITDA (down 17%) Total fuel volumes sold by product (ML) 14,748 14,557 14,151 14,046 14,695 1,179 1,118 969 1,030 1,082 2,975 3,196 3,350 3,345 3,488 6,200 6,181 6,231 6,349 6,963 1,294 1,233 1,034 915 906 3,100 2,829 2,506 2,355 2,369 Premium FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 penetration: 29% 30% 29% 28% 28% Petrol (non Premium) Petrol (Premium) Diesel Aviation Other Sales volumes increased 4.6% to 14,695ML in FY2019

Strong growth in volume in Aviation, Liberty and Wholesale sectors

Stabilised gasoline sales in FY2019 following restoration of the retail Alliance Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) ($m) 864 775 746 677 276 125 645 326 143 117 534 588 650 528 420 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Non-refining Refining Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) for FY2019 decreased by 17% to $644.5m

Continued weak refining margins, lower retail and commercial margins, and unrecovered cost pressures FY2019 results presentation 6 Performance drivers Industry headwinds were a key driver of 2019 earnings Retail market margins Regional refining margins Cost pressures Subdued retail / economic activity

Significant change in competitive dynamics

Periods of higher oil prices

Weaker regional demand growth

Disruptors to oil markets (sanctions, geo-political)

geo-political) Transition to IMO2020 and the increasing crude premiums of light-sweet crudes

light-sweet crudes Lower Australian dollar

Increased and unrecovered ocean freight

Higher energy costs FY2019 results presentation 7 Year-on-year performance Controllable EBITDA (from company factors) increased by $30m FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) variance ($m)1 Market-driven factors Company factors (99) Total impact: ($137m) Total impact: $30m Unrepeated one-offs (66) 103 9 (8) Total impact: ($22m) 9 25 (17) (18) (45) (9) (13) 775 667 645 637 FY2018 Market margin Ocean freight FX Regional Sub-total Alliance reset Alliance pricing Volume growth Refinery Supply chain Salaries, wages Sub-total FY2019 Net FY2018 One-off FY2019 compression refining margins margin gain & marketing production margin and corporate one-off benefits benefits investment outperformance costs and expenses Market-driven factors Retail margins impacted by periods of rising oil prices and intensified competition in 3Q2019. Margins showed recovery in 4Q2019.

Ocean freight costs were elevated during 2019

Refining margins impacted by lower regional demand growth and increased crude premiums as market transitioned to IMO2020

Weaker refining margins offset by a lower Australian dollar Our responses Renegotiated the Alliance agreement to restore sales growth and customer loyalty

Optimised Geelong Refinery production slate and crude selection to maximise diesel production and limit gasoline production

Renegotiated and extended a significant number of Commercial contracts and secured new customers FY2020 focus Continued restoration of Alliance sales volumes and brand perception

Optimise sales volume and margin mix

Optimise crude selection and production to maximise refining margin

Complete efficient major maintenance turnaround 2 at Geelong Refinery

at Geelong Refinery Capital management 1. Refer slides 12, 14, 15, 17 for further explanation on movements on FY2018 Underlying EBITDA (RC) to FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) for each respective Business segment FY2019 results presentation 2. Refer slide 21 for further information on the turn-around of the Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit (RCCU) and associated processing units 8 Delivered key strategic priorities Company positioned for growth as market conditions improve Stronger retail platform Re-negotiationof Alliance Agreement Took control of fuel pricing & marketing from 1 March 2019 Alliance volumes increased restored weekly average volumes to ~65MLpw in 4Q19 (up 6.2% pcp) Acquired Liberty Wholesale business Building presence in attractive regional wholesale markets Renewed Shell Brand License Agreement One of the most recognisable brands in the world Record levels of production Highest ever diesel production 39% of output (up 3% pcp) Reduced production of low margin gasoline 37% of output (down 1% pcp) Highest ever white barrel production 105kbd, previous record of 102kbd in FY2017 Transition to low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) One of only few producers that can provide LSFO to market Capital management focus Low levels of Net Debt $137.4 million Disciplined capital spend reduced by 33% to $161.7M Divestment of Viva Energy REIT (VVR) Sold 35.5% shareholding for $734.3 million Dividend payout of 60% FY2019 results presentation 9 Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer Viva Energy Group Limited FY2019 results presentation 10 2019 financial highlights Maintained strong cash flow despite difficult trading conditions $m FY2019 FY2018 Comparison Volume (ML) 14,695 14,046 5% Underlying EBITDA (RC) Retail, Fuels & Marketing 860.8 937.8 (8%) Retail 564.3 608.8 (7%) Commercial 296.5 329.0 (10%) Refining 117.0 124.5 (6%) Supply, Corporate & (333.3) (287.7) (16%) Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) 644.5 774.6 (17%) Underlying NPAT (RC) 135.8 231.5 (41%) Underlying Basic EPS (cps) 7.0 11.9 (41%) (RC) Distributable NPAT (RC)1 153.0 297.7 (49%) Dividends (cps) 4.7 4.8 (2%) $m FY2019 FY2018 Comparison Working capital 197.4 268.0 (26%) Net Debt (137.4) 0.2 Nmf Net Working Capital 60.0 268.2 (78%) Long Term Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 1,474.8 1,471.3 0% Investment in Associates 641.8 664.9 (3%) Capital Expenditure Retail, Fuels & Marketing 18.4 45.9 (60%) Refining 88.5 84.5 5% Supply, Corporate & Overheads 54.8 110.9 (51%) Total Capital Expenditure 161.7 241.3 (33%) FCF before finance, tax and 331.4 349.4 (5%) dividends 1. A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT (RC) for dividend purposes is provided on slide 21 FY2019 results presentation 11 Retail overview The renegotiation of the Alliance Agreement provides opportunity for sales and margin growth Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) 542 607 609 564 497 142 151 154 134 122 375 408 466 458 410 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Fuel Non-fuel FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) 103 (66) (86) 6 (2) 609 564 FY2018 Market margin Additional Price & Volume growth Other FY2019 Underlying compression income marketing Underlying EBITDA (RC) generated from investment EBITDA (RC) Alliance reset FY2019 results presentation FY2019 overview on results FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $564.3m was above the guidance range of $548-$558m provided in December 2019

$548-$558m provided in December 2019 2H2019 Alliance fuel sales posted first half-on-half increase in four years, achieving weekly average volumes of ~65 million litres per week

half-on-half increase in four years, achieving weekly average volumes of ~65 million litres per week Changes to the Alliance agreement delivered $37m benefit

($103m income less $66m price and marketing) however this was offset by market margin compression of $(86m)

($103m income less $66m price and marketing) however this was offset by market margin compression of $(86m) Weaker market margins due to periods of rising oil prices and heightened market competition impacted earnings, but strengthened in 4Q19

Completed the acquisition of Liberty Oil's wholesale business and established a new retail joint venture, Liberty Oil Convenience

Undertook several successful joint marketing initiatives, such as Little Shop 2, and promotions with carsales.com and Transurban 12 Retail fuel margins Retail fuel margins in 4Q19 improved and are slightly below the 2014-2018 average Industry fuel margin1 (cpl) 2014-2018 average fuel margin: 12.5cpl 12.3 12.3 12.8 13.0 12.2 11.9 2010-2013 average fuel margin: 9.3cpl 11.4 11.4 11.4 8.4 9.7 10.0 8.9 CY10 CY11 CY12 CY13 CY14 CY15 CY16 CY17 CY18 CY19 1H19 2H19 4Q19 1. Source: AIP. Industry fuel margin (cpl) is the National Average Price less National Average Terminal Gate Price (TGP). Assumes a 50:50 average of gasoline to diesel retail fuel margins FY2019 results presentation 13 Commercial overview Rising ocean freight costs and contract margin compression impacted FY2019 results Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) FY2019 overview on results 287 321 317 329 297 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) 3 (13) (18) 329 (4) 297 FY2018 Volume growth Market margin Ocean freight FX FY2019 Underlying compression Underlying EBITDA (RC) EBITDA (RC) FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $296.5m was slightly below the top end of guidance of $292 - $297m provided in December 2019

Sales performance in Aviation, Transport and Resource segments was strong

Majority of contracts were successfully renewed or extended, but with some margin erosion due to heightened competition

Rising ocean freight costs and a weaker Australian dollar impacted Commercial earnings

Secured contract with the Australian Defence Force to manage, maintain and supply fuel to HMAS Cairns Defence Fuel Installation FY2019 results presentation 14 Refining overview Strong operational performance offset a challenging margin environment Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) 326 276 144 125 117 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 GRM (US$/bbl) 11.8 7.9 10.2 7.4 6.6 Intake (Mbbls) 38.0 40.0 41.0 40.1 42.0 White barrel 95 97 102 98 105 production (kbd) Diesel production 35% 35% 34% 36% 39% FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) 29 (45) 17 (8) 125 126 118 117 FY2018 Refining FX Margin Cost FY2019 Underlying intake Underlying EBITDA (RC) EBITDA (RC) FY2019 overview on results FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $117.0m was slightly below guidance of $120-$130m provided in December 2019, impacted by lower regional refining margins than forecast for the month of December 2019

$120-$130m provided in December 2019, impacted by lower regional refining margins than forecast for the month of December 2019 FY2019 Geelong Refining Margin US$6.6/BBL is slightly down on FY2018 result of US$7.4/BBL

Regional refining margins impacted by lower oil demand growth and higher crude premia for light sweet crudes

Exceptional operational performance with plant availability of 92%, record crude intake of 42.0MBBL, and white barrel production at 105kbd

The Geelong Refinery was able to optimise crude selections and its production slate to limit gasoline and increase diesel production

A new 25ML gasoline tank was commissioned that allowed the refinery to efficiently aggregate gasoline parcels for coastal export and reduce associated demurrage FY2019 results presentation 15 Regional refining margins Weak Gasoline cracks and higher crude premiums impacted refining margins 5 year: gasoline, diesel & fuel oil cracks1 (US$/bbl) 20.0 5 year 15.0 average 12.2 10.0 7.6 5.0 0.0 (5.0) (7.4) (10.0) (15.0) (20.0) (25.0) Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19 Gasoline Diesel HSFO 1. Cracks are calculated by Viva Energy by taking the finished product prices and deducting the quoted crude price (100% dated Brent). Original data source: Bloomberg Regional refining margins Gasoline market Demand for gasoline was relatively subdued driven in part by slowing Chinese consumption

In 1H2019 exports from China and new refining capacity coming on line, contributed to below average gasoline cracks

Gasoline cracks improved in 2H2019, boosted indirectly by tensions in the Middle East, regional turnarounds and progress on US-Chinese trade talks Crude premiums Through 2H2019, competition for regional sweet crudes increased as refineries shifted to a sweeter diet in preparation for IMO2020 implementation Freight Significant volatility in the freight market in 2H2019, with dirty freight especially impacted by sanctions and demand for vessels for stockpiling of compliant fuel ahead of IMO2020 FY2019 results presentation 16 Supply, Corporate and Overheads overview Cost increases impacted by unwinding of prior year/one off benefits and costs Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) (364) (329) (336) (288) (333) FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m) (288) (8) (10) (333) (6) (8) (13) FY2018 Supply Salaries and Corporate FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 Underlying chain wages costs one-off unrepeated Underlying EBITDA margin items one-off EBITDA (RC) benefits (RC) FY2019 overview on results FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $(333.3m) was within the guidance range of $(335m) - $(330m) provided in December 2019

Supply chain impacted by higher coastal shipping and property management costs

Higher salary and corporate costs relate to natural and contracted wage inflation combined with full year impacts of being a publicly listed company

FY2019 one-off items relate to the purchase of the remaining 50% share of Liberty Oil Wholesale and the extension of the Alliance agreement FY2019 results presentation 17 Capital expenditure Total capex is forecast to be between $250-300m in FY2020 Capital expenditure profile ($m) 309 Capital expenditure ($m) FY2019 FY2020F 248 42 234 241 28 45 30 50 132 32 21 161 39 170 135 168 179 122 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Clyde terminal conversion project Impact of major refining turnarounds/investments Retail, Fuels & Marketing Refining (exclusive of turn- around) Supply, Corporate & Overheads Sub-total Turn-around activities Coles Express Alliance payment 18 50 55 122 140-160 39 110-1401 137 Total capex 1. Refers to the RCCU turnaround and associated activities. The turnaround of the RCCU is scheduled for completion during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time Liberty acquisition 42 Total 340 250-300 FY2019 results presentation 18 FY2019 cash flow bridge FY2019 Underlying FCF FY2019 cash flow bridge ($m) (54) (162) 696 (137) 4 609 (20) 41 (180) 2019 Change in cash 11 Add back dividends paid 134 Deduct borrowings (147) FCF before dividends (2) Add back changes in working capital 33 Add back Alliance and Liberty payments 162 Deduct net loans to Associates (4) Underlying FCF 189 331 (25) (26) 11 (106) (2) (134) 147 Profit before Changes in Non-cash Operating Capex Coles Net Dividends Net FCF Net loans Finance Acquisition Income tax Repayment 2019 FCF Dividends Borrowings 2019 interest, working items FCF Express payment for and before to Costs of of before Div paid Change tax, D&A capital before Alliance share sale of PPE financing, Associates Liberty Oil lease in Cash (HC) before capex payment options tax and Holdings liability significant exercised dividends (net of items cash) Non-cash items Non-cash items of ($54M) includes: Profit from associates (-$60m)

(-$60m) Unrealised loss on derivatives and unrealised gain on FX of (+$2m)

Loss on disposed of PPE (+$2m)

Non-cash share options taken up in reserves (+$2m) Alliance payment and Liberty Oil acquisition Coles Express Alliance payment of $137m

Acquisition of Liberty Oil Holdings (net of cash) of $25m ($42m cash purchase price less $17m cash acquired) FY2019 results presentation Repayment of lease liability Repayment of lease liability due to the adoption of AASB16 Leases standard, which resulted in lease payments now being classified as finance costs and reduction in finance lease liability 19 Balance sheet Viva Energy has maintained low levels of Net Debt to provide maximum financial flexibility Strong balance sheet Pro-forma balance sheet post Off-market Buy- Back remains strong, with Net Debt position still providing maximum financial flexibility

balance sheet post Off-market Buy- Back remains strong, with Net Debt position still providing maximum financial flexibility Debt capacity remains robust, with current facility limits of US$700 million Changes in net debt Coles Express payment of $137 million and Liberty acquisition cost of $42 million were the primary driver of the increase in net debt Change in Net Debt (A$m) (162) (158) 609 (447) (180) (290) (26) (0) (110) (83) (134) (106) (137) 20 31 Dec 18 Operating Capex One-off Finance Tax Dividends Lease Other 31 Dec 19 opening net FCF payments costs repayments closing net debt (Coles debt Express, Liberty & Loans to Associates) FY2019 results presentation 20 FY2019 Significant items, NPAT and dividend Viva Energy returns 60% of Distributable NPAT to its shareholders Reconciliation of Underlying NPAT (RC) Distributable NPAT (RC) FY2019 $m Statutory profit after tax 113.3 Add: Significant one-off items net of tax (4.0) Add: Net inventory loss net of tax 34.7 Less: One-off deferred tax benefits including tax consolidation (8.2) Significant one off items during the period Impact of a revision to the Group's Asset Retirement Obligation provision due to changes made to underlying estimates ($3.0m

- net of tax)

- net of tax) Gain recognised on revaluation of the Liberty Oil Holdings (LOH) investment as part of the accounting for the acquisition of the remaining 50% share of LOH group ($1.0m - net of tax) Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC) 135.8 Add: Impact of AASB 16 93.6 Less: Revaluation gain/(loss) on FX and oil derivatives (43.1) Less: Fair value gain/(loss) in share of profit from associates (25.9) Less: tax effect associated with above items (7.4) Distributable NPAT (RC) 153.0 Payout ratio 60% Total dividend 91.4 Dividend per share (cps) 4.7 Dividend Dividend determined for the six months ended 31 December 2019 of 2.6 cents per share, fully franked, taking total dividend for the year to 4.7 cps

Represents payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC) for the year

Reaffirm 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)

50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC) Expected dividend Payment Date will be 15 April 2020, payable to registered shareholders on the Record Date of 25 March 2020 FY2019 results presentation 21 Exit of investment in Viva Energy REIT and capital management programme Divestment of Viva Energy REIT Engagement with Viva Energy REIT and Management Agreement Capital Management Programme Viva Energy sold its 35.5% security holding in Viva Energy REIT (VVR) for total of $734.3 million, and an estimated $112.9 million pre-tax profit on the sale

pre-tax profit on the sale Viva Energy intends to return capital to shareholders through a buy-back of shares in the Company, subject to all necessary approvals and confirmations being obtained

buy-back of shares in the Company, subject to all necessary approvals and confirmations being obtained VVR has performed well since listing and the Company is releasing equity in the vehicle at an attractive price

Viva Energy will have a number of on-going arrangements with VVR. Viva Energy will continue to perform its role as Manager and to support VVR under the existing Management Agreement, which remains unchanged - with such services being provided on a cost-recovery basis

on-going arrangements with VVR. Viva Energy will continue to perform its role as Manager and to support VVR under the existing Management Agreement, which remains unchanged - with such services being provided on a cost-recovery basis Going forward, Viva Energy will work constructively with the independent directors of VVR with respect to future management arrangements

Viva Energy's nominee directors on the Board of VVR (Lachlan Pfeiffer and Jevan Bouzo) will remain on the Board in the near term

Divestment of Viva Energy REIT interest enables Viva Energy to return all $680 million in after-tax proceeds to its shareholders

after-tax proceeds to its shareholders Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the preferred alternative is to return the net proceeds to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback

off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback The off-market program would be intended to complete by 2Q2020 FY2019 results presentation 22 Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer Viva Energy Group Limited FY2019 results presentation 23 2020 priorities The Company remains committed and focused on its 2020 objectives Key priorities Continued restoration of Alliance sales volumes and brand perception Optimise sales volume and margin mix 3 4 5 Optimise crude selection and production to maximise refining margin Complete efficient major maintenance turnaround1 at Geelong Refinery Capital management 1. The turnaround of the RCCU will be completed during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time FY2019 results presentation 24 Intended Off-marketBuy-back Viva Energy Group Limited FY2019 results presentation 25 Overview of proposed capital returns Viva Energy intends to return all of the net after-tax proceeds from the divestment of the interest in Viva Energy REIT, to shareholders through capital management initiatives

after-tax proceeds from the divestment of the interest in Viva Energy REIT, to shareholders through capital management initiatives Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals 1 , the intended approach is to return all $680m to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback. The off-market program would be intended to complete in 2Q 2020

, the intended approach is to return all $680m to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback. The off-market program would be intended to complete in 2Q 2020 Shareholder approval would be required for the Company to buy back more than 10% of its own shares. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the maximum number of shares to be bought-back would be capped at 10% of those on issue.

bought-back would be capped at 10% of those on issue. Discussions with regulators are well advanced and further detailed information, including a record date and timetable, will be disclosed when all regulatory approvals have been received and we launch the capital management program 1. The Company intends to resolve to proceed with, and set a record date for, this proposed capital management initiative following receipt of all regulatory confirmations, waivers and approvals that are required to undertake an off-marketbuy-back via a tender process. The Company has lodged all necessary applications to obtain these confirmations, waivers and approvals, but there is no guarantee that they will be obtained. If they are obtained, the Company will also seek shareholder approval to permit it to buy-back more than 10% of its own shares under the proposed capital management initiative. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the percentage of the Company's shares that will be bought back under any such initiative will not exceed 10%. FY2019 results presentation 26 Appendix Viva Energy Group Limited FY2019 results presentation 27 AASB leases: pro-forma financials Summary of FY2019 pro-forma financials $m AASB 16 AASB 117 Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC) 564.3 563.3 Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) 296.5 291.3 Supply, Corporate & Overheads (333.3) (584.3) Underlying EBITDA (RC) Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) 644.5 387.1 D&A (355.7) (159.3) Net finance cost (188.2) (33.6) Underlying NPAT (RC) 135.8 186.3 AASB 117 and AASB 16 Variance of FY2019 Underlying NPAT 21.4 (196.4) 257.4 443.7 (154.6) 268.721.7 186.3 186.3 114.1 114.1 135.8 FY2019 Operating Straight D&A Net Tax FY2019 Underlying costs line finance Underlying NPAT adjustment costs NPAT AASB 117 AASB 16 FY2019 results presentation 28 AASB leases: impacts Balance sheet Right of use assets $2,328.1 million Lease liabilities (interest bearing liabilities) $2,448.3 million Income statement Operating costs $257.4 million EBITDA $257.4 million Lease straight-lining $21.4 million Depreciation $196.4 million Interest $154.6 million NPAT (RC) $50.5 million Cash flow statement Operating cash outflow $260.8 million Investing cash flow $154.6 Financing cash outflow $106.2 million No material impact on net cash flows FY2019 results presentation 29 Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided here to illustrate the impact on FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the FY2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $117.0 million, an average GRM of US$6.6 per barrel and intake of 42.0 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only 1

Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and refinery intake information Refinery sensitivity analysis Pro forma Pro forma EBITDA Underlying NPAT Variable Increase/Decrease (RC) impact A$m (RC) impact A$m GRM +/- US$1.0 per barrel +60.6/(60.6) +42.4/(42.4) US$/A$ Appreciation of A$ exchange against US$ by 3 (16.7) (11.7) rate cents US$/A$ Depreciation of A$ exchange against US$ by 3 +18.1 +12.7 rate cents 1. The FY2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the FY2020 Refining performance FY2019 results presentation 30 Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers 5 Year Metric FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Average A: A$/US$ FX 0.75 0.74 0.77 0.75 0.69 0.74 B: Crude and feedstock intake mbbls 37.8 39.9 40.8 40.1 42.0 40.1 C: Geelong Refining Margin US$/bbl 11.8 7.9 10.2 7.4 6.6 8.7 D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A A$/bbl 15.8 10.6 13.3 9.9 9.5 11.8 E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D A$ million 595.4 424.2 542.1 396.9 400.6 472.4 F: Less: Energy costs A$/bbl (1.3) (1.2) (1.4) (1.7) (1.6) (1.4) G: Less: Energy costs = B x F A$ million (48.1) (48.2) (57.6) (68.1) (65.4) (57.4) H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) A$/bbl (5.9) (5.8) (5.1) (5.1) (5.2) (5.4) I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B x H A$ million (221.3) (232.4) (208.4) (204.5) (218.2) (217.0) Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) A$/bbl 8.7 3.6 6.8 3.1 2.8 4.9 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) A$ million 325.9 143.6 276.1 124.5 117.0 198.0 Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H) All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation FY2019 results presentation 31 Strategic national retail network and infrastructure Highly integrated manufacturing, supply and distribution assets developed over 110 years 24% 1,292 of the Australian downstream petroleum market1 service station sites nationwide in Viva Energy's network Darwin Cocos Islands 45 52 120 kbbls/d 110+ fuel import terminals and depots2 nationally to support operations airports and airfields across Australia supplied by Viva Energy capacity of oil refinery in Geelong, Australia years proudly operating in Australia sole right to use the Shell brand in Australia for sale of retail fuels.3 Agreement has been extended to 2029 refreshed retail Alliance with Coles strategic relationship with Vitol 18 214 160 105 Perth 422 Adelaide Geelong refinery 331 Capacity - 120,000 barrels per day Aviation fuel infrastructure supplying 52 airports and airfields # Retail network with 1,292 sites Geelong Refinery Brisbane 15 Sydney Melbourne Market share data is based on total Australian market fuel volumes of 60.7 billion litres, as per Australia Petroleum Statistics in FY2019, and in respect of Viva Energy, is based on total fuel volumes of 14.7 billion litres in the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 Includes 23 fuel import terminals and 22 active depots (including 17 Liberty Oil depots), Viva Energy owns the Liberty Wholesale business and holds a 50% interest in the Liberty Retail business and supplies it with fuel Viva Energy has been granted that right by an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell and Viva Energy has in turn granted a sub-licence to Coles Express and to certain other operators of Retail Sites 16 Viva Energy operated terminals and inland depots 27 3 joint non-operated terminals 3 industry main fuel terminals (not operated by Viva Energy) 6 customer terminals and inland depots operated by Viva Energy 5 bitumen facilities 17 Liberty inland depots Hobart FY2019 results presentation 32 Viva Energy terminal network Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1 Geelong Refinery 309.1 Birkenhead2 63.6 Newport (excl solvents) 107.9 Port Lincoln 15.7 Total Victoria 417.0 Total South Australia 79.3 Clyde 264.0 Gore Bay 84.9 Devonport 23.8 Total NSW 348.9 Total Tasmania 23.8 Gladstone2 40.2 Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen) 77.3 Broome 7.6 Cairns 20.7 Esperance 55.0 Townsville (excl bitumen) 57.2 Kalgoorlie 4.3 Mackay 51.0 Cocos Island 3.6 Total Queensland 246.4 Total Western Australia 70.5 Total owned terminal storage capacity 1,203.9 Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart 50% ownership through Joint Venture FY2019 results presentation 33 Glossary Underlying EBITDA Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including: Net inventory gain/loss

Leases; share of net profit of associates;

gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and

gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised) Underlying NPAT (RC) Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one- off items net of tax. Distributable NPAT (RC) Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items. Earnings Per Share Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue Replacement Cost ("RC") Viva Energy reports its 'Underlying' performance on a "replacement cost" (RC) basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of historical cost of inventory. This removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price. Historical Cost ("HC") Calculated in accordance with IFRS Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices Net inventory gain/(loss) Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis Geelong Refining Margin The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where: IPP: a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia

COGS: the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished product FY2019 results presentation 34 Viva Energy Group Limited Attachments Original document

