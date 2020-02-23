Viva Energy : FY2019 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
02/23/2020 | 05:09pm EST

24 February 2020

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Electronic lodgment

FY2019 Results Presentation

The attached announcement is for release to the market.

Julia Kagan

Company Secretary

Financial results

Year ended

31 December 2019

Helping people reach their destination

Viva Energy Group Limited

Important notice and disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Viva Energy Group Limited, ACN 626 661 032 ("Company" or "Viva Energy"). The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2018, and in July 2018 was part of an initial public offering pursuant to which its securities were listed on the ASX (the "IPO"). As part of that process the Company acquired Viva Energy Holding Pty Ltd ("VEH"), the former holding company of the Viva Energy group.

In this presentation, where results and reporting relates to the period prior to the incorporation of the Company or its acquisition of VEH, they refer to the Viva Energy group as operated with VEH as the holding company, which are the relevant financials for the purposes of consolidation in 2018, for comparison.

The information provided in this presentation should be considered together with the financial statements, ASX announcements and other information available on the Viva Energy website www.vivaenergy.com.au. The information is in summary form and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is for information purposes only, is of a general nature, does not constitute financial advice, nor is it intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or opinion. It does not constitute in any jurisdiction, whether in Australia or elsewhere, an invitation to apply for or purchase securities of Viva Energy

or any other financial product. The distribution of this presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this presentation outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions.

This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors must rely on their own examination of Viva Energy, including the merits and risks involved. Each person should consult a professional investment adviser before making any decision regarding a financial product.

In preparing this presentation the authors have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which has otherwise been reviewed in preparation of the presentation. All reasonable care has been taken in preparing the information and assumptions contained in this presentation, however no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. The information contained in this presentation is current as at the date of this presentation (save where a different date is indicated, in which case the information is current to that date) and is subject to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

To the extent that certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements' or statements about 'future matters', the information reflects Viva Energy's intent, belief or expectations at the date of this presentation. Such prospective financial information contained within this presentation may be unreliable given the circumstances and the underlying assumptions to this information may materially change in the future.

Neither Viva Energy nor any of their associates, related entities or directors, give any warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Except to the extent liability under any applicable laws cannot be excluded and subject to any continuing obligations under the ASX listing rules, Viva Energy and its associates, related entities, directors, employees and consultants do not accept and expressly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise) arising from the use of, or reliance on, anything contained in or omitted from this presentation.

Any forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Viva Energy's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject

to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions.

You should rely on your own independent assessment of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation and any reliance on information in this presentation will be entirely at your own risk. This presentation may not be reproduced or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without the prior written permission of Viva Energy.

Viva Energy is a Shell Licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement, are made by Viva Energy and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of companies.

FY2019 results presentation

2

Scott Wyatt

Chief Executive Officer

Viva Energy Group Limited

FY2019 results presentation

3

Sustainability

Our various sustainability programs remain a strong focus of the company

Health and Safety

  • 20% reduction in recordable injury rate
  • Third consecutive year free of significant process safety incidents3
  • Brisbane terminal Major Hazard Facility licence renewed for 5 years
  • More than 900 workers trained in AERO safety program at Geelong
  • 95% of employees feel their team is committed to operating safely

Total recordable injury frequency rate1

Environmental

  • Lowest level of primary containment incidents in five years
  • 65% of refining fresh water consumption from recycled sources
  • Green and golden bell frog habitat established at Sydney terminal
  • Hazardous waste recycling and reuse at the Geelong refinery

Loss of primary containment (>1,000kg)

Goal Zero

We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment

4.7

4.5

5.8

4.6

2.5

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Community

  • Fuel supply and donations ($500K) to those impacted by the summer bushfires
  • Inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan launched
  • More than 1000 young people supported by Viva Energy community programs2
  • Premier Partner of the inaugural
    Geelong Football Club's AFLW team

5

4

7

3

2

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

People

First group of part time operators have graduated from

their training program at Geelong Refinery

Career Tracker Internship program, providing career and

leadership development for Indigenous students

Women account for 40% of new hires and 39% of senior

leaders

Company is recognised as an Employer of Choice for

Gender Equality

  1. The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked
  2. Programs include NASCA's Resilience Program, Cathy Freeman Foundation Horizon Program and
    Headspace Training and mentorship

3. Zero API Tier 1 process safety incidents

FY2019 results presentation

• High levels of employee engagement

(68% Engagement Score)

4

FY2019 scorecard

Strong operational performance and disciplined capital management

Operational performance

14.7BL

Fuel sales volume

up 4.6% pcp

42.0mbbl

Refining intake

up 4.7% pcp

65MLpw

Ave. weekly Alliance volumes for 2H2019

up 9% from 1H2019

Financial

performance1

$644.5m

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)

at top end of guidance1

$135.8m

Underlying NPAT (RC)

within guidance1

$153.0m

Distributable NPAT (RC)2

Balance

sheet

$137.4m

Net debt

down from $168.7m3

$2,448.3m

Lease liability

US$700m

Total facility limit

Capital

management

4.7c

FY2019 dividend per share,

fully franked

$734.3m

Divestment of Viva Energy

REIT (VVR)

$161.7m

FY2019 capex

down from $241.3m in FY2018

Note: All financial results are presented under AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). To assist with transition of reporting, financials impacted by the new lease accounting standard have been reported under both standards in the appendix (refer slides 28, 29)

  1. FY2019 Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) guidance range was $625 - $655 million. FY2019 Underlying NPAT (RC) guidance range was $135 - $165 million as advised on ASX 9 December 2019
  2. For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalise over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes has been provided in the appendix (refer slide 21)
  3. As at 30 June 2019

FY2019 results presentation

5

Group performance

Challenging market conditions impacted EBITDA (down 17%)

Total fuel volumes sold by product (ML)

14,748

14,557

14,151

14,046

14,695

1,179

1,118

969

1,030

1,082

2,975

3,196

3,350

3,345

3,488

6,200

6,181

6,231

6,349

6,963

1,294

1,233

1,034

915

906

3,100

2,829

2,506

2,355

2,369

Premium

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

penetration:

29%

30%

29%

28%

28%

Petrol (non Premium)

Petrol (Premium)

Diesel

Aviation

Other

  • Sales volumes increased 4.6% to 14,695ML in FY2019
  • Strong growth in volume in Aviation, Liberty and Wholesale sectors
  • Stabilised gasoline sales in FY2019 following restoration of the retail Alliance

Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) ($m)

864

775

746

677

276

125

645

326

143

117

534

588

650

528

420

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Non-refining

Refining

  • Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) for FY2019 decreased by 17% to $644.5m
  • Continued weak refining margins, lower retail and commercial margins, and unrecovered cost pressures

FY2019 results presentation

6

Performance drivers

Industry headwinds were a key driver of 2019 earnings

Retail

market

margins

Regional

refining margins

Cost

pressures

  • Subdued retail / economic activity
  • Significant change in competitive dynamics
  • Periods of higher oil prices
  • Weaker regional demand growth
  • Disruptors to oil markets (sanctions, geo-political)
  • Transition to IMO2020 and the increasing crude premiums of light-sweet crudes
  • Lower Australian dollar
  • Increased and unrecovered ocean freight
  • Higher energy costs

FY2019 results presentation

7

Year-on-year performance

Controllable EBITDA (from company factors) increased by $30m

FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying Group EBITDA (RC) variance ($m)1

Market-driven factors

Company factors

(99)

Total impact: ($137m)

Total impact: $30m

Unrepeated one-offs

(66)

103

9

(8)

Total impact: ($22m)

9

25

(17)

(18)

(45)

(9)

(13)

775

667

645

637

FY2018

Market margin Ocean freight

FX

Regional

Sub-total

Alliance reset

Alliance pricing Volume growth

Refinery

Supply chain

Salaries, wages Sub-total

FY2019 Net

FY2018 One-off

FY2019

compression

refining margins

margin gain

& marketing

production

margin

and corporate

one-off benefits

benefits

investment

outperformance

costs

and expenses

Market-driven factors

  • Retail margins impacted by periods of rising oil prices and intensified competition in 3Q2019. Margins showed recovery in 4Q2019.
  • Ocean freight costs were elevated during 2019
  • Refining margins impacted by lower regional demand growth and increased crude premiums as market transitioned to IMO2020
  • Weaker refining margins offset by a lower Australian dollar

Our responses

  • Renegotiated the Alliance agreement to restore sales growth and customer loyalty
  • Optimised Geelong Refinery production slate and crude selection to maximise diesel production and limit gasoline production
  • Renegotiated and extended a significant number of Commercial contracts and secured new customers

FY2020 focus

  • Continued restoration of Alliance sales volumes and brand perception
  • Optimise sales volume and margin mix
  • Optimise crude selection and production to maximise refining margin
  • Complete efficient major maintenance turnaround2 at Geelong Refinery
  • Capital management

1. Refer slides 12, 14, 15, 17 for further explanation on movements on FY2018 Underlying EBITDA

(RC) to FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) for each respective Business segment

FY2019 results presentation

2. Refer slide 21 for further information on the turn-around of the Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit (RCCU) and associated processing units

8

Delivered key strategic priorities

Company positioned for growth as market conditions improve

Stronger retail platform

Re-negotiationof Alliance Agreement Took control of fuel pricing & marketing from 1 March 2019

Alliance volumes increased

restored weekly average volumes to ~65MLpw in 4Q19 (up 6.2% pcp)

Acquired Liberty Wholesale business Building presence in attractive regional wholesale markets

Renewed Shell Brand License Agreement

One of the most recognisable brands

in the world

Record levels of production

Highest ever diesel production

39% of output (up 3% pcp)

Reduced production of

low margin gasoline

37% of output (down 1% pcp)

Highest ever white barrel production

105kbd, previous record of

102kbd in FY2017

Transition to low

sulphur fuel oil (LSFO)

One of only few producers that can provide LSFO to market

Capital management focus

Low levels of Net Debt

$137.4 million

Disciplined capital spend

reduced by 33% to $161.7M

Divestment of Viva Energy REIT (VVR)

Sold 35.5% shareholding for $734.3 million

Dividend payout of 60%

FY2019 results presentation

9

Jevan Bouzo

Chief Financial Officer

Viva Energy Group Limited

FY2019 results presentation

10

2019 financial highlights

Maintained strong cash flow despite difficult trading conditions

$m

FY2019

FY2018

Comparison

Volume (ML)

14,695

14,046

5%

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

860.8

937.8

(8%)

Retail

564.3

608.8

(7%)

Commercial

296.5

329.0

(10%)

Refining

117.0

124.5

(6%)

Supply, Corporate &

(333.3)

(287.7)

(16%)

Overheads

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

644.5

774.6

(17%)

Underlying NPAT (RC)

135.8

231.5

(41%)

Underlying Basic EPS (cps)

7.0

11.9

(41%)

(RC)

Distributable NPAT (RC)1

153.0

297.7

(49%)

Dividends (cps)

4.7

4.8

(2%)

$m

FY2019

FY2018

Comparison

Working capital

197.4

268.0

(26%)

Net Debt

(137.4)

0.2

Nmf

Net Working Capital

60.0

268.2

(78%)

Long Term Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

1,474.8

1,471.3

0%

Investment in Associates

641.8

664.9

(3%)

Capital Expenditure

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

18.4

45.9

(60%)

Refining

88.5

84.5

5%

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

54.8

110.9

(51%)

Total Capital Expenditure

161.7

241.3

(33%)

FCF before finance, tax and

331.4

349.4

(5%)

dividends

1. A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT (RC) for dividend purposes is provided on slide 21

FY2019 results presentation

11

Retail overview

The renegotiation of the Alliance Agreement provides opportunity for sales and margin growth

Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

542

607

609

564

497

142

151

154

134

122

375

408

466

458

410

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Fuel

Non-fuel

FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

103

(66)

(86)

6

(2)

609

564

FY2018

Market margin

Additional

Price &

Volume growth

Other

FY2019

Underlying

compression

income

marketing

Underlying

EBITDA (RC)

generated from

investment

EBITDA (RC)

Alliance reset

FY2019 results presentation

FY2019 overview on results

  • FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $564.3m was above the guidance range of $548-$558m provided in December 2019
  • 2H2019 Alliance fuel sales posted first half-on-half increase in four years, achieving weekly average volumes of ~65 million litres per week
  • Changes to the Alliance agreement delivered $37m benefit
    ($103m income less $66m price and marketing) however this was offset by market margin compression of $(86m)
  • Weaker market margins due to periods of rising oil prices and heightened market competition impacted earnings, but strengthened in 4Q19
  • Completed the acquisition of Liberty Oil's wholesale business and established a new retail joint venture, Liberty Oil Convenience
  • Undertook several successful joint marketing initiatives, such as Little Shop 2, and promotions with carsales.com and Transurban

12

Retail fuel margins

Retail fuel margins in 4Q19 improved and are slightly below the 2014-2018 average

Industry fuel margin1 (cpl)

2014-2018 average fuel margin: 12.5cpl

12.3

12.3

12.8

13.0

12.2

11.9

2010-2013 average fuel margin: 9.3cpl

11.4

11.4

11.4

8.4

9.7 10.0

8.9

CY10

CY11

CY12

CY13

CY14

CY15

CY16

CY17

CY18

CY19

1H19

2H19

4Q19

1. Source: AIP. Industry fuel margin (cpl) is the National Average Price less National Average Terminal Gate Price (TGP). Assumes a 50:50 average of gasoline to diesel retail fuel margins

FY2019 results presentation

13

Commercial overview

Rising ocean freight costs and contract margin compression impacted FY2019 results

Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

FY2019 overview on results

287

321

317

329

297

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

3

(13)

(18)

329

(4)

297

FY2018

Volume growth Market margin Ocean freight

FX

FY2019

Underlying

compression

Underlying

EBITDA (RC)

EBITDA (RC)

  • FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $296.5m was slightly below the top end of guidance of $292 - $297m provided in December 2019
  • Sales performance in Aviation, Transport and Resource segments was strong
  • Majority of contracts were successfully renewed or extended, but with some margin erosion due to heightened competition
  • Rising ocean freight costs and a weaker Australian dollar impacted Commercial earnings
  • Secured contract with the Australian Defence Force to manage, maintain and supply fuel to HMAS Cairns Defence Fuel Installation

FY2019 results presentation

14

Refining overview

Strong operational performance offset a challenging margin environment

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

326

276

144

125

117

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019

GRM (US$/bbl)

11.8

7.9

10.2

7.4

6.6

Intake (Mbbls)

38.0

40.0

41.0

40.1

42.0

White barrel

95

97

102

98

105

production (kbd)

Diesel production

35%

35%

34%

36%

39%

FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

29

(45)

17

(8)

125

126

118

117

FY2018

Refining

FX

Margin

Cost

FY2019

Underlying

intake

Underlying

EBITDA (RC)

EBITDA (RC)

FY2019 overview on results

  • FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $117.0m was slightly below guidance of $120-$130m provided in December 2019, impacted by lower regional refining margins than forecast for the month of December 2019
  • FY2019 Geelong Refining Margin US$6.6/BBL is slightly down on FY2018 result of US$7.4/BBL
  • Regional refining margins impacted by lower oil demand growth and higher crude premia for light sweet crudes
  • Exceptional operational performance with plant availability of 92%, record crude intake of 42.0MBBL, and white barrel production at 105kbd
  • The Geelong Refinery was able to optimise crude selections and its production slate to limit gasoline and increase diesel production
  • A new 25ML gasoline tank was commissioned that allowed the refinery to efficiently aggregate gasoline parcels for coastal export and reduce associated demurrage

FY2019 results presentation

15

Regional refining margins

Weak Gasoline cracks and higher crude premiums impacted refining margins

5 year: gasoline, diesel & fuel oil cracks1 (US$/bbl)

20.0

5 year

15.0

average

12.2

10.0

7.6

5.0

0.0

(5.0)

(7.4)

(10.0)

(15.0)

(20.0)

(25.0)

Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19

Gasoline Diesel HSFO

1. Cracks are calculated by Viva Energy by taking the finished product prices and deducting the quoted crude price (100% dated Brent). Original data source: Bloomberg

Regional refining margins

Gasoline market

  • Demand for gasoline was relatively subdued driven in part by slowing Chinese consumption
  • In 1H2019 exports from China and new refining capacity coming on line, contributed to below average gasoline cracks
  • Gasoline cracks improved in 2H2019, boosted indirectly by tensions in the Middle East, regional turnarounds and progress on US-Chinese trade talks

Crude premiums

  • Through 2H2019, competition for regional sweet crudes increased as refineries shifted to a sweeter diet in preparation for IMO2020 implementation

Freight

  • Significant volatility in the freight market in 2H2019, with dirty freight especially impacted by sanctions and demand for vessels for stockpiling of compliant fuel ahead of IMO2020

FY2019 results presentation

16

Supply, Corporate and Overheads overview

Cost increases impacted by unwinding of prior year/one off benefits and costs

Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

(364)

(329)

(336)

(288)

(333)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018 vs FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) ($m)

(288)

(8)

(10)

(333)

(6)

(8)

(13)

FY2018

Supply

Salaries and Corporate

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

Underlying

chain

wages

costs

one-off

unrepeated

Underlying

EBITDA

margin

items

one-off

EBITDA

(RC)

benefits

(RC)

FY2019 overview on results

  • FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $(333.3m) was within the guidance range of $(335m) - $(330m) provided in December 2019
  • Supply chain impacted by higher coastal shipping and property management costs
  • Higher salary and corporate costs relate to natural and contracted wage inflation combined with full year impacts of being a publicly listed company
  • FY2019 one-off items relate to the purchase of the remaining 50% share of Liberty Oil Wholesale and the extension of the Alliance agreement

FY2019 results presentation

17

Capital expenditure

Total capex is forecast to be between $250-300m in FY2020

Capital expenditure profile ($m)

309

Capital expenditure ($m)

FY2019

FY2020F

248

42

234

241

28

45

30

50

132

32

21

161

39

170

135

168

179

122

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Clyde terminal conversion project

Impact of major refining turnarounds/investments

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

Refining (exclusive of turn- around)

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

Sub-total

Turn-around activities

Coles Express Alliance payment

18

50

55

122

140-160

39

110-1401

137

Total capex

1. Refers to the RCCU turnaround and associated activities. The turnaround of the RCCU is scheduled for completion during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time

Liberty acquisition

42

Total

340

250-300

FY2019 results presentation

18

FY2019 cash flow bridge

FY2019 Underlying FCF

FY2019 cash flow bridge ($m)

  1. (54)

(162)

696

(137)

4

609

(20)

41

(180)

2019 Change in cash

11

Add back dividends paid

134

Deduct borrowings

(147)

FCF before dividends

(2)

Add back changes in working capital

33

Add back Alliance and Liberty payments

162

Deduct net loans to Associates

(4)

Underlying FCF

189

331

(25)

(26)

11

(106)

(2)

(134)

147

Profit before Changes in

Non-cash

Operating

Capex

Coles

Net

Dividends

Net FCF

Net loans

Finance

Acquisition Income tax

Repayment

2019 FCF

Dividends

Borrowings

2019

interest,

working

items

FCF

Express

payment for

and

before

to

Costs

of

of

before Div

paid

Change

tax, D&A

capital

before

Alliance

share

sale of PPE

financing,

Associates

Liberty Oil

lease

in Cash

(HC) before

capex

payment

options

tax and

Holdings

liability

significant

exercised

dividends

(net of

items

cash)

Non-cash items

Non-cash items of ($54M) includes:

  • Profit from associates (-$60m)
  • Unrealised loss on derivatives and unrealised gain on FX of (+$2m)
  • Loss on disposed of PPE (+$2m)
  • Non-cashshare options taken up in reserves (+$2m)

Alliance payment and Liberty Oil acquisition

  • Coles Express Alliance payment of $137m
  • Acquisition of Liberty Oil Holdings (net of cash) of $25m ($42m cash purchase price less $17m cash acquired)

FY2019 results presentation

Repayment of lease liability

  • Repayment of lease liability due to the adoption of AASB16 Leases standard, which resulted in lease payments now being classified as finance costs and reduction in finance lease liability

19

Balance sheet

Viva Energy has maintained low levels of Net Debt to provide maximum financial flexibility

Strong balance sheet

  • Pro-formabalance sheet post Off-market Buy- Back remains strong, with Net Debt position still providing maximum financial flexibility
  • Debt capacity remains robust, with current facility limits of US$700 million

Changes in net debt

  • Coles Express payment of $137 million and Liberty acquisition cost of $42 million were the primary driver of the increase in net debt

Change in Net Debt (A$m)

(162)

(158)

609

(447)

(180)

(290)

(26)

(0)

(110)

(83)

(134)

(106)

(137)

20

31 Dec 18

Operating

Capex

One-off

Finance

Tax

Dividends

Lease

Other

31 Dec 19

opening net

FCF

payments

costs

repayments

closing net

debt

(Coles

debt

Express,

Liberty &

Loans to

Associates)

FY2019 results presentation

20

FY2019 Significant items, NPAT and dividend

Viva Energy returns 60% of Distributable NPAT to its shareholders

Reconciliation of Underlying NPAT (RC) Distributable NPAT (RC)

FY2019

$m

Statutory profit after tax

113.3

Add: Significant one-off items net of tax

(4.0)

Add: Net inventory loss net of tax

34.7

Less: One-off deferred tax benefits including tax consolidation

(8.2)

Significant one off items during the period

  • Impact of a revision to the Group's Asset Retirement Obligation provision due to changes made to underlying estimates ($3.0m
    - net of tax)
  • Gain recognised on revaluation of the Liberty Oil Holdings (LOH) investment as part of the accounting for the acquisition of the remaining 50% share of LOH group ($1.0m - net of tax)

Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC)

135.8

Add: Impact of AASB 16

93.6

Less: Revaluation gain/(loss) on FX and oil derivatives

(43.1)

Less: Fair value gain/(loss) in share of profit from associates

(25.9)

Less: tax effect associated with above items

(7.4)

Distributable NPAT (RC)

153.0

Payout ratio

60%

Total dividend

91.4

Dividend per share (cps)

4.7

Dividend

  • Dividend determined for the six months ended 31 December 2019 of 2.6 cents per share, fully franked, taking total dividend for the year to 4.7 cps
  • Represents payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC) for the year
  • Reaffirm 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)
  • Expected dividend Payment Date will be 15 April 2020, payable to registered shareholders on the Record Date of 25 March 2020

FY2019 results presentation

21

Exit of investment in Viva Energy REIT and capital management programme

Divestment

of Viva

Energy

REIT

Engagement

with Viva

Energy REIT

and

Management

Agreement

Capital

Management

Programme

  • Viva Energy sold its 35.5% security holding in Viva Energy REIT (VVR) for total of $734.3 million, and an estimated $112.9 million pre-tax profit on the sale
  • Viva Energy intends to return capital to shareholders through a buy-back of shares in the Company, subject to all necessary approvals and confirmations being obtained
  • VVR has performed well since listing and the Company is releasing equity in the vehicle at an attractive price
  • Viva Energy will have a number of on-going arrangements with VVR. Viva Energy will continue to perform its role as Manager and to support VVR under the existing Management Agreement, which remains unchanged - with such services being provided on a cost-recovery basis
  • Going forward, Viva Energy will work constructively with the independent directors of VVR with respect to future management arrangements
  • Viva Energy's nominee directors on the Board of VVR (Lachlan Pfeiffer and Jevan Bouzo) will remain on the Board in the near term
  • Divestment of Viva Energy REIT interest enables Viva Energy to return all $680 million in after-tax proceeds to its shareholders
  • Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the preferred alternative is to return the net proceeds to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback
  • The off-market program would be intended to complete by 2Q2020

FY2019 results presentation

22

Scott Wyatt

Chief Executive Officer

Viva Energy Group Limited

FY2019 results presentation

23

2020 priorities

The Company remains committed and focused on its 2020 objectives

Key priorities

  1. Continued restoration of Alliance sales volumes and brand perception
  2. Optimise sales volume and margin mix

3

4

5

Optimise crude selection and production to maximise refining margin

Complete efficient major maintenance turnaround1 at Geelong Refinery

Capital management

1. The turnaround of the RCCU will be completed during 3Q2020. The turnaround is expected to negatively impact refining intake by approximately 1.0 to 1.5 MBBLs and is expected to negatively impact the GRM. The actual impact to GRM will depend on the regional refining margin environment prevailing at the time

FY2019 results presentation

24

Intended Off-marketBuy-back

Viva Energy Group Limited

FY2019 results presentation

25

Overview of proposed capital returns

  • Viva Energy intends to return all of the net after-tax proceeds from the divestment of the interest in Viva Energy REIT, to shareholders through capital management initiatives
  • Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals1, the intended approach is to return all $680m to shareholders by way of an off-market share buyback with any proceeds not returned via that process returned to shareholders via an on-market buyback. The off-market program would be intended to complete in 2Q 2020
  • Shareholder approval would be required for the Company to buy back more than 10% of its own shares. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the maximum number of shares to be bought-back would be capped at 10% of those on issue.
  • Discussions with regulators are well advanced and further detailed information, including a record date and timetable, will be disclosed when all regulatory approvals have been received and we launch the capital management program

1. The Company intends to resolve to proceed with, and set a record date for, this proposed capital management initiative following receipt of all regulatory confirmations, waivers and approvals that are required to undertake an off-marketbuy-back via a tender process. The Company has lodged all necessary applications to obtain these confirmations, waivers and approvals, but there is no guarantee that they will be obtained. If they are obtained, the

Company will also seek shareholder approval to permit it to buy-back more than 10% of its own shares under the proposed capital management initiative. If shareholder approval is not obtained, then the percentage of the Company's shares that will be bought back under any such initiative will not exceed 10%.

FY2019 results presentation

26

Appendix

Viva Energy Group Limited

FY2019 results presentation

27

AASB leases: pro-forma financials

Summary of FY2019 pro-forma financials

$m

AASB 16

AASB 117

Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC)

564.3

563.3

Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)

296.5

291.3

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

(333.3)

(584.3)

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)

644.5

387.1

D&A

(355.7)

(159.3)

Net finance cost

(188.2)

(33.6)

Underlying NPAT (RC)

135.8

186.3

AASB 117 and AASB 16 Variance of FY2019 Underlying NPAT

21.4

(196.4)

257.4

443.7

(154.6)

268.721.7

186.3 186.3

114.1

114.1

135.8

FY2019

Operating

Straight

D&A

Net

Tax

FY2019

Underlying

costs

line

finance

Underlying

NPAT

adjustment

costs

NPAT

AASB 117

AASB 16

FY2019 results presentation

28

AASB leases: impacts

Balance sheet

Right of use assets

$2,328.1 million

Lease liabilities (interest bearing liabilities)

$2,448.3 million

Income statement

Operating costs

$257.4 million

EBITDA

$257.4 million

Lease straight-lining

$21.4 million

Depreciation

$196.4 million

Interest

$154.6 million

NPAT (RC)

$50.5 million

Cash flow statement

Operating cash outflow

$260.8 million

Investing cash flow

$154.6

Financing cash outflow

$106.2 million

No material impact on net cash

flows

FY2019 results presentation

29

Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis

  • For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided here to illustrate the impact on FY2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the FY2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $117.0 million, an average GRM of US$6.6 per barrel and intake of 42.0 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only1
  • Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and refinery intake information

Refinery sensitivity analysis

Pro forma

Pro forma EBITDA

Underlying NPAT

Variable

Increase/Decrease

(RC) impact A$m

(RC) impact A$m

GRM

+/- US$1.0 per barrel

+60.6/(60.6)

+42.4/(42.4)

US$/A$

Appreciation of A$

exchange

against US$ by 3

(16.7)

(11.7)

rate

cents

US$/A$

Depreciation of A$

exchange

against US$ by 3

+18.1

+12.7

rate

cents

1. The FY2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the FY2020 Refining performance

FY2019 results presentation

30

Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers

5 Year

Metric

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Average

A: A$/US$

FX

0.75

0.74

0.77

0.75

0.69

0.74

B: Crude and feedstock intake

mbbls

37.8

39.9

40.8

40.1

42.0

40.1

C: Geelong Refining Margin

US$/bbl

11.8

7.9

10.2

7.4

6.6

8.7

D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A

A$/bbl

15.8

10.6

13.3

9.9

9.5

11.8

E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D

A$ million

595.4

424.2

542.1

396.9

400.6

472.4

F: Less: Energy costs

A$/bbl

(1.3)

(1.2)

(1.4)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(1.4)

G: Less: Energy costs = B x F

A$ million

(48.1)

(48.2)

(57.6)

(68.1)

(65.4)

(57.4)

H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs)

A$/bbl

(5.9)

(5.8)

(5.1)

(5.1)

(5.2)

(5.4)

I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B x H

A$ million

(221.3)

(232.4)

(208.4)

(204.5)

(218.2)

(217.0)

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)

A$/bbl

8.7

3.6

6.8

3.1

2.8

4.9

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)

A$ million

325.9

143.6

276.1

124.5

117.0

198.0

Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H)

All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation

FY2019 results presentation

31

Strategic national retail network and infrastructure

Highly integrated manufacturing, supply and distribution assets developed over 110 years

24%

1,292

of the Australian downstream petroleum market1

service station sites nationwide in Viva Energy's network

Darwin

Cocos Islands

45

52

120 kbbls/d

110+

fuel import terminals and depots2 nationally to support operations

airports and airfields across Australia supplied by Viva Energy

capacity of oil refinery in Geelong, Australia

years proudly operating in Australia

sole right to use the Shell brand in Australia for sale of retail fuels.3 Agreement has been extended to 2029

refreshed retail Alliance with Coles

strategic relationship with Vitol

18

214

160

105

Perth

422

Adelaide

Geelong refinery

331

Capacity - 120,000 barrels per day

Aviation fuel infrastructure supplying

52 airports and airfields

#

Retail network with 1,292 sites

Geelong Refinery

Brisbane

15

Sydney

Melbourne

  1. Market share data is based on total Australian market fuel volumes of 60.7 billion litres, as per Australia Petroleum Statistics in FY2019, and in respect of Viva Energy, is based on total fuel volumes of 14.7 billion litres in the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019
  2. Includes 23 fuel import terminals and 22 active depots (including 17 Liberty Oil depots), Viva Energy owns the Liberty Wholesale business and holds a 50% interest in the Liberty Retail business and supplies it with fuel
  3. Viva Energy has been granted that right by an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell and Viva Energy has in turn granted a sub-licence to Coles Express and to certain other operators of Retail Sites

16 Viva Energy operated terminals and inland depots

27

3 joint non-operated terminals

3 industry main fuel terminals (not operated by Viva Energy)

6 customer terminals and inland depots operated by Viva Energy

5 bitumen facilities

17 Liberty inland depots

Hobart

FY2019 results presentation

32

Viva Energy terminal network

Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1

Geelong Refinery

309.1

Birkenhead2

63.6

Newport (excl solvents)

107.9

Port Lincoln

15.7

Total Victoria

417.0

Total South Australia

79.3

Clyde

264.0

Gore Bay

84.9

Devonport

23.8

Total NSW

348.9

Total Tasmania

23.8

Gladstone2

40.2

Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen)

77.3

Broome

7.6

Cairns

20.7

Esperance

55.0

Townsville (excl bitumen)

57.2

Kalgoorlie

4.3

Mackay

51.0

Cocos Island

3.6

Total Queensland

246.4

Total Western Australia

70.5

Total owned terminal storage capacity

1,203.9

  1. Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart
2. 50% ownership through Joint Venture
  2. 50% ownership through Joint Venture

FY2019 results presentation

33

Glossary

Underlying EBITDA

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including:

  • Net inventory gain/loss
  • Leases; share of net profit of associates;
  • gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and
  • gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised)

Underlying NPAT (RC)

Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one- off items net of tax.

Distributable NPAT (RC)

Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items.

Earnings Per Share

Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue

Replacement Cost ("RC")

Viva Energy reports its 'Underlying' performance on a "replacement cost" (RC) basis. RC is a non-IFRS measure under which the cost of goods sold is calculated on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory instead of historical cost of inventory. This removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price.

Historical Cost ("HC")

Calculated in accordance with

IFRS

Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology

Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices

Net inventory gain/(loss)

Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis

Geelong Refining Margin

The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where:

  • IPP: a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia
  • COGS: the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished product

FY2019 results presentation

34

Viva Energy Group Limited

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 22:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
