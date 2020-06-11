Viva Energy : Half Year 2020 unaudited financial guidance callOpens in a new Window

12 June 2020

Half Year 2020 unaudited financial guidance call

Viva Energy (the Company) advises that its unaudited financial guidance for the half year ending 30 June 2020 is expected to be released to the ASX on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.

The guidance will be presented by Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, and Jevan Bouzo, Chief Financial Officer, via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call details

Date: 16 June 2020 Time: 10:30 am (AEST) Dial-in Details Conference ID: 1000 7411 Participant Numbers

Participants can pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007411-invite.html. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration to enter the call automatically on the day.

To enter the call via operator you will need to quote the conference ID provided above and use the dial in below.

Participant toll: +612 9007 8048 Participant toll free: 1800 908 299 / 1800 455 963 International Dial-in Details

These numbers are toll-freedial-in numbers for each country listed below. For countries not listed below,

the Australian Participant Toll number listed above can be dialled. To ask a question, you will need to dial *1 on the telephone keypad. Hong Kong 800 968 273 Singapore 800 101 2702 Japan 0066 3386 8000 United Kingdom 0800 051 1453 New Zealand 0800 452 795 United States 1 855 624 0077

Authorised for release by: the Company Secretary