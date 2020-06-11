Viva Energy : Half Year 2020 unaudited financial guidance callOpens in a new Window

Log in
06/11/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

12 June 2020

Half Year 2020 unaudited financial guidance call

Viva Energy (the Company) advises that its unaudited financial guidance for the half year ending 30 June 2020 is expected to be released to the ASX on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.

The guidance will be presented by Scott Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, and Jevan Bouzo, Chief Financial Officer, via conference call and webcast.

Conference Call details

Date:

16 June 2020

Time:

10:30 am (AEST)

Dial-in Details

Conference ID:

1000 7411

Participant Numbers

Participants can pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007411-invite.html. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration to enter the call automatically on the day.

To enter the call via operator you will need to quote the conference ID provided above and use the dial in below.

Participant toll:

+612 9007 8048

Participant toll free:

1800 908 299 / 1800 455 963

International Dial-in Details

These numbers are toll-freedial-in numbers for each country listed below. For countries not listed below,

the Australian

Participant Toll number listed above can be dialled. To ask a question, you will need to

dial *1 on the telephone keypad.

Hong Kong

800 968 273

Singapore

800 101 2702

Japan

0066 3386 8000

United Kingdom

0800 051 1453

New Zealand

0800 452 795

United States

1 855 624 0077

Authorised for release by: the Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

Murray Newton

Cameron Sinclair

Media Manager

Head of Investor Relations

T: +61 433 947 150

T: +613 8823 4811 / 0412 430 393

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,290 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 02:17:07 UTC
