Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Viva Energy Group Limited    VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viva Energy : Investing in Geelong for the future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 11:59pm EST

Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd ('Viva Energy') announced today that it will invest over $100 million in amajor capital maintenance program during 2020.

Known as a 'Cracker Turnaround', the program will involve shutting down the core of the refinery for almost two months while central elements of the plant undergo a significant overhaul to prolong its operating life.

The 'Cracker Turnaround' provides employment certainty for around the 700 full-time jobs at the refinery and will create almost 1000 additional roles for the duration of the program.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the release of the company's 2019 financial results, which outlined a strong operational performance in its refining business including record levels of crude intake and production.

Viva Energy CEO, Scott Wyatt said that the program was a major investment in the ongoing operation of the refinery and will ensure that we continue to maintain the highest levels of safety, reliability and efficiency into the future.

'The refinery in Corio has been an important part of Geelong for more than 65 years, employing and sustaining generations of Geelong workers.'

'Our announcement is a significant commitment to the continued operation of one of the region's last remaining industrial businesses, and to the broader Geelong region,' Mr Wyatt said.

'Geelong refinery produces around half of Victoria's liquid fuel requirements and also plays a significant role in meeting the country's energy security needs, with around 30 percent of the crude processed coming from local Australian oil fields.'

'Rising energy costs and weaker regional refining margins have impacted the refinery's profitability in recent years, but the company remains optimistic about the future of refining in Australia.'

'I am particularly pleased with the progress we have achieved over the last year at Geelong. We have maintained a strong safety and environmental performance, achieved record levels of production, and undertaken a number of innovative initiatives to improve efficiency. Our electricity agreement with Acciona, for example, is not only supporting renewable electricity generation at Mt Gellibrand but also helping to reduce our energy costs at the refinery.'

'Looking beyond the investment announced today, the company is also beginning to plan for the potential future investment necessary to reduce the sulphur content in petrol to support new vehicle technology which will help reduce emissions. This will need to be in place before 2027 when new federal government fuel standards take effect in the middle of that year,' Mr Wyatt said.

'Cracker Turnaround' Facts

  • A huge army of specialists will descend on the plant to work on the project 24 hours a day for the duration of the shutdown, addressing more than 1,500 scope items involving 300,000 work-hours.
  • By the time the 'Cracker Turnaround' is completed - expected before the end of 2020 - Viva Energy will have invested around $600 million in maintaining and expanding the refinery since purchasing it in 2015.
  • The Geelong Refinery is the only manufacturer in Australia that makes bitumen for roads, and aviation fuel for piston engine light aircraft.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country

Viva Energy Australia owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 04:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
02/23VIVA ENERGY : Investing in Geelong for the future
PU
02/23VIVA ENERGY : Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23VIVA ENERGY : FY2019 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23VIVA ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - VEA Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20VVR : VEA Divestment - Debt Facility Review Event Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20VIVA ENERGY : Sale of security holding in Viva Energy REIT Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20NEVER MIND ELECTRIC CARS, HERE'S AUS : Petrol stations
RE
02/19VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
2019VIVA ENERGY : End of Voluntary Escrow Period Opens in a new Window
PU
2019VIVA ENERGY : Appendix 3G Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 16 055 M
EBIT 2019 345 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 2 498 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 3 675 M
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,23  AUD
Last Close Price 1,89  AUD
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Daniel Ridgway Chief Operating Officer
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Arnoud De Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-1.56%2 439
RUBIS-0.09%5 950
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%5 214
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.5.79%3 103
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.--.--%2 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group