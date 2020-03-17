Viva Energy : On-Market Buy-Back Opens in a new Window

18 March 2020

Viva Energy on-marketbuy-back

Viva Energy (the Company) today announced its intention to commence an on-marketbuy-back programme.

This announcement follows the Company's announcement on 24 February 2020, that it intends to return to shareholders up to all of the $680 million in after-tax cash proceeds from the sale of its investment in Viva Energy REIT (subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals), by way of an off-marketbuy-back, with any proceeds not returned via that process to be made available to shareholders via an on-marketbuy-back. The Company still intends to announce the commencement of an off-marketbuy-back process and further information about that process will be provided to shareholders after all relevant regulatory approvals are obtained. However, the Board has determined to initiate an on-marketbuy-back programme prior to the off-marketbuy-back, taking into account the prevailing market conditions and share price. Share purchase activity under the on-marketbuy-back programme is expected to commence following the release of the Company's trading update in respect of the quarter ending 31 March 2020, which announcement is expected to be made in early April 2020. The on-marketbuy-back will remain open for up to 12 months from 2 April 2020.

The on-marketbuy-back programme will be funded from the net after-tax cash proceeds of the sale of the Company's investment in Viva Energy REIT. The timing and number of any shares purchased under the on-marketbuy-back programme will depend on the Company's share price and market conditions.

The on-marketbuy-back programme will be within the '10/12 limit' permitted by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) except to the extent otherwise approved by shareholders.

Shareholders who do not participate in the on-marketbuy-back and therefore retain their shares will experience an increase to their voting power and are expected to benefit from improved earnings per share because the number of shares on issue would be reduced as a result of any share purchases made under the on-marketbuy-back programme.

The Company has also today lodged an Appendix 3C containing further information in relation to the on- market buy-back.

Authorised for release by: the Board of Viva Energy Group Limited