VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
05/13
1.48 AUD   0.00%
05/04VIVA ENERGY : Acquires Westside Petroleum
PU
04/14Australian Fuel Refining Future On Notice?
AQ
04/08VIVA ENERGY : market updateOpens in a new Window
PU
Viva Energy : SRO Assessment UpdateOpens in a new Window

05/13/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

14 May 2020

SRO Assessment Update

Viva Energy Group Limited (the Company) refers to its previous announcement of 25 September 2018, regarding a disputed stamp duty assessment with the Victorian State Revenue Office (SRO) in connection with the initial public offering of Viva Energy REIT in 2016.

The Company lodged its objection to the matter in November 2018, and has now received a determination from the SRO, disallowing that objection. The Company is reviewing the substance of the determination, however at this stage we do not consider that any new analysis has been raised that would alter our previous position. Subject to reviewing the substance of the determination, the Company expects to appeal the matter.

Authorised for release by: the Disclosure Committee

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

Murray Newton

Cameron Sinclair

T: +61 433 947 150

Head of Investor Relations

T: +613 8823 4811

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
