Viva Energy : SRO Assessment UpdateOpens in a new Window

14 May 2020

SRO Assessment Update

Viva Energy Group Limited (the Company) refers to its previous announcement of 25 September 2018, regarding a disputed stamp duty assessment with the Victorian State Revenue Office (SRO) in connection with the initial public offering of Viva Energy REIT in 2016.

The Company lodged its objection to the matter in November 2018, and has now received a determination from the SRO, disallowing that objection. The Company is reviewing the substance of the determination, however at this stage we do not consider that any new analysis has been raised that would alter our previous position. Subject to reviewing the substance of the determination, the Company expects to appeal the matter.

