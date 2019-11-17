Viva Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window 0 11/17/2019 | 07:25pm EST Send by mail :

18 November 2019 UBS Australasia Conference Presentation Viva Energy Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wyatt, will today present at the UBS Australasia Conference in Sydney, Australia. A copy of the presentation is attached. About Viva Energy Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country. Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country. www.vivaenergy.com.au UBS Australasia Conference 18 - 19 November 2019 As part of that process the Company acquired Viva Energy Holding Pty Ltd ("VEH"), the former holding company of the Viva Energy group. In this presentation, where results and reporting relates to the period prior to the incorporation of the situation or particular needs of any particular person. Investors must rely on their own examination of Viva Energy, including the merits and risks involved. Each person should consult a professional investment adviser before making any decision regarding a financial product. In preparing this presentation the authors have relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which has otherwise been reviewed in preparation of the presentation. All reasonable care related entities or directors, give any warranty as to the contained in this presentation and any reliance on accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information information in this presentation will be entirely at your contained in this presentation. Except to the extent own risk. This presentation may not be reproduced or liability under any applicable laws cannot be excluded published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without and subject to any continuing obligations under the the prior written permission of Viva Energy. ASX listing rules, Viva Energy and its associates, related entities, directors, employees and consultants do not accept and expressly disclaim any liability for Viva Energy is a Shell Licensee and uses Shell any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect, trademarks under license The views expressed in this consequential or otherwise) arising from the use of, or release or statement, are made by Viva Energy and reliance on, anything contained in or omitted from this are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily Company or its acquisition of VEH, they refer to the has been taken in preparing the information and presentation. reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Viva Energy group as operated with VEH as the assumptions contained in this presentation, however holding company, which are the relevant financials for no representation or warranty, express or implied, is the purposes of consolidation in 2018, for comparison. made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or Any forward-looking statements, including projections, correctness of the information, opinions and guidance on future revenues, earnings and estimates, The information provided in this presentation should conclusions contained in this presentation. The are provided as a general guide only and should not information contained in this presentation is current as be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future be considered together with the financial statements, at the date of this presentation (save where a different performance. Forward-looking statements involve ASX announcements and other information available date is indicated, in which case the information is known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other on the Viva Energy website www.vivaenergy.com.au. current to that date) and is subject to change without factors that may cause Viva Energy's actual results, The information is in summary form and does not notice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of performance or achievements to differ materially from purport to be complete. This presentation is for future performance. any future results, performance or achievements information purposes only, is of a general nature, does expressed or implied by these forward-looking not constitute financial advice, nor is it intended to statements. Any forward-looking statements, opinions constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or opinion. It To the extent that certain statements in this and estimates in this presentation are based on does not constitute in any jurisdiction, whether in presentation may constitute 'forward-looking assumptions and contingencies which are subject to Australia or elsewhere, an invitation to apply for or statements' or statements about 'future matters', the change without notice, as are statements about market purchase securities of Viva Energy or any other information reflects Viva Energy's intent, belief or and industry trends, which are based on interpretations financial product. The distribution of this presentation expectations at the date of this presentation. Such of current market conditions. outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any prospective financial information contained within this recipient of this presentation outside Australia must presentation may be unreliable given the seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. circumstances and the underlying assumptions to this 2 Agenda Introduction to Viva Energy Australia 1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward Q&A 3 Introduction to Viva Energy Australia 4 Business overview RETAIL more than 1,250 retail sites Australia wide Network of 22 terminals 1,241 and 52 airports COMMERCIAL strong Australian workforce and airfields across Australia 37% based in regional areas serving customers across a diverse range of industries Viva Energy supplies around 25% of Australia's downstream petroleum market More than1,250 retail sites (includingShell, Coles Express, Liberty & Westside Petroleum) REFINING one of four refineries in Australia SUPPLY, CORPORATE & OVERHEADS supporting our business PARTNERSHIPS with market leaders Note: All data as at 30 June 2019 c.36% holding in ASX listed Viva Energy REIT Community Program Our efforts are directed at programs that support mental health, Indigenous participation and prevention of substance misuse Sole right to use the Shell brand in Australia for sale of retail fuels Retail alliance with Coles Strategic sourcing relationship with Vitol 1.1billion litres of storage capacity Annually invests $1B+ in local wages and sevices Only manufacturer in Australia of: avgas solvents bitumen 120kbbls/d Capacity of oil at Geelong Refinery 1of 4 refineries in Australia manufactures Low Aromatic Fuel for supply into NT, QLD & WA Sources include Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes and Company information 5 Commitment to excellence Goal Zero We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment Safety Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1 4.7 4.5 5.8 2.5 3.3 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A TRIFR of 3.3, which represents a 40% reduction in recordable injuries compared to FY2018

Strong performance in road transport operations (no recordable injuries YTD)

Advanced safety training delivered to over 700 workers at Geelong Refinery People of senior leaders

44 Female 56 Male Amanda Fleming appointed to role of Chief People and Technology Officer Environment Loss of containment (>1,000 KG) 5 7 3 4 2 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A Loss of containment events to the environment tracking lower than previous years

Solar energy trials in progress for retail stores in WA

First trials completed on new Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil Community Since 2014 Viva Energy has manufactured and supplied Low Aromatic Fuel (LAF) into regional and remote areas, including some Indigenous communities

LAF is available at more than 180 service stations across Australia. Research as shown that petrol sniffing has reduced by up to 95% in the communities where LAF is available 2

Viva Energy also partners with a number of Indigenous Community Organisations including the Cathy Freeman • WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equity Foundation, National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy, Note: information as at 30 June 2019 Koorie Heritage Trust and the Council for Aboriginal Alcohol 1 The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked Services 2 'Longitudinal research into petrol sniffing and other substance abuse trends in Indigenous communities: final report', University of Queensland; School of Public Health (2019) 6 Strategic national retail network Viva Energy network distribution by channel Viva Energy network distribution by state 1% 2% 7% NT 32% 697 12% TAS 3 SA 53 WA 503 QLD 466 Dealer owned 17% VIC NSW branded wholesale2 27% Company controlled1 800 Dealer owned branded wholesale2 466 78% of the Australian population are located in the eastern seaboard states of NSW, VIC Total network 1,266 and QLD4 Sites leased by Viva Energy from Viva Energy REIT 439 Sites branded Shell 1,001 Note: All data as at 30 June 2019 1 Refers to retail sites where Viva Energy, or one of its business partners (Liberty or Westside) holds the freehold or leasehold interest. This includes company controlled and operated sites, and sites where an agent operates the site, generally on a fuel commission basis (Retail Agent). Viva Energy holds a 50% equity interest in each of Liberty Retail and Westside 2 Retail sites controlled and operated by a third party, but to which Viva Energy or its business partners supply fuel products, typically coupled with rights to branding. Note that certain Liberty or Westside sites are branded Shell based on separate licensing arrangements from Viva Energy 3 Includes Retail Agent, franchised and company operated sites 7 4 ABS 2017 Diversified commercial and specialty business AVIATION TRANSPORT 35% market share of Australian Aviation 1

Nationwide aviation fuel infrastructure footprint

Presence at more than 50 airports across Australia MARINE 43% market share of marine 2

Only marine fuel oil supply terminal inside Sydney Harbour and in Port of Melbourne RESOURCES Major distributor of fuel and lubricant products

Capability to supply remote, regional locations

Provide technical and operational services Bulk diesel to an extensive blue-chip customer portfolio

blue-chip customer portfolio Supply directly to customers' on-site refuelling facilities or directly into equipment

on-site refuelling facilities or directly into equipment On-road refuelling via the extensive Shell Card network of service stations and truck stops SPECIALTIES BITUMEN Only manufacturer of Bitumen in Australia at Geelong Refinery LUBRICANTS Sole distributor of Shell lubricants and greases in Australia3 SOLVENTS Manufacturer of hydrocarbon solvents in Australia at Geelong Refinery Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia aviation market and Viva Energy 1H2019 jet volumes Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia marine (fuel oil) market and Viva Energy 1H2019 fuel oil volumes Viva Energy has also appointed certain third parties as authorised resellers of Shell lubricants in Australia 8 Strategically positioned and profitable refinery The Geelong Refinery is embedded into the Victorian supply chain 1 2 3 4 5 120 kbbls/d capacity 9.44 Nelson Complexity Index1 Supplies the equivalent of approximately 50% of Victoria's demand Embedded into Victorian supply chain Wide range of specialty products Flexibility of Crude Intake (1H2019)2 Production slate (1H2019) 2% 2% 8% Other 32% Gasoline Local Crude 33% Jet Fuel and Condensate Diesel Other 40% Fuel Oil 68% 15% Bitumen Operational availability (%) 93% 89% 94% 94% 88% Melbourne JUHI Somerton Somerton Pipeline Newport terminal Geelong Refinery Holden Dock Common user liquids berth Avalon Airport WAG Crude Pipeline Esso/BHP Crude terminal Geelong Port 4 berths FY2015A-1H2019A Avg. Geelong Gross Refining Margin (incl. energy cost) FY2015A-1H2019A Avg. Singapore FCC Margin3 7.8 5.0 Singapore Product Freight Local Crude/ Specialties Geelong Gross Complex Gross Slate/ Benefit Condensate Refining Margin Refining Margin Premia Benefit FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A RefineryIntake (mmbbls) 38.0 40.0 41.0 40.1 21.4 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A Nelson Complexity Index is a formula-based measure of the sophistication of an oil refinery, where more complex refineries are able to produce more valuable products from a barrel of oil Local crude and condensate intake represents Geelong refinery actual crude intake sourced from Australia for the period 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Jun 2019 Singapore Fluid Cracking Catalytic Gross Refining Margin (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF) Average premium, after subtracting energy costs 9 Refining performance impacted by regional refining margins Geelong Refining Margin (excluding energy costs)1 vs Singapore FCC Margin2 (2015 to 3Q2019) 14.0 12.0 10.0 US$8.8/bbl 8.0 Average premium US$3.6/bbl 6.0 US$5.2/bbl 4.0 2.0 - 1Q2015 2Q2015 3Q2015 4Q2015 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 3Q2017 4Q2017 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 3Q2019 Average Singapore FCC Margin (US$/bbl) Average Quarterly Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl) Average Singapore FCC Margin (US$/bbl) Average Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl) Source: Geelong Refining Margin (see slide 36 for definition) is a financial measure Viva Energy used to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. Any historical comparison to Singapore FCC Margin should not be relied on as an indication that the Geelong Refining Margin will, in the future, compare favourably against the Singapore FCC Margin or that the attributes of the Geelong Refining Margin that have in the past resulted in a premium over the Singapore FCC Margin will remain comparative advantages in the future. GRM is given as a quarterly average for each period, ending at the quarter shown. Source: Singapore Fluid Cracking Catalytic Gross Refining Margin (Singapore FCC Margin), published by Bloomberg (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF). See slide 35 for a definition of Singapore FCC Margin. The Singapore FCC Margin serves as a benchmark from which to monitor regional refining performance. The product slate of the benchmark does not exactl y replicate the Geelong product slate and therefore the relationship to the benchmark fluctuates depending on margin movements in each underlying product. In addition, the Geelong Refining Margin is reported before energy costs, whereas Singapore FCC Margin is net of energy costs 10 Industry volumes and 1H2019 snapshot Industry and VEA YoY volume movement (%)1 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 1H2019 Industry 3.7% 0.9% 4.5% -2.2% VEA -1.3% -2.8% -0.7% 2.5% VEA volumes sold by product (ML) 14,748 14,558 14,151 14,046 Legend 2,975 3,196 3,350 3,345 Aviation 1,179 Other 1,118 1,030 1,082 15 Diesel: V Power Diesel 6,200 6,181 6,231 7,126 Petrol: 95 & 98 6,334 1,679 Petrol: E10 1,294 1,233 599 11 Petrol: ULP 91 361 290 1,034 915 3,261 2,739 314 305 2,540 2,192 2,050 445 973 159 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 1H2019 Overview 1H2019 Total volumes of 7,126 million litres, up 2.5% on 1H2018 volume of 6,955 million litres

Total market volume growth (2015-2018) was driven by diesel and aviation, whilst partially offset by decreased demand for gasoline

(2015-2018) was driven by diesel and aviation, whilst partially offset by decreased demand for gasoline In contrast, total market volumes fell approximately 2.2% on the prior corresponding period 1

Alliance weekly sales volumes stabilised in 1H2019, supported by solid growth in Liberty and other retail channels. Growth in the Alliance channel was achieved in 3Q19, with weekly average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week

Premium fuels (V-Power 98 and ULP 95) represent 28% of total Petrol sold 1 Comparisons are to prior corresponding period. Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia 11 1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward 12 Key financial results for 1H2019 1H2019 $m Underlying EBITDA (RC) AASB 1171 AASB 161 (old standard) (new standard) Retail 283.3 283.3 Commercial 155.6 158.3 Total Retail, Fuels & Marketing 438.9 441.6 Refining 18.4 18.4 Supply, Corporate & Overheads (285.7) (162.6) Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) 171.6 297.4 Underlying NPAT (RC) 78.0 50.9 Distributable NPAT (RC)2 67.3 67.3 AASB 1171 $168.7m Net debt $50.9m Lease liability 4.0c Underlying Basic Earnings per share (RC) 2.1c Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked AASB 161 $168.7m Net debt $2,393.2m Lease liability 2.6c Underlying Basic Earnings per share (RC) 2.1c Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked To assist with transition of reporting, these financial results are presented under AASB 117 (the old lease accounting standard) as well as AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). See slides 25 and 30 for further information For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). See slide 17 for reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes 13 Divisional results for 1H2019 Overview Retail earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by lower retail market fuel margins. Alliance volumes were stabilised in 1H2019 and recorded growth in 3Q2019 period

Commercial earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by higher shipping costs and margin compression on contract renewals

Supply, Corporate & Overheads earnings delivered in 1H2019 reflect adoption of AASB 16

Weakness in regional refining margins, in particular gasoline cracks, was the primary driver of lower Geelong Refining margins in 1H2019. Refining margins improved in 3Q2019 following improvement in gasoline cracks 1 There is no AASB 16 impact on the Retail segment Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC) Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) AASB 16 (new standard) $m AASB 16 (new standard) $m 800 800 600 542 607 609 600 497 400 283 400 287 321 317 329 200 200 158 0 0 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 1H19 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 1H19 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) Supply Corporate & Overheads AASB 16 (new standard) $m Underlying EBITDA (RC) AASB 16 (new standard) $m 600 0 400 326 276 -200 -163 200 144 125 -400 -364 -329 -336 -293 0 18 -600 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 1H19 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 1H19 14 Capital expenditure and investment in growth FY2019 capex FY19 capex FY2018A 1H2019A 2H2019F • Total FY19 capex forecast for Retail, Fuels & Marketing, Refining and SC&O is $179.9 million $m $m $m • Total FY19 capex forecast, inclusive of additional growth investments, is 45.9 8.0 20.0 Retail, Fuels & Marketing $358.9 million Refining 84.5 43.7 47.5 Retail, Fuels & Marketing Supply, Corporate & Overheads 110.9 18.2 42.5 Sub-total 241.3 69.9 110.0 Additional growth investment In 1H2019, fewer retail sites were developed, with the focus on the Alliance reset

Coles Alliance reset $137.0 million in 1H2019

Liberty Oil Wholesale acquisition and establishment of Liberty Oil Convenience $42.0 million, forecast for 2H2019 1 Coles Alliance reset 137.0 Refining Liberty acquisition 42.0 • Capex $7.4 million higher than guidance primarily due to capital works Sub-total 137.0 42.0 being executed earlier than expected • 1H19 expenditure included: costs for construction of bitumen export Total 241.3 206.9 152.0 pipeline, new 25 million litre gasoline tank and distributed control system upgrade Supply, Corporate & Overheads • Capex $7.0 million lower than forecast primarily due to delay of completion of fuel oil upgrades at Gore Bay extending into 2H2019 1 All regulatory approvals have been received. Transaction is scheduled for completion in 2019 15 Balance sheet Strong balance sheet 1. Net debt of $168.7 million at 30 June 2019, including one-off payment of $137m to Coles Express to effect the reset of the Alliance partnership 2. Lease liability on balance sheet of $2,393.2 million due to adoption of AASB 16. The business estimates the discounted value of sub-lease income received from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion2 3. US$700 million Facility available to fund fluctuations in working capital. 3 The facility was extended in March 2019, for a further three years until March 2022 4. Working capital increased as a result of an increase in average benchmark crude and refined product prices of US$14.8/BBL between December 2018 and June 2019, and the recognition of $97.9M of inventory as a result of the return of fuel stock at the time of the Alliance reset, partially offset by lower stock levels at 30 June 2019 30 June 31 Dec Difference 2019 2018 $m $m $m Summary balance sheet Working capital 348.0 268.0 80.0 Property, Plant & Equipment 1,441.0 1,471.3 (30.3) Right-of-use assets 2,308.7 - 2,308.7 Intangible assets 557.4 432.5 124.9 Investments in Associates 659.0 664.9 (5.9) Net debt (168.7) 0.2 (168.9) Lease liability (2,393.2) (50.8) (2,342.4) Long term provisions, other (174.7) (143.6) (31.1) assets & liabilities Net deferred tax asset 158.2 136.6 21.6 Total equity 2,735.7 2,779.1 (43.4) Investments (equity accounted) • c.36% security holding • 50% equity interest • 50% equity interest • $718m market value1 • $59m book value (30 June • $13m book value (30 2019) June 2019 1 Based on VVR.ASX security price of $2.60 as at 30 June 2019 2 Refer slide 25 for further information 16 1H2019 dividend Strong cash flow and balance sheet provides financial flexibility Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of 2.1 cents per share, fully franked was paid on 14 October 2019

Represents a payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC) 1 for six month period to 30 June 2019

for six month period to 30 June 2019 Dividend payout for 1H2019A was within 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)

50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC) Distributable NPAT (RC) excludes known non-cash items which have the potential to fluctuate from distributable cash earnings over time 1H2019A $m Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC) 50.9 Add Impact of AASB 16 50.2 Less Revaluation gain/ (loss) on FX and oil derivatives (26.8) Less Fair value gain/(loss) in share or profit from associates - Less Tax effect associated with above items (7.0) Distributable NPAT (RC) 67.3 Payout ratio 60% Total dividend $m 40.8 Dividend per share (cps) 2.1 1As disclosed in the Prospectus, to determine the distributable amount (Distributable NPAT (RC) above), adjustments have been taken for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items 17 Year to date highlights and looking forward Highlights 1• Renegotiated the retail Alliance partnership with Coles Express Improved pump pricing nationally and a range of new marketing initiatives

2 underway • Stabilised and achieved growth in the Alliance channel with weekly 3 average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week (3Q19) 4• Acquisition of Liberty Oil wholesale business1 • Renegotiated and extended a number of commercial customer contracts, 5 with new contracts also secured that provide opportunities for future growth 6• Successfully undertaken trials of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil • Strong operational performance at Geelong Refinery 7 • Benefits realised through Power Purchase Agreement with Acciona 8 Energy's Mt Gellibrand Wind Farm All regulatory approvals received. Transaction expected to complete during 2019 Turnarounds at the Geelong Refinery remain subject to Board approval Looking forward •1 Targeting Alliance growth to 70-75ML per week •2 Liberty Oil acquisition1 •3 Transition to low Sulphur marine fuels •4 New petrol fuel specifications by 2027 •5 CCU and CDU4 turnarouds2 18 Q&A 19 Appendix 20 Board of Directors Robert Hill Arnoud De Meyer Jane McAloon Sarah Ryan Dat Duong Hui Meng Kho Scott Wyatt Chairman Independent Independent Independent Head of Asia President & Chief Executive Independent Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Pacific CEO, Vitol Asia Officer Non-executive Director Director Director Investments, Pte Ltd Viva Energy Director Vitol Non-executive Australia Non-executive Director Director Audit & Risk Committee HSSEC Committee Remuneration & Nomination Financial reporting and HSSEC and sustainability Committee internal audit management Remuneration planning and framework Chaired by Sarah Ryan Chaired by Jane McAloon Chaired by Robert Hill Investment Committee Supports the Board regarding capital deployment and significant investments Chaired by Arnoud De Meyer 21 Executive Leadership Team Scott Wyatt Jevan Bouzo Daniel Ridgway Lachlan Pfeiffer Chief Executive Chief Financial Chief Operating Executive General Officer Officer Officer Manager, Legal and External Affairs Megan Foster Denis Urtizberea Thys Heyns Amanda Fleming Executive General Executive General Executive General Chief People and Manager, Retail Manager, Manager, Geelong Technology Officer Commercial Refinery 22 Coles Alliance 23 1H2019 financial highlights 1H2019 $m 1H2018 $m AASB 1171 AASB 16 AASB 117 AASB 162 Volume (ML) 7,126.1 7,126.1 6,955.0 6,955.0 Underlying EBITDA (RC) Retail, Fuels & Marketing 438.9 441.6 474.4 477.1 Retail 283.3 283.3 308.0 308.0 Commercial 155.6 158.3 166.4 169.1 Refining 18.4 18.4 48.1 48.1 Supply, Corporate & Overheads (285.7) (162.6) (259.8) (142.0) Total Underlying EBITDA (RC) 171.6 297.4 262.7 383.2 Underlying NPAT (RC) 78.0 50.9 129.6 90.0 Underlying Basic EPS (RC) (cps) 4.0 2.6 6.7 4.6 Distributable NPAT (RC)3 67.3 67.3 NA NA 1H2019 dividend (cps) 2.1 2.1 NA NA Working capital 392.6 348.0 480.3 438.0 Net debt (168.7) (168.7) (237.5) (237.5) Net working capital 223.9 179.3 242.8 200.5 30 June 31 Dec 2019 2018 $m $m Long term assets Property, Plant & Equipment 1,441.0 1,471.3 Investment in Associates 659.0 664.9 Right-of-use assets 2,308.7 - Lease liability (2,393.2) (50.8) 1H2019 1H2018 $m $m Capital expenditure Retail, Fuels & Marketing 8.0 27.4 Refining 43.7 46.9 Supply, Corporate & Overheads 18.2 50.4 Total capital expenditure 69.9 124.7 FCF before finance, tax and 116.6 55.9 dividends The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements The 1H2018 Pro Forma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes is provided on Slide 17 24 AASB 16: New lease accounting standard Viva Energy has adopted the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) for 1H2019 results, in line with accounting standard requirements The transition to AASB 16 has no impact on the underlying economics of the business, cash flows nor on any of Viva Energy's debt covenants, but it does represent a significant change to the reporting of financial statements. To assist our shareholders in the transition to the new reporting framework, Viva Energy has provided additional disclosure in this presentation to assist with understanding the results relative to historical financials and prior guidance AASB 16 has resulted in the following changes to financial disclosure for 1H2019: Lease liability of $2,393 million brought onto balance sheet with a corresponding right of use asset of $2,309 million, equal to the lease liability, net of existing lease related assets and liabilities held on balance sheet. This represents the net present value of leases, including option periods as required by the standard

Increase to Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $123.1 million due to removal of lease expense

Increase to Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $2.7 million due to the removal of lease expense

Total increase to Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $125.8 million

Increase to depreciation and amortisation (D&A) of $98.3 million

Increase to net finance costs of $77.7 million

Reduction of Underlying NPAT (RC) of $27.1 million due to the removal of lease expenses from operating cost, offset by increased D&A associated with the right of use asset and increased interest expense We estimate the discounted value of sub-lease income we receive from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion, representing approximately half of the $2.4 billion lease liability recognised on transition, however this sub-lease income will remain in the income statement as revenue Viva Energy will continue to pay a dividend based on Distributable NPAT (RC) which removes the impact of non-cash accounting items such as AASB 16. Therefore, the disclosure changes required due to this accounting standard change do not impact the cash distributions available to shareholders 25 AASB 16: Leases $ million Operating costs D&A Interest Tax • Remove lease expense from • Increase amortization • Higher net finance • Lower profit before tax, operating costs within EBITDA cost from Right of costs based on lease results in smaller • Add back lease straight-lining Use Asset liability accounting tax expense 220.0 200.0 180.0 160.0 (98.3) 140.0 137.3 120.0 100.0 80.0 (77.7) 60.0 40.0 78.0 11.6 50.9 20.0 0.0 1H2019 Underlying Operating costs D&A Net finance costs Tax 1H2019 Underlying NPAT AASB 1171 NPAT AASB 16 1 The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements 26 Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) $m AASB 117 (old standard)1 AASB 16 (new standard)2 Historical Historical Cost ("HC") 483 394 626 435 176 Cost ("HC") 693 616 856 676 301 Replacement 535 455 634 529 172 Replacement 746 677 864 770 297 Cost ("RC") Cost ("RC") $m 1,000 900 800 700 600 404 500 276 125 400 326 143 404 300 312 200 209 404 358 18 209 312 100 153 0 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A Non Refining Refining $m 1000 900 800 700 276 125 600 326 143 500 400 404 300 645 534 588 18 200 420 312 209 279 100 0 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A Non Refining Refining 1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied 27 Group Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC) $m AASB 117 (old standard)1 Historical 207 212 355 228 81 Cost ("HC") 450 400 350 300 $m 250 200 361 150 244 255 293 100 50 78 0 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A AASB 16 (new standard)2 Historical 122 135 285 163 54 Cost ("HC") 450 400 350 300 $m 250 200 150 291 229 100 178 159 50 51 0 FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A 1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied 28 Tax update Income tax benefits Listing on the ASX and the consequent election by the Company to be a single taxpayer resulted in an increase in the tax cost base of company assets reflecting the amount subscribed by investors under the IPO

For the purposes of the FY2018 Accounts, the impact was estimated to be a one-off deferred tax benefit of $345.5 million. Further work was conducted for the purpose of filing tax returns with the one-off deferred tax benefit revised to $361.3 million. This represents an increase of $15.8 million from the estimate reflected in the FY2018 accounts. This benefit will provide additional tax depreciation deductions to the Company in future years

one-off deferred tax benefit of $345.5 million. Further work was conducted for the purpose of filing tax returns with the one-off deferred tax benefit revised to $361.3 million. This represents an increase of $15.8 million from the estimate reflected in the FY2018 accounts. This benefit will provide additional tax depreciation deductions to the Company in future years The effective tax rate of the current period was 31.5% due to the non-deductibility of the $137.0 million payment to Coles Express under the extended Alliance agreement. This does not include the impact relating to the election to be a single taxpayer which was treated as a significant one-off item

non-deductibility of the $137.0 million payment to Coles Express under the extended Alliance agreement. This does not include the impact relating to the election to be a single taxpayer which was treated as a significant one-off item It is estimated that the Company will receive a refund of $69.8 million in September 2019, along with offsets to current year taxable income of $13.0 million, as a result of lodgement of the FY2018 tax return which was completed during July 2019 State Revenue Office (SRO) Viva Energy disputes the assessment from the SRO for an amount of approximately $31.2 million relating to transfer of properties prior to completion of the Viva Energy REIT Initial Public Offer in 2016 (as disclosed to the ASX on 25 September 2018)

An objection has been lodged with the Commissioner of State Revenue. An outcome from the SRO remains outstanding and no payment has been made 29 AASB leases: Proforma financials AASB 117 AASB 16 AASB 117 AASB 16 $m $m1 $m $m1 Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) D&A 2015A 535.2 745.9 2015A (69.7) (258.7) 2016A 455.4 677.2 2016A (80.6) (269.7) 2017A 634.3 864.4 2017A (111.5) (300.5) 2018A 528.9 770.0 2018A (129.7) (318.7) 1H2019A 171.6 297.4 1H2019A (72.3) (170.6) AASB 117 AASB 16 $m $m1 Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) 2015A 282.2 287.4 2016A 315.7 320.9 2017A 311.5 316.8 2018A 323.8 329.2 1H2019A 155.6 158.3 AASB 117 AASB 16 $m $m1 Net finance cost 2015A (53.7) (231.9) 2016A (32.8) (207.4) 2017A (28.9) (199.4) 2018A (39.2) (208.8) 1H2019A (16.9) (94.6) AASB 117 AASB 16 $m $m1 Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) 2015A (569.1) (363.6) 2016A (545.9) (329.3) 2017A (560.6) (335.8) 2018A (528.2) (292.5) 1H2019A (285.7) (162.6) AASB 117 AASB 16 $m $m1 Underlying NPAT (RC) 2015A 243.5 159.3 2016A 254.4 177.9 2017A 361.0 290.7 2018A 293.0 228.5 1H2019A 78.0 50.9 1 Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new AASB 16 accounting standard had been applied The proforma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated 30 Viva Energy terminal network Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1 Geelong Refinery 280.6 Birkenhead2 61.9 Newport 86.3 Port Lincoln 15.7 Total Victoria 366.9 Total South Australia 77.7 Clyde 266.1 Gore Bay 65.9 Devonport 21.7 Total NSW 332.0 Total Tasmania 21.7 Gladstone2 40.2 Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen) 72.3 Broome 7.6 Cairns 18.5 Esperance 55.0 Townsville (excl bitumen) 57.2 Kalgoorlie 4.3 Mackay 51.0 Cocos Island 3.6 Total Queensland 239.5 Total Western Australia 70.5 Total owned terminal storage capacity 1,108.3 Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart 50% ownership through Joint Venture 31 Industry volumes Total volumes sold by product (ML)1 (2015-2018& 1H2019) Gasoline 18,313 18,480 18,653 17,868 8,562 4,394 4,063 3,540 3,270 1,577 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H2019 Aviation 8,845 9,192 9,518 8,324 4,659 2,975 3,196 3,550 3,345 1,679 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H2019 CAGR (2015-2018) Industry -0.8% VEA -9.4% CAGR (2015-2018) Industry +4.6% VEA +4.0% Diesel 35,766 31,183 32,404 32,791 17,699 6,200 6,181 6,231 6,349 3,272 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H2019 Total market 56,121 58,217 58,730 61,347 29,838 14,748 14,558 14,151 14,046 7,126 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H2019 CAGR (2015-2018) Industry +5.6% VEA +0.8% CAGR (2015-2018) Industry +3.0% VEA -1.6% 1 Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia 32 Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided below to illustrate the impact on 2H2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the 1H2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of A$18.4 million, an average GRM of US$5.1 per barrel and intake of 21.4 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only 1 .

. Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and crude intake information. The resulting potential financial impact can be tracked relative to the sensitivity table provided in this release 2 Variable Increase/Decrease Pro forma EBITDA (RC) impact Pro forma Underlying NPAT (RC) A$m impact A$m GRM +/- US$1.0 per barrel +30.3/(30.3) +21.2/(21.2) US$/A$ exchange rate Appreciation of A$ against US$ by 3 (6.2) (4.4) cents US$/A$ exchange rate Depreciation of A$ against US$ by 3 +6.79 +4.75 cents The 1H2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the 2H2019 Refining performance For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus 33 Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers Metric FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A 4.5 Year Average A: A$/US$ FX 0.75 0.74 0.77 0.75 0.71 0.75 B: Crude and feedstock intake mbbls 37.8 39.9 40.8 40.1 21.4 40.0 C: Geelong Refining Margin US$/bbl 11.8 7.9 10.2 7.4 5.1 8.9 D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A A$/bbl 15.8 10.6 13.3 9.9 7.1 11.8 E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D A$ million 595.4 424.2 542.1 396.9 152.8 469.2 F: Less: Energy costs A$/bbl (1.3) (1.2) (1.4) (1.7) (1.6) (1.4) G: Less: Energy costs = B x F A$ million (48.1) (48.2) (57.6) (68.1) (33.8) (56.8) H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) A$/bbl (5.9) (5.8) (5.1) (5.1) (4.7) (5.4) I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B A$ million (221.3) (232.4) (208.4) (204.5) (100.5) (214.9) x H Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) A$/bbl 8.7 3.6 6.8 3.1 0.9 5.0 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) A$ million 325.9 143.6 276.1 124.5 18.4 197.4 Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H) 1H2019A Underlying EBITDA (RC) = 21.4 mbbls x (A$7.2/bbl - A$1.6/bbl - A$4.7/bbl) = A$18.4 mm All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation 34 Refining margin: the market Singapore FCC Refining Margin (US$/bbl) 10.0 9.0 8.0 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 - Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017 Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019 Singapore FCC Margin (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF) is an industry benchmark that is based on prevailing crude and refined product prices and is derived from a model that takes into account typical local refinery operations. Bloomberg publishes different Singapore margins based on different refinery configurations, and the assumed configuration of Singapore FCC GRM most closely resembles the Geelong Refinery. It is a useful comparative measure because Singapore is the key trading hub for both crude oil and refined products imported into Australia Gasoline and diesel cracks1 (US$/bbl) 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017 Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019 Gasoline Cracks Diesel Cracks The gasoline and diesel crack refers to the difference between the regional quoted crude price and regional quoted ULP 92 gasoline or D10 diesel price, providing an approximate marker for refining margins for gasoline and diesel

Gasoline margins, in particular, have improved over levels achieved during 1H2019 which supported a higher refining margin achieved in 3Q2019 1 This chart is provided for reference and context purposes only, to provide an indication of Singapore regional margins for gasoline and diesel. It does not reflect actual refining margins or performance of Viva Energy. The gasoline crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted ULP 92 gasoline finished product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude pri ce (weighted 25% Dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). The diesel crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted diesel product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude price (weighted 25% dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). Regional markers are sourced from Bloomberg 35 Definitions Historical Cost ("HC") Calculated in accordance with IFRS Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices Replacement Cost ("RC") Non-IFRS measure Cost of goods sold on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory Removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price Earnings Per Share Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue Net inventory gain/(loss) Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis Geelong Refining Margin The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where IPP is a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia, and COGS is the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate Underlying NPAT (RC) Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one-off items net of tax Distributable NPAT (RC) Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items Underlying EBITDA Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including: Net inventory gain/loss

Leases; share of net profit of associates;

gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and

gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised) Prospectus References to the Prospectus are to the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018 36 Attachments Original document

