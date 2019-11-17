Viva Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
Viva Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation

0
11/17/2019 | 07:25pm EST

18 November 2019

UBS Australasia Conference Presentation

Viva Energy Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wyatt, will today present at the UBS Australasia Conference in Sydney, Australia.

A copy of the presentation is attached.

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Cameron Sinclair

Head of Investor Relations

T: +613 8823 4811

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

UBS Australasia Conference

18 - 19 November 2019

Companies.

2

Agenda

Introduction to Viva Energy Australia

1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward

Q&A

3

Introduction to Viva Energy Australia

4

Business overview

RETAIL

more than 1,250 retail sites

Australia wide

Network of 22 terminals

1,241

and 52 airports

COMMERCIAL

strong Australian workforce

and airfields across Australia

37% based in regional areas

serving customers across a diverse range of industries

Viva Energy supplies

around 25%

of Australia's downstream petroleum market

More than1,250

retail sites (includingShell, Coles Express, Liberty & Westside Petroleum)

REFINING

one of four refineries in Australia

SUPPLY, CORPORATE &

OVERHEADS

supporting our business

PARTNERSHIPS

with market leaders

Note: All data as at 30 June 2019

c.36%

holding in ASX listed Viva Energy REIT

Community Program

Our efforts are directed at programs

that support mental health, Indigenous participation and prevention of substance misuse

Sole right to use the Shell brand in

Australia for sale of retail fuels

Retail alliance with Coles

Strategic sourcing relationship with Vitol

1.1billion

litres of storage capacity

Annually invests $1B+ in local wages and sevices

Only manufacturer in Australia of:

avgas solvents bitumen

120kbbls/d

Capacity of oil at Geelong Refinery

1of 4 refineries in Australia

  • manufactures Low Aromatic Fuel

for supply into NT, QLD & WA

Sources include Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes and Company information

5

Commitment to excellence

Goal Zero

We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment

Safety

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1

4.7

4.5

5.8

2.5

3.3

FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A

  • TRIFR of 3.3, which represents a 40% reduction in recordable injuries compared to FY2018
  • Strong performance in road transport operations (no recordable injuries YTD)
  • Advanced safety training delivered to over 700 workers at Geelong Refinery

People

  • of senior leaders
    44 Female

56

Male

  • Amanda Fleming appointed to role of Chief People and Technology Officer

Environment

Loss of containment (>1,000 KG)

5

7

3

4

2

FY2015A

FY2016A

FY2017A

FY2018A

1H2019A

  • Loss of containment events to the environment tracking lower than previous years
  • Solar energy trials in progress for retail stores in WA
  • First trials completed on new Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

Community

  • Since 2014 Viva Energy has manufactured and supplied Low Aromatic Fuel (LAF) into regional and remote areas, including some Indigenous communities
  • LAF is available at more than 180 service stations across Australia. Research as shown that petrol sniffing has reduced by up to 95% in the communities where LAF is available2
  • Viva Energy also partners with a number of Indigenous Community Organisations including the Cathy Freeman

• WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equity

Foundation, National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy,

Note: information as at 30 June 2019

Koorie Heritage Trust and the Council for Aboriginal Alcohol

1

The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked

Services

2 'Longitudinal research into petrol sniffing and other substance abuse trends in Indigenous communities: final report', University of Queensland; School of Public Health (2019)

6

Strategic national retail network

Viva Energy network distribution by channel

Viva Energy network distribution by state

1% 2%

7%

NT

32%

697

12%

TAS

3

SA

53

WA

503

QLD

466 Dealer owned

17%

VIC

NSW

branded wholesale2

27%

Company controlled1

800

Dealer owned branded wholesale2

466

78%

of the Australian population are located in

the eastern seaboard states of NSW, VIC

Total network

1,266

and QLD4

Sites leased by Viva Energy from Viva Energy REIT

439

Sites branded Shell

1,001

Note: All data as at 30 June 2019

1 Refers to retail sites where Viva Energy, or one of its business partners (Liberty or Westside) holds the freehold or leasehold interest. This includes company controlled and operated sites, and sites where an agent operates the site, generally on a fuel commission basis (Retail Agent). Viva Energy holds a 50% equity interest in each of Liberty Retail and Westside

2 Retail sites controlled and operated by a third party, but to which Viva Energy or its business partners supply fuel products, typically coupled with rights to branding. Note that certain Liberty or Westside sites are branded Shell based on separate licensing arrangements from Viva Energy

3

Includes Retail Agent, franchised and company operated sites

7

4

ABS 2017

Diversified commercial and specialty business

AVIATION

TRANSPORT

  • 35% market share of Australian Aviation1
  • Nationwide aviation fuel infrastructure footprint
  • Presence at more than 50 airports across Australia

MARINE

  • 43% market share of marine2
  • Only marine fuel oil supply terminal inside Sydney Harbour and in Port of Melbourne

RESOURCES

  • Major distributor of fuel and lubricant products
  • Capability to supply remote, regional locations
  • Provide technical and operational services
  • Bulk diesel to an extensive blue-chip customer portfolio
  • Supply directly to customers' on-site refuelling facilities or directly into equipment
  • On-roadrefuelling via the extensive Shell Card network of service stations and truck stops

SPECIALTIES

BITUMEN

Only manufacturer of Bitumen in Australia at Geelong Refinery

LUBRICANTS

Sole distributor of Shell lubricants and greases in Australia3

SOLVENTS

Manufacturer of hydrocarbon solvents in Australia at Geelong Refinery

  1. Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia aviation market and Viva Energy 1H2019 jet volumes
  2. Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia marine (fuel oil) market and Viva Energy 1H2019 fuel oil volumes
  3. Viva Energy has also appointed certain third parties as authorised resellers of Shell lubricants in Australia

8

Strategically positioned and profitable refinery

The Geelong Refinery is embedded into the Victorian supply chain

1

2

3

4

5

120 kbbls/d capacity

9.44 Nelson Complexity Index1

Supplies the equivalent of approximately 50% of Victoria's demand

Embedded into Victorian supply chain

Wide range of specialty products

Flexibility of Crude Intake (1H2019)2

Production slate (1H2019)

2%

2%

8%

Other

32%

Gasoline

Local Crude

33%

Jet Fuel

and

Condensate

Diesel

Other

40%

Fuel Oil

68%

15%

Bitumen

Operational availability (%)

93%

89%

94%

94%

88%

Melbourne JUHI

Somerton

Somerton Pipeline

Newport terminal

Geelong Refinery

Holden Dock

Common user liquids berth

Avalon Airport

WAG Crude Pipeline

Esso/BHP

Crude terminal

Geelong Port

4 berths

FY2015A-1H2019A

Avg. Geelong Gross

Refining Margin (incl.

energy cost)

FY2015A-1H2019A

Avg. Singapore

FCC Margin3

7.8

5.0

Singapore

Product

Freight

Local Crude/

Specialties

Geelong Gross

Complex Gross

Slate/

Benefit

Condensate

Refining Margin

Refining Margin

Premia

Benefit

FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A

RefineryIntake (mmbbls)

38.0

40.0

41.0

40.1

21.4

FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A

  1. Nelson Complexity Index is a formula-based measure of the sophistication of an oil refinery, where more complex refineries are able to produce more valuable products from a barrel of oil
  2. Local crude and condensate intake represents Geelong refinery actual crude intake sourced from Australia for the period 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Jun 2019
  3. Singapore Fluid Cracking Catalytic Gross Refining Margin (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF)
  4. Average premium, after subtracting energy costs

9

Refining performance impacted by regional refining margins

Geelong Refining Margin (excluding energy costs)1 vs Singapore FCC Margin2 (2015 to 3Q2019)

14.0

12.0

10.0

US$8.8/bbl

8.0

Average premium

US$3.6/bbl

6.0

US$5.2/bbl

4.0

2.0

-

1Q2015 2Q2015 3Q2015 4Q2015 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 3Q2017 4Q2017 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 4Q2018 1Q2019 2Q2019 3Q2019

Average Singapore FCC Margin (US$/bbl)

Average Quarterly Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl)

Average Singapore FCC Margin (US$/bbl)

Average Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl)

  1. Source: Geelong Refining Margin (see slide 36 for definition) is a financial measure Viva Energy used to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. Any historical comparison to Singapore FCC Margin should not be relied on as an indication that the Geelong Refining Margin will, in the future, compare favourably against the Singapore FCC Margin or that the attributes of the Geelong Refining Margin that have in the past resulted in a premium over the Singapore FCC Margin will remain comparative advantages in the future. GRM is given as a quarterly average for each period, ending at the quarter shown.
  2. Source: Singapore Fluid Cracking Catalytic Gross Refining Margin (Singapore FCC Margin), published by Bloomberg (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF). See slide 35 for a definition of Singapore FCC Margin. The Singapore FCC Margin serves as a benchmark from which to monitor regional refining performance. The product slate of the benchmark does not exactl y replicate the Geelong product slate and therefore the relationship to the benchmark fluctuates depending on margin movements in each underlying product. In addition, the Geelong Refining Margin is reported before energy costs, whereas Singapore FCC Margin is net of energy costs

10

Industry volumes and 1H2019 snapshot

Industry and VEA YoY volume movement (%)1

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

1H2019

Industry

3.7%

0.9%

4.5%

-2.2%

VEA

-1.3%

-2.8%

-0.7%

2.5%

VEA volumes sold by product (ML)

14,748

14,558

14,151

14,046

Legend

2,975

3,196

3,350

3,345

Aviation

1,179

Other

1,118

1,030

1,082

15

Diesel: V Power

Diesel

6,200

6,181

6,231

7,126

Petrol: 95 & 98

6,334

1,679

Petrol: E10

1,294

1,233

599

11

Petrol: ULP 91

361

290

1,034

915

3,261

2,739

314

305

2,540

2,192

2,050

445

973

159

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

1H2019

Overview 1H2019

  • Total volumes of 7,126 million litres, up 2.5% on 1H2018 volume of 6,955 million litres
  • Total market volume growth (2015-2018) was driven by diesel and aviation, whilst partially offset by decreased demand for gasoline
  • In contrast, total market volumes fell approximately 2.2% on the prior corresponding period1
  • Alliance weekly sales volumes stabilised in 1H2019, supported by solid growth in Liberty and other retail channels. Growth in the Alliance channel was achieved in 3Q19, with weekly average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week
  • Premium fuels (V-Power 98 and ULP 95) represent 28% of total Petrol sold

1 Comparisons are to prior corresponding period. Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia

11

1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward

12

Key financial results for 1H2019

1H2019

$m

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

AASB 1171

AASB 161

(old standard)

(new standard)

Retail

283.3

283.3

Commercial

155.6

158.3

Total Retail, Fuels & Marketing

438.9

441.6

Refining

18.4

18.4

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

(285.7)

(162.6)

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)

171.6

297.4

Underlying NPAT (RC)

78.0

50.9

Distributable NPAT (RC)2

67.3

67.3

AASB 1171

$168.7m

Net debt

$50.9m

Lease liability

4.0c

Underlying Basic Earnings

per share (RC)

2.1c

Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked

AASB 161

$168.7m

Net debt

$2,393.2m

Lease liability

2.6c

Underlying Basic Earnings

per share (RC)

2.1c

Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked

  1. To assist with transition of reporting, these financial results are presented under AASB 117 (the old lease accounting standard) as well as AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). See slides 25 and 30 for further information
  2. For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). See slide 17 for reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes

13

Divisional results for 1H2019

Overview

  • Retail earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by lower retail market fuel margins. Alliance volumes were stabilised in 1H2019 and recorded growth in 3Q2019 period
  • Commercial earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by higher shipping costs and margin compression on contract renewals
  • Supply, Corporate & Overheads earnings delivered in 1H2019 reflect adoption of AASB 16
  • Weakness in regional refining margins, in particular gasoline cracks, was the primary driver of lower Geelong Refining margins in 1H2019. Refining margins improved in 3Q2019 following improvement in gasoline cracks

1 There is no AASB 16 impact on the Retail segment

Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC)

Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)

AASB 16 (new standard) $m

AASB 16 (new standard) $m

800

800

600

542

607

609

600

497

400

283

400

287

321

317

329

200

200

158

0

0

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

1H19

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

1H19

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)

Supply Corporate & Overheads

AASB 16 (new standard) $m

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

AASB 16 (new standard) $m

600

0

400

326

276

-200

-163

200

144

125

-400

-364

-329

-336

-293

0

18

-600

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

1H19

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

1H19

14

Capital expenditure and investment in growth

FY2019 capex

FY19 capex

FY2018A

1H2019A

2H2019F

• Total FY19 capex forecast for Retail, Fuels & Marketing, Refining and

SC&O is $179.9 million

$m

$m

$m

• Total FY19 capex forecast, inclusive of additional growth investments, is

45.9

8.0

20.0

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

$358.9 million

Refining

84.5

43.7

47.5

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

110.9

18.2

42.5

Sub-total

241.3

69.9

110.0

Additional growth investment

  • In 1H2019, fewer retail sites were developed, with the focus on the Alliance reset
  • Coles Alliance reset $137.0 million in 1H2019
  • Liberty Oil Wholesale acquisition and establishment of Liberty Oil Convenience $42.0 million, forecast for 2H20191

Coles Alliance reset

137.0

Refining

Liberty acquisition

42.0

• Capex $7.4 million higher than guidance primarily due to capital works

Sub-total

137.0

42.0

being executed earlier than expected

• 1H19 expenditure included: costs for construction of bitumen export

Total

241.3

206.9

152.0

pipeline, new 25 million litre gasoline tank and distributed control

system upgrade

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

• Capex $7.0 million lower than forecast primarily due to delay of completion of fuel oil upgrades at Gore Bay extending into 2H2019

1 All regulatory approvals have been received. Transaction is scheduled for completion in 2019

15

Balance sheet

Strong balance sheet

1.

Net debt of $168.7 million at 30 June 2019, including one-off payment of

$137m to Coles Express to effect the reset of the Alliance partnership

2.

Lease liability on balance sheet of $2,393.2 million due to adoption of

AASB 16. The business estimates the discounted value of sub-lease

income received from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion2

3.

US$700 million Facility available to fund fluctuations in working capital.

3

The facility was extended in March 2019, for a further three years until

March 2022

4.

Working capital increased as a result of an increase in average

benchmark crude and refined product prices of US$14.8/BBL between

December 2018 and June 2019, and the recognition of $97.9M of

inventory as a result of the return of fuel stock at the time of the Alliance

reset, partially offset by lower stock levels at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 Dec

Difference

2019

2018

$m

$m

$m

Summary balance sheet

Working capital

348.0

268.0

80.0

Property, Plant & Equipment

1,441.0

1,471.3

(30.3)

Right-of-use assets

2,308.7

-

2,308.7

Intangible assets

557.4

432.5

124.9

Investments in Associates

659.0

664.9

(5.9)

Net debt

(168.7)

0.2

(168.9)

Lease liability

(2,393.2)

(50.8)

(2,342.4)

Long term provisions, other

(174.7)

(143.6)

(31.1)

assets & liabilities

Net deferred tax asset

158.2

136.6

21.6

Total equity

2,735.7

2,779.1

(43.4)

Investments (equity accounted)

• c.36% security holding

• 50% equity interest

• 50% equity interest

• $718m market value1

• $59m book value (30 June

• $13m book value (30

2019)

June 2019

1 Based on VVR.ASX security price of $2.60 as at 30 June 2019

2 Refer slide 25 for further information

16

1H2019 dividend

Strong cash flow and balance sheet provides financial flexibility

  • Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of 2.1 cents per share, fully franked was paid on 14 October 2019
  • Represents a payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC)1 for six month period to 30 June 2019
  • Dividend payout for 1H2019A was within 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)
  • Distributable NPAT (RC) excludes known non-cash items which have the potential to fluctuate from distributable cash earnings over time

1H2019A

$m

Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC)

50.9

Add Impact of AASB 16

50.2

Less Revaluation gain/ (loss) on FX and oil derivatives

(26.8)

Less Fair value gain/(loss) in share or profit from associates

-

Less Tax effect associated with above items

(7.0)

Distributable NPAT (RC)

67.3

Payout ratio

60%

Total dividend $m

40.8

Dividend per share (cps)

2.1

1As disclosed in the Prospectus, to determine the distributable amount (Distributable NPAT (RC) above), adjustments have been taken for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items

17

Year to date highlights and looking forward

Highlights

1• Renegotiated the retail Alliance partnership with Coles Express

  • Improved pump pricing nationally and a range of new marketing initiatives
    2 underway

Stabilised and achieved growth in the Alliance channel with weekly

3

average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week (3Q19)

4

Acquisition of Liberty Oil wholesale business1

Renegotiated and extended a number of commercial customer contracts,

5

with new contracts also secured that provide opportunities for future growth

6

Successfully undertaken trials of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil

Strong operational performance at Geelong Refinery

7

Benefits realised through Power Purchase Agreement with Acciona

8

Energy's Mt Gellibrand Wind Farm

  1. All regulatory approvals received. Transaction expected to complete during 2019
  2. Turnarounds at the Geelong Refinery remain subject to Board approval

Looking forward

1 Targeting Alliance growth to 70-75ML per week

2 Liberty Oil acquisition1

3 Transition to low Sulphur marine fuels

4 New petrol fuel specifications by 2027

5 CCU and CDU4 turnarouds2

18

Q&A

19

Appendix

20

Board of Directors

Robert Hill

Arnoud De Meyer

Jane McAloon

Sarah Ryan

Dat Duong

Hui Meng Kho

Scott Wyatt

Chairman

Independent

Independent

Independent

Head of Asia

President &

Chief Executive

Independent

Non-executive

Non-executive

Non-executive

Pacific

CEO, Vitol Asia

Officer

Non-executive

Director

Director

Director

Investments,

Pte Ltd

Viva Energy

Director

Vitol

Non-executive

Australia

Non-executive

Director

Director

Audit & Risk Committee

HSSEC Committee

Remuneration & Nomination

Financial reporting and

HSSEC and sustainability

Committee

internal audit

management

Remuneration planning and framework

Chaired by Sarah Ryan

Chaired by Jane McAloon

Chaired by Robert Hill

Investment Committee

Supports the Board regarding capital deployment and significant investments

Chaired by Arnoud De Meyer

21

Executive Leadership Team

Scott Wyatt

Jevan Bouzo

Daniel Ridgway

Lachlan Pfeiffer

Chief Executive

Chief Financial

Chief Operating

Executive General

Officer

Officer

Officer

Manager, Legal and

External Affairs

Megan Foster

Denis Urtizberea

Thys Heyns

Amanda Fleming

Executive General

Executive General

Executive General

Chief People and

Manager, Retail

Manager,

Manager, Geelong

Technology Officer

Commercial

Refinery

22

Coles Alliance

23

1H2019 financial highlights

1H2019 $m

1H2018 $m

AASB 1171

AASB 16

AASB 117

AASB 162

Volume (ML)

7,126.1

7,126.1

6,955.0

6,955.0

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

438.9

441.6

474.4

477.1

Retail

283.3

283.3

308.0

308.0

Commercial

155.6

158.3

166.4

169.1

Refining

18.4

18.4

48.1

48.1

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

(285.7)

(162.6)

(259.8)

(142.0)

Total Underlying EBITDA (RC)

171.6

297.4

262.7

383.2

Underlying NPAT (RC)

78.0

50.9

129.6

90.0

Underlying Basic EPS (RC) (cps)

4.0

2.6

6.7

4.6

Distributable NPAT (RC)3

67.3

67.3

NA

NA

1H2019 dividend (cps)

2.1

2.1

NA

NA

Working capital

392.6

348.0

480.3

438.0

Net debt

(168.7)

(168.7)

(237.5)

(237.5)

Net working capital

223.9

179.3

242.8

200.5

30 June

31 Dec

2019

2018

$m

$m

Long term assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

1,441.0

1,471.3

Investment in Associates

659.0

664.9

Right-of-use assets

2,308.7

-

Lease liability

(2,393.2)

(50.8)

1H2019

1H2018

$m

$m

Capital expenditure

Retail, Fuels & Marketing

8.0

27.4

Refining

43.7

46.9

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

18.2

50.4

Total capital expenditure

69.9

124.7

FCF before finance, tax and

116.6

55.9

dividends

  1. The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements
  2. The 1H2018 Pro Forma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated
  3. A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes is provided on Slide 17

24

AASB 16: New lease accounting standard

Viva Energy has adopted the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) for 1H2019 results, in line with accounting standard requirements

The transition to AASB 16 has no impact on the underlying economics of the business, cash flows nor on any of Viva Energy's debt covenants, but it does represent a significant change to the reporting of financial statements. To assist our shareholders in the transition to the new reporting framework, Viva Energy has provided additional disclosure in this presentation to assist with understanding the results relative to historical financials and prior guidance

AASB 16 has resulted in the following changes to financial disclosure for 1H2019:

  • Lease liability of $2,393 million brought onto balance sheet with a corresponding right of use asset of $2,309 million, equal to the lease liability, net of existing lease related assets and liabilities held on balance sheet. This represents the net present value of leases, including option periods as required by the standard
  • Increase to Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $123.1 million due to removal of lease expense
  • Increase to Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $2.7 million due to the removal of lease expense
  • Total increase to Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $125.8 million
  • Increase to depreciation and amortisation (D&A) of $98.3 million
  • Increase to net finance costs of $77.7 million
  • Reduction of Underlying NPAT (RC) of $27.1 million due to the removal of lease expenses from operating cost, offset by increased D&A associated with the right of use asset and increased interest expense

We estimate the discounted value of sub-lease income we receive from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion, representing approximately half of the $2.4 billion lease liability recognised on transition, however this sub-lease income will remain in the income statement as revenue

Viva Energy will continue to pay a dividend based on Distributable NPAT (RC) which removes the impact of non-cash accounting items such as AASB 16. Therefore, the disclosure changes required due to this accounting standard change do not impact the cash distributions available to shareholders

25

AASB 16: Leases

$ million

Operating costs

D&A

Interest

Tax

Remove lease expense from

• Increase amortization

• Higher net finance

• Lower profit before tax,

operating costs within EBITDA

cost from Right of

costs based on lease

results in smaller

Add back lease straight-lining

Use Asset

liability

accounting tax expense

220.0

200.0

180.0

160.0

(98.3)

140.0

137.3

120.0

100.0

80.0

(77.7)

60.0

40.0

78.0

11.6

50.9

20.0

0.0

1H2019 Underlying

Operating costs

D&A

Net finance costs

Tax

1H2019 Underlying

NPAT AASB 1171

NPAT AASB 16

1 The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements

26

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) $m

AASB 117 (old standard)1

AASB 16 (new standard)2

Historical

Historical

Cost ("HC") 483

394

626

435

176

Cost ("HC") 693

616

856

676

301

Replacement

535

455

634

529

172

Replacement

746

677

864

770

297

Cost ("RC")

Cost ("RC")

$m

1,000

900

800

700

600

404

500

276

125

400

326

143

404

300

312

200

209

404

358

18

209

312

100

153

0

FY2015A

FY2016A

FY2017A

FY2018A

1H2019A

Non Refining

Refining

$m

1000

900

800

700

276

125

600

326

143

500

400

404

300

645

534

588

18

200

420

312

209

279

100

0

FY2015A

FY2016A

FY2017A

FY2018A

1H2019A

Non Refining

Refining

  1. 1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied
  2. Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied

27

Group Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC) $m

AASB 117 (old standard)1

Historical

207

212

355

228

81

Cost ("HC")

450

400

350

300

$m

250

200

361

150

244

255

293

100

50

78

0

FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A

AASB 16 (new standard)2

Historical

122

135

285

163

54

Cost ("HC")

450

400

350

300

$m

250

200

150

291

229

100

178

159

50

51

0

FY2015A

FY2016A

FY2017A

FY2018A

1H2019A

  1. 1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied
  2. Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied

28

Tax update

Income tax benefits

  • Listing on the ASX and the consequent election by the Company to be a single taxpayer resulted in an increase in the tax cost base of company assets reflecting the amount subscribed by investors under the IPO
  • For the purposes of the FY2018 Accounts, the impact was estimated to be a one-off deferred tax benefit of $345.5 million. Further work was conducted for the purpose of filing tax returns with the one-off deferred tax benefit revised to $361.3 million. This represents an increase of $15.8 million from the estimate reflected in the FY2018 accounts. This benefit will provide additional tax depreciation deductions to the Company in future years
  • The effective tax rate of the current period was 31.5% due to the non-deductibility of the $137.0 million payment to Coles Express under the extended Alliance agreement. This does not include the impact relating to the election to be a single taxpayer which was treated as a significant one-off item
  • It is estimated that the Company will receive a refund of $69.8 million in September 2019, along with offsets to current year taxable income of $13.0 million, as a result of lodgement of the FY2018 tax return which was completed during July 2019

State Revenue Office (SRO)

  • Viva Energy disputes the assessment from the SRO for an amount of approximately $31.2 million relating to transfer of properties prior to completion of the Viva Energy REIT Initial Public Offer in 2016 (as disclosed to the ASX on 25 September 2018)
  • An objection has been lodged with the Commissioner of State Revenue. An outcome from the SRO remains outstanding and no payment has been made

29

AASB leases: Proforma financials

AASB 117

AASB 16

AASB 117

AASB 16

$m

$m1

$m

$m1

Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)

D&A

2015A

535.2

745.9

2015A

(69.7)

(258.7)

2016A

455.4

677.2

2016A

(80.6)

(269.7)

2017A

634.3

864.4

2017A

(111.5)

(300.5)

2018A

528.9

770.0

2018A

(129.7)

(318.7)

1H2019A

171.6

297.4

1H2019A

(72.3)

(170.6)

AASB 117

AASB 16

$m

$m1

Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)

2015A

282.2

287.4

2016A

315.7

320.9

2017A

311.5

316.8

2018A

323.8

329.2

1H2019A

155.6

158.3

AASB 117

AASB 16

$m

$m1

Net finance cost

2015A

(53.7)

(231.9)

2016A

(32.8)

(207.4)

2017A

(28.9)

(199.4)

2018A

(39.2)

(208.8)

1H2019A

(16.9)

(94.6)

AASB 117

AASB 16

$m

$m1

Supply, Corporate & Overheads

Underlying EBITDA (RC)

2015A

(569.1)

(363.6)

2016A

(545.9)

(329.3)

2017A

(560.6)

(335.8)

2018A

(528.2)

(292.5)

1H2019A

(285.7)

(162.6)

AASB 117

AASB 16

$m

$m1

Underlying NPAT (RC)

2015A

243.5

159.3

2016A

254.4

177.9

2017A

361.0

290.7

2018A

293.0

228.5

1H2019A

78.0

50.9

1 Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new AASB 16 accounting standard had been applied

The proforma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated

30

Viva Energy terminal network

Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1

Geelong Refinery

280.6

Birkenhead2

61.9

Newport

86.3

Port Lincoln

15.7

Total Victoria

366.9

Total South Australia

77.7

Clyde

266.1

Gore Bay

65.9

Devonport

21.7

Total NSW

332.0

Total Tasmania

21.7

Gladstone2

40.2

Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen)

72.3

Broome

7.6

Cairns

18.5

Esperance

55.0

Townsville (excl bitumen)

57.2

Kalgoorlie

4.3

Mackay

51.0

Cocos Island

3.6

Total Queensland

239.5

Total Western Australia

70.5

Total owned terminal storage capacity

1,108.3

  1. Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart
  2. 50% ownership through Joint Venture

31

Industry volumes

Total volumes sold by product (ML)1 (2015-2018& 1H2019)

Gasoline

18,313

18,480

18,653

17,868

8,562

4,394

4,063

3,540

3,270

1,577

2015

2016

2017

2018

1H2019

Aviation

8,845

9,192

9,518

8,324

4,659

2,975

3,196

3,550

3,345

1,679

2015

2016

2017

2018

1H2019

CAGR

(2015-2018)

Industry -0.8%

VEA -9.4%

CAGR

(2015-2018)

Industry +4.6%

VEA

+4.0%

Diesel

35,766

31,183

32,404

32,791

17,699

6,200

6,181

6,231

6,349

3,272

2015

2016

2017

2018

1H2019

Total market

56,121

58,217

58,730

61,347

29,838

14,748

14,558

14,151

14,046

7,126

2015

2016

2017

2018

1H2019

CAGR

(2015-2018)

Industry +5.6%

VEA

+0.8%

CAGR

(2015-2018)

Industry +3.0%

VEA -1.6%

1 Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia

32

Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis

  • For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided below to illustrate the impact on 2H2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the 1H2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of A$18.4 million, an average GRM of US$5.1 per barrel and intake of 21.4 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only1.
  • Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and crude intake information. The resulting potential financial impact can be tracked relative to the sensitivity table provided in this release2

Variable

Increase/Decrease

Pro forma EBITDA (RC) impact

Pro forma Underlying NPAT (RC)

A$m

impact A$m

GRM

+/- US$1.0 per barrel

+30.3/(30.3)

+21.2/(21.2)

US$/A$ exchange rate

Appreciation of A$ against US$ by 3

(6.2)

(4.4)

cents

US$/A$ exchange rate

Depreciation of A$ against US$ by 3

+6.79

+4.75

cents

  1. The 1H2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the 2H2019 Refining performance
  2. For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus

33

Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers

Metric

FY2015A

FY2016A

FY2017A

FY2018A

1H2019A

4.5 Year

Average

A: A$/US$

FX

0.75

0.74

0.77

0.75

0.71

0.75

B: Crude and feedstock intake

mbbls

37.8

39.9

40.8

40.1

21.4

40.0

C: Geelong Refining Margin

US$/bbl

11.8

7.9

10.2

7.4

5.1

8.9

D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A

A$/bbl

15.8

10.6

13.3

9.9

7.1

11.8

E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D

A$ million

595.4

424.2

542.1

396.9

152.8

469.2

F: Less: Energy costs

A$/bbl

(1.3)

(1.2)

(1.4)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(1.4)

G: Less: Energy costs = B x F

A$ million

(48.1)

(48.2)

(57.6)

(68.1)

(33.8)

(56.8)

H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs)

A$/bbl

(5.9)

(5.8)

(5.1)

(5.1)

(4.7)

(5.4)

I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B

A$ million

(221.3)

(232.4)

(208.4)

(204.5)

(100.5)

(214.9)

x H

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)

A$/bbl

8.7

3.6

6.8

3.1

0.9

5.0

Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)

A$ million

325.9

143.6

276.1

124.5

18.4

197.4

Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H)

1H2019A Underlying EBITDA (RC) = 21.4 mbbls x (A$7.2/bbl - A$1.6/bbl - A$4.7/bbl) = A$18.4 mm

All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation

34

Refining margin: the market

Singapore FCC Refining Margin (US$/bbl)

10.0

9.0

8.0

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

-

Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017 Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019

  • Singapore FCC Margin (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF) is an industry benchmark that is based on prevailing crude and refined product prices and is derived from a model that takes into account typical local refinery operations. Bloomberg publishes different Singapore margins based on different refinery configurations, and the assumed configuration of Singapore FCC GRM most closely resembles the Geelong Refinery. It is a useful comparative measure because Singapore is the key trading hub for both crude oil and refined products imported into Australia

Gasoline and diesel cracks1 (US$/bbl)

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017

Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019

Gasoline Cracks

Diesel Cracks

  • The gasoline and diesel crack refers to the difference between the regional quoted crude price and regional quoted ULP 92 gasoline or D10 diesel price, providing an approximate marker for refining margins for gasoline and diesel
  • Gasoline margins, in particular, have improved over levels achieved during 1H2019 which supported a higher refining margin achieved in 3Q2019

1 This chart is provided for reference and context purposes only, to provide an indication of Singapore regional margins for gasoline and diesel. It does not reflect actual refining margins or performance of Viva Energy. The gasoline crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted ULP 92 gasoline finished product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude pri ce (weighted 25% Dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). The diesel crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted diesel product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude price (weighted 25% dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). Regional markers are sourced from Bloomberg

35

Definitions

Historical Cost ("HC")

Calculated in accordance with IFRS

Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology

Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices

Replacement Cost ("RC")

Non-IFRS measure

Cost of goods sold on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory

Removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price

Earnings Per Share

Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue

Net inventory gain/(loss)

Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis

Geelong Refining Margin

The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where IPP is a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia, and COGS is the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate

Underlying NPAT (RC)

Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one-off items net of tax

Distributable NPAT (RC)

Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items

Underlying EBITDA

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including:

  • Net inventory gain/loss
  • Leases; share of net profit of associates;
  • gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and
  • gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised)

Prospectus

References to the Prospectus are to the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018

36

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 00:24:06 UTC
