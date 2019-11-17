Viva Energy : UBS Australasia Conference Presentation Opens in a new Window
11/17/2019 | 07:25pm EST
18 November 2019
UBS Australasia Conference Presentation
Viva Energy Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wyatt, will today present at the UBS Australasia Conference in Sydney, Australia.
A copy of the presentation is attached.
Further enquiries:
Media Enquiries
Investor Relations
T: +61 438 954 729
Cameron Sinclair
Head of Investor Relations
T: +613 8823 4811
E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au
About Viva Energy
Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.
Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.
2
Agenda
Introduction to Viva Energy Australia
1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward
Q&A
3
Introduction to Viva Energy Australia
4
Business overview
RETAIL
more than 1,250 retail sites
Australia wide
Network of 22 terminals
1,241
and 52 airports
COMMERCIAL
strong Australian workforce
and airfields across Australia
37% based in regional areas
serving customers across a diverse range of industries
Viva Energy supplies
around 25%
of Australia's downstream petroleum market
More than1,250
retail sites (includingShell, Coles Express, Liberty & Westside Petroleum)
REFINING
one of four refineries in Australia
SUPPLY, CORPORATE &
OVERHEADS
supporting our business
PARTNERSHIPS
with market leaders
Note: All data as at 30 June 2019
c.36%
holding in ASX listed Viva Energy REIT
Community Program
Our efforts are directed at programs
that support mental health, Indigenous participation and prevention of substance misuse
Sole right to use the Shell brand in
Australia for sale of retail fuels
Retail alliance with Coles
Strategic sourcing relationship with Vitol
1.1billion
litres of storage capacity
Annually invests $1B+ in local wages and sevices
Only manufacturer in Australia of:
avgas solvents bitumen
120kbbls/d
Capacity of oil at Geelong Refinery
1of 4 refineries in Australia
manufactures Low Aromatic Fuel
for supply into NT, QLD & WA
Sources include Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes and Company information
5
Commitment to excellence
Goal Zero
We believe every incident is preventable and we are committed to pursuing the goal of no harm to people and protecting the environment
Safety
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1
4.7
4.5
5.8
2.5
3.3
FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A
TRIFR of 3.3, which represents a 40% reduction in recordable injuries compared to FY2018
Strong performance in road transport operations (no recordable injuries YTD)
Advanced safety training delivered to over 700 workers at Geelong Refinery
People
of senior leaders 44 Female
56
Male
Amanda Fleming appointed to role of Chief People and Technology Officer
Environment
Loss of containment (>1,000 KG)
5
7
3
4
2
FY2015A
FY2016A
FY2017A
FY2018A
1H2019A
Loss of containment events to the environment tracking lower than previous years
Solar energy trials in progress for retail stores in WA
First trials completed on new Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil
Community
Since 2014 Viva Energy has manufactured and supplied Low Aromatic Fuel (LAF) into regional and remote areas, including some Indigenous communities
LAF is available at more than 180 service stations across Australia. Research as shown that petrol sniffing has reduced by up to 95% in the communities where LAF is available2
Viva Energy also partners with a number of Indigenous Community Organisations including the Cathy Freeman
• WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equity
Foundation, National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy,
Note: information as at 30 June 2019
Koorie Heritage Trust and the Council for Aboriginal Alcohol
1
The total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR), or total recordable injury rate, is the number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked
Services
2'Longitudinal research into petrol sniffing and other substance abuse trends in Indigenous communities: final report', University of Queensland; School of Public Health (2019)
6
Strategic national retail network
Viva Energy network distribution by channel
Viva Energy network distribution by state
1% 2%
7%
NT
32%
697
12%
TAS
3
SA
53
WA
503
QLD
466 Dealer owned
17%
VIC
NSW
branded wholesale2
27%
Company controlled1
800
Dealer owned branded wholesale2
466
78%
of the Australian population are located in
the eastern seaboard states of NSW, VIC
Total network
1,266
and QLD4
Sites leased by Viva Energy from Viva Energy REIT
439
Sites branded Shell
1,001
Note: All data as at 30 June 2019
1 Refers to retail sites where Viva Energy, or one of its business partners (Liberty or Westside) holds the freehold or leasehold interest. This includes company controlled and operated sites, and sites where an agent operates the site, generally on a fuel commission basis (Retail Agent). Viva Energy holds a 50% equity interest in each of Liberty Retail and Westside
2 Retail sites controlled and operated by a third party, but to which Viva Energy or its business partners supply fuel products, typically coupled with rights to branding. Note that certain Liberty or Westside sites are branded Shell based on separate licensing arrangements from Viva Energy
3
Includes Retail Agent, franchised and company operated sites
7
4
ABS 2017
Diversified commercial and specialty business
AVIATION
TRANSPORT
35% market share of Australian Aviation1
Nationwide aviation fuel infrastructure footprint
Presence at more than 50 airports across Australia
MARINE
43% market share of marine2
Only marine fuel oil supply terminal inside Sydney Harbour and in Port of Melbourne
RESOURCES
Major distributor of fuel and lubricant products
Capability to supply remote, regional locations
Provide technical and operational services
Bulk diesel to an extensive blue-chip customer portfolio
Supply directly to customers' on-site refuelling facilities or directly into equipment
On-roadrefuelling via the extensive Shell Card network of service stations and truck stops
SPECIALTIES
BITUMEN
Only manufacturer of Bitumen in Australia at Geelong Refinery
LUBRICANTS
Sole distributor of Shell lubricants and greases in Australia3
SOLVENTS
Manufacturer of hydrocarbon solvents in Australia at Geelong Refinery
Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia aviation market and Viva Energy 1H2019 jet volumes
Based on Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, June 2019 volumes for Australia marine (fuel oil) market and Viva Energy 1H2019 fuel oil volumes
Viva Energy has also appointed certain third parties as authorised resellers of Shell lubricants in Australia
8
Strategically positioned and profitable refinery
The Geelong Refinery is embedded into the Victorian supply chain
1
2
3
4
5
120 kbbls/d capacity
9.44 Nelson Complexity Index1
Supplies the equivalent of approximately 50% of Victoria's demand
Embedded into Victorian supply chain
Wide range of specialty products
Flexibility of Crude Intake (1H2019)2
Production slate (1H2019)
2%
2%
8%
Other
32%
Gasoline
Local Crude
33%
Jet Fuel
and
Condensate
Diesel
Other
40%
Fuel Oil
68%
15%
Bitumen
Operational availability (%)
93%
89%
94%
94%
88%
Melbourne JUHI
Somerton
Somerton Pipeline
Newport terminal
Geelong Refinery
Holden Dock
Common user liquids berth
Avalon Airport
WAG Crude Pipeline
Esso/BHP
Crude terminal
Geelong Port
4 berths
FY2015A-1H2019A
Avg. Geelong Gross
Refining Margin (incl.
energy cost)
FY2015A-1H2019A
Avg. Singapore
FCC Margin3
7.8
5.0
Singapore
Product
Freight
Local Crude/
Specialties
Geelong Gross
Complex Gross
Slate/
Benefit
Condensate
Refining Margin
Refining Margin
Premia
Benefit
FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A
RefineryIntake (mmbbls)
38.0
40.0
41.0
40.1
21.4
FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A
Nelson Complexity Index is a formula-based measure of the sophistication of an oil refinery, where more complex refineries are able to produce more valuable products from a barrel of oil
Local crude and condensate intake represents Geelong refinery actual crude intake sourced from Australia for the period 1 Jan 2019 to 30 Jun 2019
Average Quarterly Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl)
Average Singapore FCC Margin (US$/bbl)
Average Geelong Refining Margin (US$/bbl)
Source: Geelong Refining Margin (see slide 36 for definition) is a financial measure Viva Energy used to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. Any historical comparison to Singapore FCC Margin should not be relied on as an indication that the Geelong Refining Margin will, in the future, compare favourably against the Singapore FCC Margin or that the attributes of the Geelong Refining Margin that have in the past resulted in a premium over the Singapore FCC Margin will remain comparative advantages in the future. GRM is given as a quarterly average for each period, ending at the quarter shown.
Source: Singapore Fluid Cracking Catalytic Gross Refining Margin (Singapore FCC Margin), published by Bloomberg (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF). See slide 35 for a definition of Singapore FCC Margin. The Singapore FCC Margin serves as a benchmark from which to monitor regional refining performance. The product slate of the benchmark does not exactl y replicate the Geelong product slate and therefore the relationship to the benchmark fluctuates depending on margin movements in each underlying product. In addition, the Geelong Refining Margin is reported before energy costs, whereas Singapore FCC Margin is net of energy costs
10
Industry volumes and 1H2019 snapshot
Industry and VEA YoY volume movement (%)1
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
1H2019
Industry
3.7%
0.9%
4.5%
-2.2%
VEA
-1.3%
-2.8%
-0.7%
2.5%
VEA volumes sold by product (ML)
14,748
14,558
14,151
14,046
Legend
2,975
3,196
3,350
3,345
Aviation
1,179
Other
1,118
1,030
1,082
15
Diesel: V Power
Diesel
6,200
6,181
6,231
7,126
Petrol: 95 & 98
6,334
1,679
Petrol: E10
1,294
1,233
599
11
Petrol: ULP 91
361
290
1,034
915
3,261
2,739
314
305
2,540
2,192
2,050
445
973
159
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
1H2019
Overview 1H2019
Total volumes of 7,126 million litres, up 2.5% on 1H2018 volume of 6,955 million litres
Total market volume growth (2015-2018) was driven by diesel and aviation, whilst partially offset by decreased demand for gasoline
In contrast, total market volumes fell approximately 2.2% on the prior corresponding period1
Alliance weekly sales volumes stabilised in 1H2019, supported by solid growth in Liberty and other retail channels. Growth in the Alliance channel was achieved in 3Q19, with weekly average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week
Premium fuels (V-Power 98 and ULP 95) represent 28% of total Petrol sold
1 Comparisons are to prior corresponding period. Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia
11
1H2019 financial results, highlights and looking forward
12
Key financial results for 1H2019
1H2019
$m
Underlying EBITDA (RC)
AASB 1171
AASB 161
(old standard)
(new standard)
Retail
283.3
283.3
Commercial
155.6
158.3
Total Retail, Fuels & Marketing
438.9
441.6
Refining
18.4
18.4
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
(285.7)
(162.6)
Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)
171.6
297.4
Underlying NPAT (RC)
78.0
50.9
Distributable NPAT (RC)2
67.3
67.3
AASB 1171
$168.7m
Net debt
$50.9m
Lease liability
4.0c
Underlying Basic Earnings
per share (RC)
2.1c
Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked
AASB 161
$168.7m
Net debt
$2,393.2m
Lease liability
2.6c
Underlying Basic Earnings
per share (RC)
2.1c
Dividend per share2 for 1H2019, fully franked
To assist with transition of reporting, these financial results are presented under AASB 117 (the old lease accounting standard) as well as AASB 16 (the new lease accounting standard). See slides 25 and 30 for further information
For dividend purposes, Underlying NPAT has been adjusted for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items including any non-cash impact from adoption of AASB 16 Leases (referred to as Distributable NPAT). See slide 17 for reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes
13
Divisional results for 1H2019
Overview
Retail earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by lower retail market fuel margins. Alliance volumes were stabilised in 1H2019 and recorded growth in 3Q2019 period
Commercial earnings in 1H2019 were impacted by higher shipping costs and margin compression on contract renewals
Supply, Corporate & Overheads earnings delivered in 1H2019 reflect adoption of AASB 16
Weakness in regional refining margins, in particular gasoline cracks, was the primary driver of lower Geelong Refining margins in 1H2019. Refining margins improved in 3Q2019 following improvement in gasoline cracks
1 There is no AASB 16 impact on the Retail segment
Retail Underlying EBITDA (RC)
Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)
AASB 16 (new standard) $m
AASB 16 (new standard) $m
800
800
600
542
607
609
600
497
400
283
400
287
321
317
329
200
200
158
0
0
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
1H19
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
1H19
Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)
Supply Corporate & Overheads
AASB 16 (new standard) $m
Underlying EBITDA (RC)
AASB 16 (new standard) $m
600
0
400
326
276
-200
-163
200
144
125
-400
-364
-329
-336
-293
0
18
-600
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
1H19
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
1H19
14
Capital expenditure and investment in growth
FY2019 capex
FY19 capex
FY2018A
1H2019A
2H2019F
• Total FY19 capex forecast for Retail, Fuels & Marketing, Refining and
SC&O is $179.9 million
$m
$m
$m
• Total FY19 capex forecast, inclusive of additional growth investments, is
45.9
8.0
20.0
Retail, Fuels & Marketing
$358.9 million
Refining
84.5
43.7
47.5
Retail, Fuels & Marketing
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
110.9
18.2
42.5
Sub-total
241.3
69.9
110.0
Additional growth investment
In 1H2019, fewer retail sites were developed, with the focus on the Alliance reset
Coles Alliance reset $137.0 million in 1H2019
Liberty Oil Wholesale acquisition and establishment of Liberty Oil Convenience $42.0 million, forecast for 2H20191
Coles Alliance reset
137.0
Refining
Liberty acquisition
42.0
• Capex $7.4 million higher than guidance primarily due to capital works
Sub-total
137.0
42.0
being executed earlier than expected
• 1H19 expenditure included: costs for construction of bitumen export
Total
241.3
206.9
152.0
pipeline, new 25 million litre gasoline tank and distributed control
system upgrade
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
• Capex $7.0 million lower than forecast primarily due to delay of completion of fuel oil upgrades at Gore Bay extending into 2H2019
1 All regulatory approvals have been received. Transaction is scheduled for completion in 2019
15
Balance sheet
Strong balance sheet
1.
Net debt of $168.7 million at 30 June 2019, including one-off payment of
$137m to Coles Express to effect the reset of the Alliance partnership
2.
Lease liability on balance sheet of $2,393.2 million due to adoption of
AASB 16. The business estimates the discounted value of sub-lease
income received from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion2
3.
US$700 million Facility available to fund fluctuations in working capital.
3
The facility was extended in March 2019, for a further three years until
March 2022
4.
Working capital increased as a result of an increase in average
benchmark crude and refined product prices of US$14.8/BBL between
December 2018 and June 2019, and the recognition of $97.9M of
inventory as a result of the return of fuel stock at the time of the Alliance
reset, partially offset by lower stock levels at 30 June 2019
30 June
31 Dec
Difference
2019
2018
$m
$m
$m
Summary balance sheet
Working capital
348.0
268.0
80.0
Property, Plant & Equipment
1,441.0
1,471.3
(30.3)
Right-of-use assets
2,308.7
-
2,308.7
Intangible assets
557.4
432.5
124.9
Investments in Associates
659.0
664.9
(5.9)
Net debt
(168.7)
0.2
(168.9)
Lease liability
(2,393.2)
(50.8)
(2,342.4)
Long term provisions, other
(174.7)
(143.6)
(31.1)
assets & liabilities
Net deferred tax asset
158.2
136.6
21.6
Total equity
2,735.7
2,779.1
(43.4)
Investments (equity accounted)
• c.36% security holding
• 50% equity interest
• 50% equity interest
• $718m market value1
• $59m book value (30 June
• $13m book value (30
2019)
June 2019
1 Based on VVR.ASX security price of $2.60 as at 30 June 2019
2 Refer slide 25 for further information
16
1H2019 dividend
Strong cash flow and balance sheet provides financial flexibility
Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of 2.1 cents per share, fully franked was paid on 14 October 2019
Represents a payout ratio of 60% of Distributable NPAT (RC)1 for six month period to 30 June 2019
Dividend payout for 1H2019A was within 50-70% ongoing target payout range of Distributable NPAT (RC)
Distributable NPAT (RC) excludes known non-cash items which have the potential to fluctuate from distributable cash earnings over time
1H2019A
$m
Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC)
50.9
Add Impact of AASB 16
50.2
Less Revaluation gain/ (loss) on FX and oil derivatives
(26.8)
Less Fair value gain/(loss) in share or profit from associates
-
Less Tax effect associated with above items
(7.0)
Distributable NPAT (RC)
67.3
Payout ratio
60%
Total dividend $m
40.8
Dividend per share (cps)
2.1
1As disclosed in the Prospectus, to determine the distributable amount (Distributable NPAT (RC) above), adjustments have been taken for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items
17
Year to date highlights and looking forward
Highlights
1• Renegotiated the retail Alliance partnership with Coles Express
Improved pump pricing nationally and a range of new marketing initiatives 2 underway
•
Stabilised and achieved growth in the Alliance channel with weekly
3
average sales volumes of 64.9ML per week (3Q19)
4•
Acquisition of Liberty Oil wholesale business1
•
Renegotiated and extended a number of commercial customer contracts,
5
with new contracts also secured that provide opportunities for future growth
6•
Successfully undertaken trials of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil
•
Strong operational performance at Geelong Refinery
7
•
Benefits realised through Power Purchase Agreement with Acciona
8
Energy's Mt Gellibrand Wind Farm
All regulatory approvals received. Transaction expected to complete during 2019
Turnarounds at the Geelong Refinery remain subject to Board approval
Looking forward
•1 Targeting Alliance growth to 70-75ML per week
•2 Liberty Oil acquisition1
•3 Transition to low Sulphur marine fuels
•4 New petrol fuel specifications by 2027
•5 CCU and CDU4 turnarouds2
18
Q&A
19
Appendix
20
Board of Directors
Robert Hill
Arnoud De Meyer
Jane McAloon
Sarah Ryan
Dat Duong
Hui Meng Kho
Scott Wyatt
Chairman
Independent
Independent
Independent
Head of Asia
President &
Chief Executive
Independent
Non-executive
Non-executive
Non-executive
Pacific
CEO, Vitol Asia
Officer
Non-executive
Director
Director
Director
Investments,
Pte Ltd
Viva Energy
Director
Vitol
Non-executive
Australia
Non-executive
Director
Director
Audit & Risk Committee
HSSEC Committee
Remuneration & Nomination
Financial reporting and
HSSEC and sustainability
Committee
internal audit
management
Remuneration planning and framework
Chaired by Sarah Ryan
Chaired by Jane McAloon
Chaired by Robert Hill
Investment Committee
Supports the Board regarding capital deployment and significant investments
Chaired by Arnoud De Meyer
21
Executive Leadership Team
Scott Wyatt
Jevan Bouzo
Daniel Ridgway
Lachlan Pfeiffer
Chief Executive
Chief Financial
Chief Operating
Executive General
Officer
Officer
Officer
Manager, Legal and
External Affairs
Megan Foster
Denis Urtizberea
Thys Heyns
Amanda Fleming
Executive General
Executive General
Executive General
Chief People and
Manager, Retail
Manager,
Manager, Geelong
Technology Officer
Commercial
Refinery
22
Coles Alliance
23
1H2019 financial highlights
1H2019 $m
1H2018 $m
AASB 1171
AASB 16
AASB 117
AASB 162
Volume (ML)
7,126.1
7,126.1
6,955.0
6,955.0
Underlying EBITDA (RC)
Retail, Fuels & Marketing
438.9
441.6
474.4
477.1
Retail
283.3
283.3
308.0
308.0
Commercial
155.6
158.3
166.4
169.1
Refining
18.4
18.4
48.1
48.1
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
(285.7)
(162.6)
(259.8)
(142.0)
Total Underlying EBITDA (RC)
171.6
297.4
262.7
383.2
Underlying NPAT (RC)
78.0
50.9
129.6
90.0
Underlying Basic EPS (RC) (cps)
4.0
2.6
6.7
4.6
Distributable NPAT (RC)3
67.3
67.3
NA
NA
1H2019 dividend (cps)
2.1
2.1
NA
NA
Working capital
392.6
348.0
480.3
438.0
Net debt
(168.7)
(168.7)
(237.5)
(237.5)
Net working capital
223.9
179.3
242.8
200.5
30 June
31 Dec
2019
2018
$m
$m
Long term assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
1,441.0
1,471.3
Investment in Associates
659.0
664.9
Right-of-use assets
2,308.7
-
Lease liability
(2,393.2)
(50.8)
1H2019
1H2018
$m
$m
Capital expenditure
Retail, Fuels & Marketing
8.0
27.4
Refining
43.7
46.9
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
18.2
50.4
Total capital expenditure
69.9
124.7
FCF before finance, tax and
116.6
55.9
dividends
The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements
The 1H2018 Pro Forma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated
A reconciliation of Distributable NPAT for dividend purposes is provided on Slide 17
24
AASB 16: New lease accounting standard
Viva Energy has adopted the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) for 1H2019 results, in line with accounting standard requirements
The transition to AASB 16 has no impact on the underlying economics of the business, cash flows nor on any of Viva Energy's debt covenants, but it does represent a significant change to the reporting of financial statements. To assist our shareholders in the transition to the new reporting framework, Viva Energy has provided additional disclosure in this presentation to assist with understanding the results relative to historical financials and prior guidance
AASB 16 has resulted in the following changes to financial disclosure for 1H2019:
Lease liability of $2,393 million brought onto balance sheet with a corresponding right of use asset of $2,309 million, equal to the lease liability, net of existing lease related assets and liabilities held on balance sheet. This represents the net present value of leases, including option periods as required by the standard
Increase to Supply, Corporate & Overheads Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $123.1 million due to removal of lease expense
Increase to Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $2.7 million due to the removal of lease expense
Total increase to Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) of $125.8 million
Increase to depreciation and amortisation (D&A) of $98.3 million
Increase to net finance costs of $77.7 million
Reduction of Underlying NPAT (RC) of $27.1 million due to the removal of lease expenses from operating cost, offset by increased D&A associated with the right of use asset and increased interest expense
We estimate the discounted value of sub-lease income we receive from Coles Express to be approximately $1.19 billion, representing approximately half of the $2.4 billion lease liability recognised on transition, however this sub-lease income will remain in the income statement as revenue
Viva Energy will continue to pay a dividend based on Distributable NPAT (RC) which removes the impact of non-cash accounting items such as AASB 16. Therefore, the disclosure changes required due to this accounting standard change do not impact the cash distributions available to shareholders
25
AASB 16: Leases
$ million
Operating costs
D&A
Interest
Tax
•
Remove lease expense from
• Increase amortization
• Higher net finance
• Lower profit before tax,
operating costs within EBITDA
cost from Right of
costs based on lease
results in smaller
•
Add back lease straight-lining
Use Asset
liability
accounting tax expense
220.0
200.0
180.0
160.0
(98.3)
140.0
137.3
120.0
100.0
80.0
(77.7)
60.0
40.0
78.0
11.6
50.9
20.0
0.0
1H2019 Underlying
Operating costs
D&A
Net finance costs
Tax
1H2019 Underlying
NPAT AASB 1171
NPAT AASB 16
1 The 1H2019 Pro Forma numbers exclude the impact of AASB16 Leases, and apply AASB 117, and are provided to allow comparison to prior year's financial statements
26
Group Underlying EBITDA (RC) $m
AASB 117 (old standard)1
AASB 16 (new standard)2
Historical
Historical
Cost ("HC") 483
394
626
435
176
Cost ("HC") 693
616
856
676
301
Replacement
535
455
634
529
172
Replacement
746
677
864
770
297
Cost ("RC")
Cost ("RC")
$m
1,000
900
800
700
600
404
500
276
125
400
326
143
404
300
312
200
209
404
358
18
209
312
100
153
0
FY2015A
FY2016A
FY2017A
FY2018A
1H2019A
Non Refining
Refining
$m
1000
900
800
700
276
125
600
326
143
500
400
404
300
645
534
588
18
200
420
312
209
279
100
0
FY2015A
FY2016A
FY2017A
FY2018A
1H2019A
Non Refining
Refining
1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied
Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied
27
Group Underlying Net Profit After Tax (RC) $m
AASB 117 (old standard)1
Historical
207
212
355
228
81
Cost ("HC")
450
400
350
300
$m
250
200
361
150
244
255
293
100
50
78
0
FY2015A FY2016A FY2017A FY2018A 1H2019A
AASB 16 (new standard)2
Historical
122
135
285
163
54
Cost ("HC")
450
400
350
300
$m
250
200
150
291
229
100
178
159
50
51
0
FY2015A
FY2016A
FY2017A
FY2018A
1H2019A
1H2019 statutory financials adjusted to show the result as if the old lease accounting standard (AASB 117) had been applied
Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new lease accounting standard (AASB 16) had been applied
28
Tax update
Income tax benefits
Listing on the ASX and the consequent election by the Company to be a single taxpayer resulted in an increase in the tax cost base of company assets reflecting the amount subscribed by investors under the IPO
For the purposes of the FY2018 Accounts, the impact was estimated to be a one-off deferred tax benefit of $345.5 million. Further work was conducted for the purpose of filing tax returns with the one-off deferred tax benefit revised to $361.3 million. This represents an increase of $15.8 million from the estimate reflected in the FY2018 accounts. This benefit will provide additional tax depreciation deductions to the Company in future years
The effective tax rate of the current period was 31.5% due to the non-deductibility of the $137.0 million payment to Coles Express under the extended Alliance agreement. This does not include the impact relating to the election to be a single taxpayer which was treated as a significant one-off item
It is estimated that the Company will receive a refund of $69.8 million in September 2019, along with offsets to current year taxable income of $13.0 million, as a result of lodgement of the FY2018 tax return which was completed during July 2019
State Revenue Office (SRO)
Viva Energy disputes the assessment from the SRO for an amount of approximately $31.2 million relating to transfer of properties prior to completion of the Viva Energy REIT Initial Public Offer in 2016 (as disclosed to the ASX on 25 September 2018)
An objection has been lodged with the Commissioner of State Revenue. An outcome from the SRO remains outstanding and no payment has been made
29
AASB leases: Proforma financials
AASB 117
AASB 16
AASB 117
AASB 16
$m
$m1
$m
$m1
Group Underlying EBITDA (RC)
D&A
2015A
535.2
745.9
2015A
(69.7)
(258.7)
2016A
455.4
677.2
2016A
(80.6)
(269.7)
2017A
634.3
864.4
2017A
(111.5)
(300.5)
2018A
528.9
770.0
2018A
(129.7)
(318.7)
1H2019A
171.6
297.4
1H2019A
(72.3)
(170.6)
AASB 117
AASB 16
$m
$m1
Commercial Underlying EBITDA (RC)
2015A
282.2
287.4
2016A
315.7
320.9
2017A
311.5
316.8
2018A
323.8
329.2
1H2019A
155.6
158.3
AASB 117
AASB 16
$m
$m1
Net finance cost
2015A
(53.7)
(231.9)
2016A
(32.8)
(207.4)
2017A
(28.9)
(199.4)
2018A
(39.2)
(208.8)
1H2019A
(16.9)
(94.6)
AASB 117
AASB 16
$m
$m1
Supply, Corporate & Overheads
Underlying EBITDA (RC)
2015A
(569.1)
(363.6)
2016A
(545.9)
(329.3)
2017A
(560.6)
(335.8)
2018A
(528.2)
(292.5)
1H2019A
(285.7)
(162.6)
AASB 117
AASB 16
$m
$m1
Underlying NPAT (RC)
2015A
243.5
159.3
2016A
254.4
177.9
2017A
361.0
290.7
2018A
293.0
228.5
1H2019A
78.0
50.9
1 Proforma adjustments have been made to prior periods to represent historical financials as if the new AASB 16 accounting standard had been applied
The proforma numbers are provided to illustrate the impact of AASB16 Leases, had the standard applied from 1 January 2018. In determining these Pro Forma amounts, current lease rentals have been de-escalated in line with contractual escalation clauses, leases entered into prior to 1 July 2018 have been excluded and an additional 12 months of future lease payments have been incorporated
30
Viva Energy terminal network
Owned terminal storage capacity (ML)1
Geelong Refinery
280.6
Birkenhead2
61.9
Newport
86.3
Port Lincoln
15.7
Total Victoria
366.9
Total South Australia
77.7
Clyde
266.1
Gore Bay
65.9
Devonport
21.7
Total NSW
332.0
Total Tasmania
21.7
Gladstone2
40.2
Pinkenba (excl solvents & bitumen)
72.3
Broome
7.6
Cairns
18.5
Esperance
55.0
Townsville (excl bitumen)
57.2
Kalgoorlie
4.3
Mackay
51.0
Cocos Island
3.6
Total Queensland
239.5
Total Western Australia
70.5
Total owned terminal storage capacity
1,108.3
Includes Viva Energy owned terminals only, and is based on Gross Capacity. Excludes third party owned terminals that are leased or accessed by Viva Energy at Weipa, Dampier, Hobart
50% ownership through Joint Venture
31
Industry volumes
Total volumes sold by product (ML)1(2015-2018& 1H2019)
Gasoline
18,313
18,480
18,653
17,868
8,562
4,394
4,063
3,540
3,270
1,577
2015
2016
2017
2018
1H2019
Aviation
8,845
9,192
9,518
8,324
4,659
2,975
3,196
3,550
3,345
1,679
2015
2016
2017
2018
1H2019
CAGR
(2015-2018)
Industry -0.8%
VEA -9.4%
CAGR
(2015-2018)
Industry +4.6%
VEA
+4.0%
Diesel
35,766
31,183
32,404
32,791
17,699
6,200
6,181
6,231
6,349
3,272
2015
2016
2017
2018
1H2019
Total market
56,121
58,217
58,730
61,347
29,838
14,748
14,558
14,151
14,046
7,126
2015
2016
2017
2018
1H2019
CAGR
(2015-2018)
Industry +5.6%
VEA
+0.8%
CAGR
(2015-2018)
Industry +3.0%
VEA -1.6%
1 Based on Viva Energy 1H2019 results and Australian Petroleum Statistics by Department of the Environment and Energy, Issue 275, January 2014 to June 2019 volumes for Australia
32
Refinery - illustrative sensitivity analysis
For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table is provided below to illustrate the impact on 2H2019 Underlying EBITDA (RC) and Underlying NPAT (RC) of each US$1.0 move in GRM along with movements in foreign exchange. The table utilises the 1H2019 Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC) of A$18.4 million, an average GRM of US$5.1 per barrel and intake of 21.4 million barrels as a reference point for illustrative purposes only1.
Viva Energy will continue to update the market on the Geelong refining performance through the quarterly release of GRM and crude intake information. The resulting potential financial impact can be tracked relative to the sensitivity table provided in this release2
Variable
Increase/Decrease
Pro forma EBITDA (RC) impact
Pro forma Underlying NPAT (RC)
A$m
impact A$m
GRM
+/- US$1.0 per barrel
+30.3/(30.3)
+21.2/(21.2)
US$/A$ exchange rate
Appreciation of A$ against US$ by 3
(6.2)
(4.4)
cents
US$/A$ exchange rate
Depreciation of A$ against US$ by 3
+6.79
+4.75
cents
The 1H2019 Refining result is used as a reference point for the purpose of presenting the sensitivity analysis and should not be taken as a forecast of the 2H2019 Refining performance
For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus
33
Refinery - margin analysis and key drivers
Metric
FY2015A
FY2016A
FY2017A
FY2018A
1H2019A
4.5 Year
Average
A: A$/US$
FX
0.75
0.74
0.77
0.75
0.71
0.75
B: Crude and feedstock intake
mbbls
37.8
39.9
40.8
40.1
21.4
40.0
C: Geelong Refining Margin
US$/bbl
11.8
7.9
10.2
7.4
5.1
8.9
D: Geelong Refining Margin = C / A
A$/bbl
15.8
10.6
13.3
9.9
7.1
11.8
E: Geelong Refining Margin = B x D
A$ million
595.4
424.2
542.1
396.9
152.8
469.2
F: Less: Energy costs
A$/bbl
(1.3)
(1.2)
(1.4)
(1.7)
(1.6)
(1.4)
G: Less: Energy costs = B x F
A$ million
(48.1)
(48.2)
(57.6)
(68.1)
(33.8)
(56.8)
H: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs)
A$/bbl
(5.9)
(5.8)
(5.1)
(5.1)
(4.7)
(5.4)
I: Less: Operating costs (excl. energy costs) = B
A$ million
(221.3)
(232.4)
(208.4)
(204.5)
(100.5)
(214.9)
x H
Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)
A$/bbl
8.7
3.6
6.8
3.1
0.9
5.0
Refining Underlying EBITDA (RC)
A$ million
325.9
143.6
276.1
124.5
18.4
197.4
Underlying EBITDA (RC) = B x (D - F - H)
1H2019A Underlying EBITDA (RC) = 21.4 mbbls x (A$7.2/bbl - A$1.6/bbl - A$4.7/bbl) = A$18.4 mm
All historical information presented on a pro forma basis. Refer to the financial section of the prospectus dated 20 June 2018 (lodged with ASX on 13 July 2018) for details of the pro forma adjustments, a reconciliation to statutory financial information and an explanation of the non-IFRS measures used in this presentation
34
Refining margin: the market
Singapore FCC Refining Margin (US$/bbl)
10.0
9.0
8.0
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
-
Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017 Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019
Singapore FCC Margin (Bloomberg ticker CUSGFCDF) is an industry benchmark that is based on prevailing crude and refined product prices and is derived from a model that takes into account typical local refinery operations. Bloomberg publishes different Singapore margins based on different refinery configurations, and the assumed configuration of Singapore FCC GRM most closely resembles the Geelong Refinery. It is a useful comparative measure because Singapore is the key trading hub for both crude oil and refined products imported into Australia
Gasoline and diesel cracks1 (US$/bbl)
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
Oct 2014 Apr 2015 Oct 2015 Apr 2016 Oct 2016 Apr 2017
Oct 2017 Apr 2018 Oct 2018 Apr 2019
Gasoline Cracks
Diesel Cracks
The gasoline and diesel crack refers to the difference between the regional quoted crude price and regional quoted ULP 92 gasoline or D10 diesel price, providing an approximate marker for refining margins for gasoline and diesel
Gasoline margins, in particular, have improved over levels achieved during 1H2019 which supported a higher refining margin achieved in 3Q2019
1 This chart is provided for reference and context purposes only, to provide an indication of Singapore regional margins for gasoline and diesel. It does not reflect actual refining margins or performance of Viva Energy. The gasoline crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted ULP 92 gasoline finished product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude pri ce (weighted 25% Dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). The diesel crack is calculated by taking the Singapore quoted diesel product price, and deducting the regional quoted crude price (weighted 25% dated Brent crude, and 75% Dubai crude). Regional markers are sourced from Bloomberg
35
Definitions
Historical Cost ("HC")
Calculated in accordance with IFRS
Cost of goods sold at the actual prices paid by the business using a first in, first out accounting methodology
Includes gains and losses resulting from timing differences between purchases and sales and the oil and product prices
Replacement Cost ("RC")
Non-IFRS measure
Cost of goods sold on the basis of theoretical new purchases of inventory
Removes the effect of timing differences and the impact of movements in the oil price
Earnings Per Share
Underlying NPAT (RC) divided by total shares on issue
Net inventory gain/(loss)
Represents the difference between the historical cost basis and the replacement cost basis
Geelong Refining Margin
The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (US$/BBL), where IPP is a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products, being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia, and COGS is the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate
Underlying NPAT (RC)
Net Profit After Tax adjusted to remove the impact of significant one-off items net of tax
Distributable NPAT (RC)
Represents Underlying NPAT (RC) adjusted to remove the impact of for short term outcomes that are expected to normalize over the medium term, most notably non-cash one off items
Underlying EBITDA
Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation adjusted to remove the impact of one-offnon-cash items including:
Net inventory gain/loss
Leases; share of net profit of associates;
gains or losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment; and
gains or losses on derivatives and foreign exchange (both realised and unrealised)
Prospectus
References to the Prospectus are to the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018
Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 00:24:06 UTC