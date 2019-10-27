Viva Energy : Update Quarter Ended 30 September 2019 Opens in a new Window

Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
1.97 AUD   +1.03%
07:07pVIVA ENERGY : Update Quarter Ended 30 September 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
10/25VIVA ENERGY : Securities Trading Policy Opens in a new Window
PU
10/23VIVA ENERGY : welcomes Amanda Fleming to head People and Technology
PU
Viva Energy : Update Quarter Ended 30 September 2019

10/27/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

28 October 2019

Viva Energy trading update: quarter ended 30 September 2019

Viva Energy (the Company) today advises its Geelong Refining Margin (GRM)1 in respect of refining intake processed through the Geelong Refinery and business update for the three months ended 30 September 2019 (3Q2019).

Refining segment

Quarter ended

Year to date

Quarter ended

30 September 2019

30 September 2019

30 September 2018

Refining Intake (Million Barrels

9.7

31.0

10.2

(MBBL))

Geelong Refining Margin

8.8

6.2

9.1

(USD/BBL)

The actual GRM for 3Q2019 was US$8.8/Barrel (BBL), with refining intake of 9.7MBBLs. The GRM for 3Q2019 includes the effect of higher crude premiums and the planned maintenance of the Platformer in August 20192, which was completed on schedule. The refining margin was supported by improved regional refining margins. Gasoline margins, in particular, improved over levels achieved during the half year ended 30 June 2019 (1H2019).

For the purposes of tracking the financial performance of the Geelong Refinery, a sensitivity table was provided in the announcement titled Viva Energy Results: Half year ended 30 June 2019, released to the ASX on 26 August 2019.

Alliance strategy update

Within the Retail segment, the Alliance channel achieved average sales volumes of 64.9 million litres per week through 3Q2019. This is an increase of 9.1% on the average weekly sales volumes during 1H2019 and 1.4% increase on the same period last year. The improvement in Alliance volumes is encouraging and in-line with strategy to initially stabilise volumes and then restore growth. The growth in Alliance volumes is the result of improved retail fuel pricing, loyalty program redemptions, and joint marketing campaigns with Coles.

Despite improvements in sales volumes, retail margins in 2H2019 continue to remain lower than average due to economic conditions and intensified competition.

Notes

1. The Geelong Refining Margin is a non-IFRS measure calculated in the following way: IPP less the COGS, and is expressed in US dollars per barrel (USD/BBL), where:

IPP:

a notional internal sales price which is referrable to an import parity price for the relevant refined products,

being the relevant Singapore pricing market and relevant quality or market premiums or discounts plus freight

and other costs that would be incurred to import the product into Australia

COGS:

the actual purchase price of crude oil and other feedstock used to produce finished products

Geelong Refining Margin is a financial measure Viva Energy uses to illustrate and aid in the understanding of the performance of the Geelong Refinery. It involves elements of estimation and is not alone a measure of historical financial performance. In addition, it is only one contributor to the replacement cost Underlying EBITDA of Viva Energy, with other segments including the Retail Fuels and Marketing business and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. In its financial reporting, Viva Energy converts GRM into Australian dollars using the prevailing month average exchange rate.

For further discussion of the impacts of refining margins on financial performance, and the components and calculation of GRM, please see sections 3.3, 4.3.1, 4.4.1 and 4.9 of the Prospectus dated 20 June 2018 and released to the ASX on 13 July 2018.

2. Planned Platformer maintenance was disclosed in Viva Energy's June 2019 Refining Margin Update.

Further enquiries:

Media Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +61 438 954 729

Cameron Sinclair

Head of Investor Relations

T: +613 8823 4811

E: investors@vivaenergy.com.au

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy (ASX: VEA) is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,260 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:06:01 UTC
