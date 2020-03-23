Viva Energy : market update Opens in a new Window

24 March 2020

Viva Energy market update

Viva Energy (the Company) notes the Federal and State Governments' recent announcements regarding the limitations on assembly and business operations, and shut-down of certain non-essential services, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

People, community and operations

Viva Energy is focused on the health and safety of its employees, contractors and the many communities in which we operate; while also ensuring we maintain safe and reliable supply of liquid fuels to support our customers and the Australian economy through these challenging times.

The impacts of Covid-19 on our business remain uncertain. We continue to closely monitor the situation, and provide the following commentary on the performance of our business segments for the commencement of this year, and the potential impacts going forward. We will provide updates to ASX as the impacts from the COVID-19 situation become clearer.

Commercial and Retail

The Commercial and Retail segments have performed well in the first two months of 2020, with average sales volumes in the retail Alliance network for the months of January and February 2020, achieving 59.4 and 66.2 million litres per week respectively (up 6.1% and 5.8% year-on-year respectively). Retail demand and market margins have been relatively stable.

With significant measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 announced by the various State and Federal Governments, we expect to see some impacts to retail and commercial sales volumes over time, although this remains uncertain and will depend on the scope and duration of reduced economic and social activity.

In the Aviation business, we are currently experiencing significant volume reductions in aviation fuel demand following the restrictions on international air travel and reduction in domestic flights. We anticipate aviation volumes to be impacted by approximately 80% - 90% while these restrictions are in place.