Viva Energy : response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Viva Energy is focused on the health and safety of its employees, contractors and the many communities in which we operate, while also ensuring we maintain a safe and reliable supply of liquid fuels to support our customers and the Australian economy through these challenging times.

We are working daily with our customers, governments, employees and our suppliers to minimise any impacts on our operations and the essential products that we supply.

We have implemented our business continuity plans for ongoing management of our overall business including our Geelong Refinery and are following and implementing the advice provided by health experts and the government.

Viva Energy is committed to continuing to support its customers and consumers, keeping them and Australia moving during this difficult time.