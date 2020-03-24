Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Viva Energy Group Limited    VEA   AU0000016875

VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(VEA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/24
1.255 AUD   +6.90%
01:53aVIVA ENERGY : response to the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03/23VIVA ENERGY : market update Opens in a new Window
PU
03/17VIVA ENERGY : Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viva Energy : response to the COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:53am EDT

Viva Energy is focused on the health and safety of its employees, contractors and the many communities in which we operate, while also ensuring we maintain a safe and reliable supply of liquid fuels to support our customers and the Australian economy through these challenging times.

We are working daily with our customers, governments, employees and our suppliers to minimise any impacts on our operations and the essential products that we supply.

We have implemented our business continuity plans for ongoing management of our overall business including our Geelong Refinery and are following and implementing the advice provided by health experts and the government.

Viva Energy is committed to continuing to support its customers and consumers, keeping them and Australia moving during this difficult time.

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 05:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
01:53aVIVA ENERGY : response to the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03/23VIVA ENERGY : market update Opens in a new Window
PU
03/17VIVA ENERGY : Appendix 3C Opens in a new Window
PU
03/17VIVA ENERGY : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G Opens in a new..
PU
03/17VIVA ENERGY : On-Market Buy-Back Opens in a new Window
PU
03/13VIVA ENERGY : Date of 2020 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
03/11VIVA ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Sarah Ryan Opens in a new W..
PU
03/06VIVA ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Arnoud De Meyer Opens in a ..
PU
03/06VIVA ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Scott Wyatt Opens in a new ..
PU
03/05VIVA ENERGY : announces heads of agreement with GEVO
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 15 847 M
EBIT 2020 371 M
Net income 2020 173 M
Debt 2020 2 493 M
Yield 2020 5,06%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 2 325 M
Chart VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Viva Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,24  AUD
Last Close Price 1,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Scott Wyatt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Murray Hill Chairman
Daniel Ridgway Chief Operating Officer
Jevan Bouzo Chief Financial Officer
Arnoud De Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-37.50%1 338
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-0.60%4 523
RUBIS-27.20%4 446
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.0.66%2 116
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-46.56%1 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group