Vivakor Files for an Additional Patent Surrounding its Oil Sand Remediation Technology

Seeking to Expand Multi-Patent Technology Portfolio



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. ( VIVK ), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, today announced that it has filed for an additional patent regarding its closed-looped hydrocarbon recovery system for oils sands.

Vivakor continues to position itself as a technology leader, having deployed patent-protected technology and equipment that works in the field. This new patent submission expands the Company’s technology patent portfolio and builds upon its barrier to entry in separating itself from the competition. Vivakor’s technology has proven to be environmentally friendly, removing the hydrocarbon-emitting oil sands, leaving behind only clean, dry sand and fresh air.

Vivakor files its third patent application surrounding its oil sands and remediation technology. This most recent patent submission is for System and Method for a Flash Evaporator to Separate Bitumen and Hydrocarbon Condensate. The patent will allow Vivakor to diversify its product offering in Utah; producing both crude oil (as it has been for over a year), and also bitumen feedstock for the over $100 billion asphalt/bitumen market. Letters of support from major companies have already been secured. This latest process will allow the specialized separating agent to be reused/recycled, and produce both a high-grade fuel and bitumen product.

Matt Nicosia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor, commented, “Our ability to continue to expand our technology portfolio is a key differentiator for us and leading to significant revenue opportunities. We are excited to now enter the commercialization phase and accelerate our revenue growth which will drive shareholder equity value.”

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor’s corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.