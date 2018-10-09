Vivakor is Proud to Announce it has Now Entered its Fundamental Revenue Growth Phase

Major Inflection Point Reached and Targeting to Have 10 Remediation Processing Centers in Operation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. ( VIVK ), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, is proud to announce that its Remediation Processing Centers have now entered the fundamental revenue growth phase.



Vivakor’s business model is structured to maximize the creation of value for its investors and shareholders. Each Remediation Processing Center is expected to generate sufficient revenue and profit margin over its first four years in operation to be able to provide a solid return of capital of initial costs for its investors and significant profits for Vivakor shareholders.

Vivakor has surpassed several Milestones to reach this phase of Fundamental Revenue Growth.

Successful proof of production and third party pre and post testing that validates the extraction to less then 0.5% Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons

Successful 1.5 year operations of its closed looped, continual feed system on three different sites with product sold and take off agreements

Contracts for processing material for remediation in the Middle East and hydrocarbon extraction in Utah

Successful capital raised for equipment in the form of royalty contracts in excess of $10 million to-date

Vivakor has identified several Target Milestones for this phase of Fundamental Revenue Growth.

Access new capital, for acceleration of Remediation Processing Centers production and installation, that until now has been unavailable, such as Family Offices, 1031 Exchange capital, Equipment financing, and Institutional Equity, both in the U.S. and overseas, through an up-list to a more efficient exchange

Deployment of 10 Remediation Processing Centers worldwide that will be placed in Utah, for oil sands remediation and hydcarbon extraction, and the Middle East for remediation

Securing 1 billion barrels of oil resources/reserves in oil sands

Scale up and commercialization of Asphaltic Cement and Upgrading technology in R&D that will increase the value of our product

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia, stated, “The Company has turned a very important page in its business that should result in immense value increased to the Company’s assets, and strength of shareholder value. This is a significant inflection point in the Company’s growth, as we have surpassed difficult and necessary milestones and now transition to our Fundamental Revenue Growth phase. Over the next four years our focus is on executing on commercialization and scaling our operations, which will dramatically increase Company profitability and asset value. With at least 10 of our extraction Remediation Processing Centers in full operation, and many more in scale up, the Fundamental Revenue Growth phase should be our most exciting growth period yet in the Company’s history.”

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor’s corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

