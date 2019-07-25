Vivendi : 1st Half Profit Rises Sharply on Universal Music Growth

By Patrick Costello



Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Thursday that first-half net profit more than tripled on year on the back of a significant increase in revenues and the growth of its Universal Music Group business.

The French media group said net profit for the period was 520 million euros ($579.4 million), up from EUR165 million the same period last year.

Adjusted net income amounted to EUR554 million, while earnings before interest, taxes and amortization amounted to EUR718 million, it said.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 13.6% to EUR7.35 billion, compared with EUR6.46 billion last year, Vivendi said. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 6.7%, it said.

Vivendi attributed the increase in revenue to growth as UMG, whose revenue rose 18.6% on year on a constant currency basis, as well as the consolidation of the Editis publishing group it purchased last year. Editis has contributed EUR260 million of revenue since Feb. 1, it said.

However, revenue at its Canal+ subsidiary was down 2.2% on year, while revenue at advertising company Havas was largely flat on year.

Vivendi said the opening of UMG's share capital for acquisition is progressing, with advisory banks selected and contacts established with potential strategic partners.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 12:33 p.m. ET because an earlier version misstated the accounting metric in the third paragraph. EBITA amounted to EUR718 million, not EBITDA.