Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi : 1st Half Profit Rises Sharply on Universal Music Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

By Patrick Costello

Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Thursday that first-half net profit more than tripled on year on the back of a significant increase in revenues and the growth of its Universal Music Group business.

The French media group said net profit for the period was 520 million euros ($579.4 million), up from EUR165 million the same period last year.

Adjusted net income amounted to EUR554 million, while earnings before interest, taxes and amortization amounted to EUR718 million, it said.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 13.6% to EUR7.35 billion, compared with EUR6.46 billion last year, Vivendi said. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 6.7%, it said.

Vivendi attributed the increase in revenue to growth as UMG, whose revenue rose 18.6% on year on a constant currency basis, as well as the consolidation of the Editis publishing group it purchased last year. Editis has contributed EUR260 million of revenue since Feb. 1, it said.

However, revenue at its Canal+ subsidiary was down 2.2% on year, while revenue at advertising company Havas was largely flat on year.

Vivendi said the opening of UMG's share capital for acquisition is progressing, with advisory banks selected and contacts established with potential strategic partners.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 12:33 p.m. ET because an earlier version misstated the accounting metric in the third paragraph. EBITA amounted to EUR718 million, not EBITDA.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI -0.48% 24.7 Real-time Quote.16.64%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVENDI
12:48pVIVENDI : Correction to Vivendi Earnings
DJ
12:20pVIVENDI : 1st Half Profit Rises Sharply on Universal Music Growth
DJ
12:07pVivendi's first-half core operating profit jumps 28%, driven by Universal
RE
07/24Vivendi to appoint banks on Thursday for sale of Universal stake - source
RE
07/24VIVENDI : to Appoint Banks on Thursday for UMG Stake Sale -Reuters
DJ
07/22Mediaset snubs Vivendi request for new vote as tensions rise
RE
07/17Telecom Italia considering sale of assets worth 2 billion euros - paper
RE
07/15Vivendi's Dailymotion Ordered to Pay EUR5.5 Million to Mediaset for Copyright..
DJ
07/12EU legal advice favors Vivendi in feud with Mediaset
RE
07/09VIVENDI : Canal+ Prepares Voluntary Layoffs Plan for Up to 492 Jobs in France
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 491 M
EBIT 2019 1 646 M
Net income 2019 1 167 M
Debt 2019 1 393 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 30 946 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,08  €
Last Close Price 24,82  €
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI16.64%34 480
BOLLORÉ13.31%12 913
VIACOM19.69%12 612
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.6.99%6 725
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-8.02%5 364
MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD--.--%4 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group