Paris, April 15, 2019

Vivendi 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting:

all resolutions adopted

Cyrille Bolloré appointed to the Supervisory Board

replacing Vincent Bolloré appointed censor

and special advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board

Vivendi's 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 67.04% present or represented, approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote of the meeting.

The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.50 per share with respect to fiscal year 2018, up 11.1% compared to the dividend paid with respect to fiscal year 2017. The dividend will be paid as from April 18, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of April 16, 2019.

The General Shareholders' Meeting appointed Cyrille Bolloré as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. It also renewed the term of office of Dominique Delport for the same four-year period. The Supervisory Board now comprises 11 members: six women and five men, including the member representing the Group's employees and one member representing the Group's employee shareholders. Five members of the Board are independent.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the implementation of Vivendi's plan to convert into a European Company. Based in France and present in 21 European countries, Vivendi generates 54% of its consolidated revenues, and currently employs 53% of its staff, in Europe. This new status will allow Vivendi to align its corporate form with its economic and cultural European roots.

Concerning the Management Board remuneration, even though all resolutions were adopted, the Supervisory Board will reexamine this point.

Vivendi's Supervisory Board, which convened following today's General Shareholders' Meeting, appointed Vincent Bolloré as censor and special advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board.

The results of the voting on the resolutions will be available on Vivendi's website at the following address:www.vivendi.com/individual/shareholders-meeting. The slides presented at the AGM and a video webcast will also be available on the website.

The bio of Cyrille Bolloré is attached to this press release. A photo is available upon request.

The bios of all members of the Supervisory Board can be found on Vivendi's website at the following address:www.vivendi.com/vivendi-en/governance/supervisory-board.

Bio Cyrille Bolloré

A graduate of Paris Dauphine University, Cyrille Bolloré, age 33, holds a Master's degree in economics and management, with a major in finance.

He was Deputy Manager of Supplies and Logistics at Bolloré Energy from November 2007 to November 2008, and then Manager from December 2008 to August 2010. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bolloré Energy in September 2010 and Chairman in October 2011. He became Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bolloré in August 2012 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bolloré in June 2013. He became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in March 2019. He was Chairman of Bolloré Logistics until December 2014, Chairman of Bolloré Transport Logistics from November 2014 to May 2016, and has been Chairman of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Corporate (formerly Bolloré Transport & Logistics) since April 2016.

In September 2017, he was appointed Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Financière de l'Odet.

