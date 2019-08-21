Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/21 07:37:35 am
25.685 EUR   +0.65%
07:22aVIVENDI : Aims to Block Mediaset's European Alliance Plan -Bloomberg
DJ
08/07WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Tencent Seeks Music Industry Deal -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi : Aims to Block Mediaset's European Alliance Plan -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:22am EDT

--French media group Vivendi, Mediaset's shareholder, plans to block the Italian TV company's ambition to merge with its Spanish affiliate by voting against the proposal during Mediaset's shareholders meeting on Sept. 4, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Mediaset--whose controlling shareholder is the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi--wants to create a European alliance through a Dutch-registered holding company that will house the assets, according to Bloomberg.

-- Vivendi holds a roughly 29% stake in Mediaset and the proposal would need a two-thirds majority to be accepted, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2ZjQXRk

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -0.14% 2.946 End-of-day quote.7.36%
VIVENDI 0.67% 25.7 Real-time Quote.19.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIVENDI
07:22aVIVENDI : Aims to Block Mediaset's European Alliance Plan -Bloomberg
DJ
08/07WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Tencent Seeks Music Industry Deal -- WSJ
DJ
08/07TENCENT : enters talks to acquire stake in Universal Music Group
AQ
08/06China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
RE
08/06China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
RE
08/06EUROPE : European shares extend trade driven slide to third day
RE
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Tencent, New Media, Pernod
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06TENCENT : China's Tencent in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 580 M
EBIT 2019 1 646 M
Net income 2019 1 163 M
Debt 2019 1 940 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 31 135 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,98  €
Last Close Price 25,52  €
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI19.92%34 529
BOLLORÉ8.80%12 341
VIACOM2.10%10 665
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-2.59%6 070
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.73%5 861
MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD--.--%3 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group