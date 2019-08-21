Vivendi : Aims to Block Mediaset's European Alliance Plan -Bloomberg

--French media group Vivendi, Mediaset's shareholder, plans to block the Italian TV company's ambition to merge with its Spanish affiliate by voting against the proposal during Mediaset's shareholders meeting on Sept. 4, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Mediaset--whose controlling shareholder is the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi--wants to create a European alliance through a Dutch-registered holding company that will house the assets, according to Bloomberg.

-- Vivendi holds a roughly 29% stake in Mediaset and the proposal would need a two-thirds majority to be accepted, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2ZjQXRk

