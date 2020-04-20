Vivendi : Bollore 1Q Revenue Rose

By Mauro Orru

Bollore SE said Monday that its revenue for the first quarter of 2020 rose, thanks to 174 million euros ($189.1 million) arising from the consolidation of M7 and Editis by Vivendi SA, and foreign exchange of EUR50 million.

The French conglomerate said revenue for the quarter climbed to EUR5.97 billion from EUR5.69 billion on a reported basis in the first quarter of the previous year, or EUR5.91 billion at constant scope and exchange rates in 1Q 2019.

Bollore said the impact from the coronavirus pandemic on activities remains limited at this stage.

Revenue for the transportation and logistics business fell 5% due to the fall in air traffic, although the business is reaping the benefits of freight transport, partly offsetting the slowdown.

The company said it has EUR2.5 billion in liquid assets, undrawn confirmed credit lines and liquid investments as of March 31, rising to EUR9.6 billion including Vivendi.

