Vivendi : By-laws updated April 1st, 2019

BY-LAWS Société Anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance (Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board) ______ Updated April 1st, 2019 The By-Laws in English is a translation of the French "Statuts" for information purposes. This translation is qualified in its entirety by reference to the "Statuts".

Part I LEGAL FORM - PURPOSE - REGISTERED OFFICE Article 1 - LEGAL FORM - CORPORATE NAME - LEGISLATION - TERM The Company, which is called Vivendi, is a company established under French law and formed in Paris by a deed dated 11 December 1987, and which, by decision of the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2005, has adopted the legal form of a Société Anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance(company with Management Board and Supervisory Board), governed by current and future legislative and regulatory provisions as well as by these By-laws. The term of the Company shall expire on 17 December 2086, except in the event of an early dissolution or an extension to be decided by an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. Article 2 - PURPOSE The Company's main purpose is, directly and indirectly, in France and in all countries: •to provide any direct or indirect telecommunications and media/entertainment activities, and any interactive services, to individual, business andpublic-sector customers; •to market any products and services related to the foregoing; •any commercial, industrial, financial, stock, share andreal-estate transactions directly or indirectly related to the aforementioned purpose or to any similar or related purposes, or contributing to the fulfilment of these purposes; and more generally, the management and acquisition, by way of subscription, purchase, contribution, exchange or through any other means, of shares, bonds and any other securities of companies already existing or to be formed and the right to sell such securities. Article 3 -REGISTERED OFFICE The Company's registered office is located at 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris. The registered office may be transferred to any other place in accordance with the legislative and regulatory provisions in force. 2

Part II SHARE CAPITAL - SHARES Article 4 - SHARE CAPITAL The Company's share capital is 7,201,194,572.00 euros, divided into 1,309,308,104 shares having a face value of 5.50 euros, all of the same class and fully paid up. The share capital may be increased, reduced, amortized or divided by decision of the competent Shareholders' Meeting. Article 5 - SHARES 1.The shares may take the form of registered shares or bearer shares, in the absence of legal provisions to the contrary. 2.The Company may at any time, in accordance with applicable law and regulations, request from the central institution responsible for keeping the Company's share issuance account information relating to shares of the Company which confer a voting right at its Shareholders' Meetings, whether immediately or in the future. Failure by shareholders or intermediaries to comply with their obligation to provide the aforementioned information may lead to the suspension or suppression of dividend and/or voting rights, as permitted by law. 3.Any person, acting alone or in concert, who directly or indirectly holds a fraction of the capital, voting rights or securities subsequently convertible into shares of the Company, which is equal to or in excess of 0.5 % or a multiple of this fraction, shall notify the Company, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt, within fifteen days of exceeding any of these thresholds, of the total number of shares, voting rights or securities subsequently convertible into shares, which that person directly or indirectly holds, whether alone or in concert. Failure to comply with this provision shall be penalized in accordance with legal provisions, at the request, recorded in the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting, of one or more Shareholders holding at least 0.5 % of the Company's share capital. Any person, acting alone or in concert, shall also inform the Company within fifteen days if the percentage of share capital or voting rights which it holds falls below any of the thresholds mentioned in the first sub-paragraph of this paragraph 3. Article 6 - RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS ATTACHED TO SHARES 1.Each share carries a right of ownership of the Company's assets and liquidation surplus in proportion to the fraction of the authorized share capital which it represents. 3

2.Whenever it is required to hold a certain number of shares in order to exercise a right, Shareholders who do not own the said number of shares shall be responsible, if necessary, for grouping the shares corresponding to the required quantity. 3.The subscription right attached to shares belongs to the beneficial owner. 4.Ownership of a share implies acceptance of theseBy-laws and of decisions made by Shareholders' Meetings and by the Management Board acting on powers delegated by the Shareholders' Meeting. Part III SUPERVISORY BOARD Article 7 - COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD 1.The Supervisory Board is composed of a minimum of three Members, and a maximum of 18 Members, subject to the temporary exception set forth by law in the event of a merger. The Members are appointed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which may dismiss them at any time. 2.Each Member of the Supervisory Board must hold at least 1,000 shares in the Company. 3.The Members of the Supervisory Board are appointed for afour-year term, expiring at the end of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the accounts for the financial year ended, and which is held the year during which the term of office expires. They may be re-elected for additional terms. At the end of each Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the number of Members of the Supervisory Board who have reached the legally defined age on the closing date of the fiscal year whose accounts are approved by the meeting, shall not be more than one-third of the number of Members in office. When this limit is exceeded, the oldest Members shall be deemed to have resigned at the end of the said Shareholders' Meeting until the requirement set forth herein is met. In the event of a vacancy of one or more board seats due to death or resignation, and provided that the number of Members of the Supervisory Board does not fall below the minimum set forth in the first paragraph of this Article 7, the Supervisory Board may make provisional appointments between two Shareholders' Meetings which shall be subject to ratification by the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. 4

Article 8 - MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD REPRESENTING EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDERS I.Members of the Supervisory Board representing Employee Shareholders 1.If the percentage of share capital held by employees and retired employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under the Group's Savings Plan established by the Company, represents more than 3% of the Company's share capital, a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company shall be elected from among the employees who are members of the supervisory boards of the Company's mutual funds of which at least 90% of the assets comprise Company shares. The Member of the Supervisory Board representing the employee shareholders shall not be taken into account when calculating the maximum number of members of the Supervisory Board set forth in Article 7. An employees' representative may be elected as a Member of the Supervisory Board by an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, upon proposal from the Chairman of the Management Board, provided that his/her mandate ends automatically upon the election of a Member of the Supervisory Board pursuant to the provisions of the previous sub-paragraph. 2.If, for any reason the Member of the Supervisory Board elected by the Shareholders' Meeting under thesub-paragraph 1 above ceases to be an employee of the Company or one of its subsidiaries, said Member shall be deemed to have resigned one month from the date of his or her termination of employment. 3.Prior to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held to elect a Member of the Supervisory Board representing the employee shareholders pursuant tosub-paragraph 1, said member shall be appointed according to the following procedure: -the candidate shall be elected by the members of the Supervisory Boards of the Company's mutual funds representing the employees holding units of such funds. Voters shall comprise unit holders of funds and employees holding shares through direct subscription in connection with employee savings mechanisms; -the election shall be recorded in the meeting minutes, which shall list the number of votes cast in favor of each candidate as well as the name of the candidate elected by the abovementioned conditions who received the highest number of votes. 4.Each Member of the Supervisory Board representing employee shareholders shall be the owner of one share through a mutual fund as described insub-paragraph 1 of this Article 8, or of an equivalent number of units of said fund. If the Member does not hold one share or an equivalent number of units of the fund on the date of his appointment, or if he or she ceases to do so during his/her term of office, he or she shall be deemed to have resigned notwithstanding the fact that he or she remains an employee of the Company. II.Members of the Supervisory Board representing employees 1.The members representing employees are appointed by the Company's works council. 2.To the extent that the Company meets the legal requirements, the Supervisory Board shall include either one or two employees, as appropriate: 5