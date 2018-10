--Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine has denied reports the company is considering calling a Telecom Italia shareholder meeting to appoint four more board members, Reuters reports.

--Mr. de Puyfontaine said these considerations are "not a reality of the moment" at a conference on Friday, Reuters reports.

--The French media company is the leading shareholder of Telecom Italia.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2Ajbx78

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com