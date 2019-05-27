Log in
VIVENDI

Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 05/27 11:39:32 am
23.4 EUR   -0.85%
01:15pVIVENDI : Canal+ Group to Buy M7
DJ
05/25Italy's CDP may sell Open Fiber stake to TIM to form single network - report
RE
05/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, LVMH, Sprint, T-Mobile
Vivendi : Canal+ Group to Buy M7

05/27/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

Vivendi SA (VIV.FR) said Monday that its Canal+ Group business is acquiring Luxembourg's pay TV M7 for slightly over 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

The French media group said the proposed acquisition will allow its Canal+ business to expand to seven more countries. M7, which is owned by PE firm Astorg, is an aggregator and distributor of local and international TV channels, Vivendi said.

"The operation would allow CANAL+ Group to approach 20 million subscribers worldwide," said Maxime Saada, chairman of Canal+.

The acquisition is subject to the European Commission's approval, Vivendi said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI -0.85% 23.4 Real-time Quote.10.90%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 052 M
EBIT 2019 1 602 M
Net income 2019 1 249 M
Finance 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 24,75
P/E ratio 2020 21,34
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 30 900 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI10.90%34 614
BOLLORÉ14.97%13 206
VIACOM9.18%11 564
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.0.68%6 329
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.1.54%5 921
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-7.97%3 348
