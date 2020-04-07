Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vivendi    VIV   FR0000127771

VIVENDI

(VIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vivendi : Disney+ launches in France with Canal+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Since April 7, Canal+ has been the exclusive partner of the brand new Disney+ streaming service in France.

Disney France and the Canal+ Group are strenghtening their strategic distribution agreement by providing Canal+ subscribers with access to a unique offering of films, series and documentaries from the world's leading entertainment company.

The deal includes:

  • Distribution by Canal+ of a wide array of The Walt Disney Company's most popular branded television channels across numerous genres including Disney Channel and Disney Junior as well as National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Voyage and Fox Play.
  • Canal+ premium channels will air the first run broadcasts of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Blue Sky and Fox Searchlight movies. In 2019 to date, The Walt Disney Studios delivered 5 of the 10 most popular films in France including The Lion King and Avenger's End Game as well as Frozen II, Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel. All of these films will air on Canal+.
  • The Canal+ Group also becomes the exclusive Pay-TV partner of Disney+ in France and can thus market this service to its subscribers and extend the reach of Disney+ through 3rd party distribution partners such as ISPs. Intégrale, Intégrale+ and Ciné Séries Pack offers' subscribers have access to Disney+ in their subscription. Family Pack and Canal+ Pack offers' subscribers can benefit from Disney+ in their subscription for one year. In addition, Canal+ offers its new subscribers a 'Canal+ & Disney+' Limited Series and will integrate Disney+ into most of its thematic packs. As of today, the Disney+ app is available on Canal+ 4K set-top boxes.

This project fits perfectly in Canal+'s overall strategy of becoming the go-to brand for the world's best content and service.

Disclaimer

Vivendi SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 06:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIVENDI
02:53aVIVENDI : Disney+ launches in France with Canal+
PU
04/03VIVENDI SA : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
ZD
04/01VIVENDI : Information about the holding of Vivendi's Combined General Shareholde..
DJ
04/01VIVENDI : Information about the holding of Vivendi's Combined General Shareholde..
BU
04/01VIVENDI SA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
ZD
03/31Vivendi closes sale of 10% stake in Universal to Tencent consortium
RE
03/31VIVENDI : Closing of the Agreement With Tencent-led Consortium Regarding UMG and..
DJ
03/31VIVENDI : Closing of the Agreement With Tencent-led Consortium Regarding UMG and..
BU
03/30TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Vivendi remains committed to Telecom Italia - spokesman
RE
03/27ProSieben shares rally after CEO Conze's departure
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 503 M
EBIT 2020 1 811 M
Net income 2020 1 229 M
Debt 2020 4 349 M
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 22 709 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 27,78  €
Last Close Price 19,40  €
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Chief Financial Officer
Aliza Cohen-Jabès Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI-22.31%25 115
BOLLORÉ-34.70%8 071
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-19.90%5 474
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.11%3 691
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-2.65%2 872
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-45.92%2 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group