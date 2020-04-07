Vivendi : Disney+ launches in France with Canal+

Since April 7, Canal+ has been the exclusive partner of the brand new Disney+ streaming service in France.

Disney France and the Canal+ Group are strenghtening their strategic distribution agreement by providing Canal+ subscribers with access to a unique offering of films, series and documentaries from the world's leading entertainment company.

The deal includes:

Distribution by Canal+ of a wide array of The Walt Disney Company's most popular branded television channels across numerous genres including Disney Channel and Disney Junior as well as National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Voyage and Fox Play.

Canal+ premium channels will air the first run broadcasts of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Blue Sky and Fox Searchlight movies. In 2019 to date, The Walt Disney Studios delivered 5 of the 10 most popular films in France including The Lion King and Avenger's End Game as well as Frozen II, Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel. All of these films will air on Canal+.

The Canal+ Group also becomes the exclusive Pay-TV partner of Disney+ in France and can thus market this service to its subscribers and extend the reach of Disney+ through 3rd party distribution partners such as ISPs. Intégrale, Intégrale+ and Ciné Séries Pack offers' subscribers have access to Disney+ in their subscription. Family Pack and Canal+ Pack offers' subscribers can benefit from Disney+ in their subscription for one year. In addition, Canal+ offers its new subscribers a 'Canal+ & Disney+' Limited Series and will integrate Disney+ into most of its thematic packs. As of today, the Disney+ app is available on Canal+ 4K set-top boxes.

This project fits perfectly in Canal+'s overall strategy of becoming the go-to brand for the world's best content and service.