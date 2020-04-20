Log in
Vivendi : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -2-

04/20/2020

For the first quarter of 2020, New Initiatives, which brings together Dailymotion and the GVA entities, recorded revenues of EUR15 million, down 3.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (-3.9% at constant currency and perimeter). Dailymotion has forged numerous partnerships, including with Pure Medias (Webedia) in France, Workpoint TV, The Manila Times and Glia Cloud in Asia, and Extra TV and Televisa in the US/LATAM region. Dailymotion's audience for premium content grew by more than 50% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and now represents more than 70% of its overall audience. GVA, a telecoms operator in Africa, launched its very high-speed Internet access in March in two additional capital cities, Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Kigali in Rwanda, therefore strengthening its presence and network on the continent significantly.

First quarter highlights and recent events 

   -- Agreement with Tencent: On March 31, 2020, Vivendi announced that it has 
      completed the sale of 10% of the share capital of Universal Music Group 
      (UMG) to a Tencent-led consortium, three months after the signing of the 
      December 31, 2019 agreement, based on an enterprise value of EUR30 
      billion for 100% of UMG's share capital. This sale of 10% generated a 
      cash inflow of around EUR2.8 billion3. In Vivendi's Consolidated 
      Financial Statements, in accordance with IFRS 10, the capital gain on the 
      sale of 10% of UMG's share capital, equal to the difference between the 
      sale price and the value in the Consolidated Financial Statements of 
      non-controlling interests sold, will be directly recorded as an increase 
      in equity attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners. In accordance with 
      applicable standards, in Vivendi's Statutory Financial Statements, the 
      capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital will be recorded 
      in earnings. The consortium is led by Tencent and includes Tencent Music 
      Entertainment and other financial co-investors. The consortium has the 
      option to acquire, on the same valuation basis, an additional amount of 
      up to 10% of UMG's share capital until January 15, 2021. This transaction 
      is complemented by a separate agreement which enables Tencent Music 
      Entertainment to acquire a minority share capital of UMG's subsidiary 
      housing its Greater China operations. Vivendi is very happy with the 
      arrival of the Tencent-led consortium. It will enable UMG to further 
      develop in the Asian market. Now that this very significant strategic 
      transaction has been completed, Vivendi will pursue the possible sale of 
      additional minority interests in UMG, assisted by several banks which it 
      has mandated. An initial public offering is currently planned for early 
      2023 at the latest. Vivendi intends to use the proceeds from these 
      different transactions for substantial share buyback operations and 
      acquisitions. 
 
   -- Share buyback program: Between January 1 and March 6, 2020, Vivendi 
      repurchased 23.02 million shares, i.e., 1.76% of the share capital as of 
      the implementation date of the share buyback program, representing a 
      EUR559 million outflow. Consequently, the aggregate number of repurchased 
      shares under the program amounted to 130.93 million shares, i.e., 10% of 
      the share capital (as of the implementation date of the share buyback 
      program) in accordance with the authorization of the Shareholders' 
      Meeting on April 15, 2019. As of today, Vivendi holds 35.50 million 
      treasury shares, representing 2.99% of its share capital, of which 8.14 
      million shares allocated to cover performance share plans, 8.25 million 
      shares held for transfer to employees or officers of Vivendi group 
      entities (employee shareholding plan) and 19.10 million shares designated 
      for cancellation. 
 
   -- EMTN program: On April 3, 2020, Vivendi renewed its Euro Medium-Term Note 
      (EMTN) program, increasing it to EUR8 billion, giving Vivendi full 
      flexibility to issue bonds. This program was filed with the AMF 
      (Autorité des marchés financiers) under visa ndeg 20-117 for a 
      12-month period. In addition, on March 31, 2020, Moody's confirmed 
      Vivendi's long-term rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook. 
 
   -- Combined General Shareholders' Meeting today at 3.30 p.m. (Paris Time), 
      to be broadcast live in its entirety on the Group's website 
      www.vivendi.com: Vivendi shareholders were asked to vote on 30 
      resolutions, ordinary or extraordinary. In particular, they voted on the 
      proposed renewal of the term of office of Mr. Yannick Bolloré and 
      the appointment of Mr. Laurent Dassault to the Supervisory Board.

Slides related to the first quarter revenues 2020 are available on the Group's website www.vivendi.com in the section titled Investors-Analysts.

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions and the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, Vivendi's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were little affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which varied according to the Group's businesses and the geographical regions in which it operates. A decline in revenues was recorded for certain business activities in March, notably by Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, corresponding to the first effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Each of Vivendi's businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of this outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi's revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Vivendi is confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It makes every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities, as well as to best serve and entertain its customers and its audiences while respecting the instructions of the authorities in each country in which it operates.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

VIVENDI

