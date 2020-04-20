Vivendi : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -2

For the first quarter of 2020, New Initiatives, which brings together Dailymotion and the GVA entities, recorded revenues of EUR15 million, down 3.9% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (-3.9% at constant currency and perimeter). Dailymotion has forged numerous partnerships, including with Pure Medias (Webedia) in France, Workpoint TV, The Manila Times and Glia Cloud in Asia, and Extra TV and Televisa in the US/LATAM region. Dailymotion's audience for premium content grew by more than 50% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and now represents more than 70% of its overall audience. GVA, a telecoms operator in Africa, launched its very high-speed Internet access in March in two additional capital cities, Abidjan in Ivory Coast and Kigali in Rwanda, therefore strengthening its presence and network on the continent significantly.

First quarter highlights and recent events

-- Agreement with Tencent: On March 31, 2020, Vivendi announced that it has completed the sale of 10% of the share capital of Universal Music Group (UMG) to a Tencent-led consortium, three months after the signing of the December 31, 2019 agreement, based on an enterprise value of EUR30 billion for 100% of UMG's share capital. This sale of 10% generated a cash inflow of around EUR2.8 billion3. In Vivendi's Consolidated Financial Statements, in accordance with IFRS 10, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital, equal to the difference between the sale price and the value in the Consolidated Financial Statements of non-controlling interests sold, will be directly recorded as an increase in equity attributable to Vivendi SE shareowners. In accordance with applicable standards, in Vivendi's Statutory Financial Statements, the capital gain on the sale of 10% of UMG's share capital will be recorded in earnings. The consortium is led by Tencent and includes Tencent Music Entertainment and other financial co-investors. The consortium has the option to acquire, on the same valuation basis, an additional amount of up to 10% of UMG's share capital until January 15, 2021. This transaction is complemented by a separate agreement which enables Tencent Music Entertainment to acquire a minority share capital of UMG's subsidiary housing its Greater China operations. Vivendi is very happy with the arrival of the Tencent-led consortium. It will enable UMG to further develop in the Asian market. Now that this very significant strategic transaction has been completed, Vivendi will pursue the possible sale of additional minority interests in UMG, assisted by several banks which it has mandated. An initial public offering is currently planned for early 2023 at the latest. Vivendi intends to use the proceeds from these different transactions for substantial share buyback operations and acquisitions. -- Share buyback program: Between January 1 and March 6, 2020, Vivendi repurchased 23.02 million shares, i.e., 1.76% of the share capital as of the implementation date of the share buyback program, representing a EUR559 million outflow. Consequently, the aggregate number of repurchased shares under the program amounted to 130.93 million shares, i.e., 10% of the share capital (as of the implementation date of the share buyback program) in accordance with the authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting on April 15, 2019. As of today, Vivendi holds 35.50 million treasury shares, representing 2.99% of its share capital, of which 8.14 million shares allocated to cover performance share plans, 8.25 million shares held for transfer to employees or officers of Vivendi group entities (employee shareholding plan) and 19.10 million shares designated for cancellation. -- EMTN program: On April 3, 2020, Vivendi renewed its Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program, increasing it to EUR8 billion, giving Vivendi full flexibility to issue bonds. This program was filed with the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) under visa ndeg 20-117 for a 12-month period. In addition, on March 31, 2020, Moody's confirmed Vivendi's long-term rating of Baa2 with a stable outlook. -- Combined General Shareholders' Meeting today at 3.30 p.m. (Paris Time), to be broadcast live in its entirety on the Group's website www.vivendi.com: Vivendi shareholders were asked to vote on 30 resolutions, ordinary or extraordinary. In particular, they voted on the proposed renewal of the term of office of Mr. Yannick Bolloré and the appointment of Mr. Laurent Dassault to the Supervisory Board.

Slides related to the first quarter revenues 2020 are available on the Group's website www.vivendi.com in the section titled Investors-Analysts.

In addition, Vivendi's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were little affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which varied according to the Group's businesses and the geographical regions in which it operates. A decline in revenues was recorded for certain business activities in March, notably by Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, corresponding to the first effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Each of Vivendi's businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of this outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi's revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Vivendi is confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It makes every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities, as well as to best serve and entertain its customers and its audiences while respecting the instructions of the authorities in each country in which it operates.

