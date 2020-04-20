Vivendi : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of 2020

Regulatory News:

For the first quarter of 2020, Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) revenues were EUR3,870 million, compared to EUR3,459 million in the same period in 2019, an increase of EUR11.9%, mainly resulting from the growth of Universal Music Group (UMG) (+EUR267 million) and Canal+ Group (+EUR120 million, including EUR102 million relating to M7). At constant currency and perimeter(1) , revenues increased by 4.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the growth of UMG (+12.7%).

Vivendi's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were little affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which varied according to the Group's businesses and the geographical regions in which it operates. A decline in revenues was recorded for certain business activities in March, notably by Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, corresponding to the first effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Each of Vivendi's businesses is closely monitoring the current and potential effects of this outbreak. At this point, it is impossible to determine with certainty how long it will last and how it will impact Vivendi's revenues and annual results. However, the revenues of certain businesses, notably Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, are expected to be affected in the second quarter of 2020.

Vivendi is confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It makes every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities, as well as to best serve and entertain its customers and its audiences while respecting the instructions of the authorities in each country in which it operates.

Following the closing on March 31, 2020, of the sale of a 10% interest in Universal Music Group (UMG) to a consortium led by Tencent based on an enterprise value of EUR30 billion for 100 % of UMG's capital, the Group's gross cash position amounted to EUR4.8 billion at that date. Vivendi SE also has EUR3.9 billion in confirmed credit facilities, including EUR2.3 billion immediately available, taking into account outstanding issues of short-term commercial paper and drawings made as of that date.

In addition, the bond debt amounts to EUR5.4 billion, with maturities extending to 2028. Taking these factors into account, the Group's net debt stood at EUR2.4 billion on March 31, 2020, and the gearing (financial net debt to equity ratio) would be approximately 15% (based on the Group's equity balance as of December 31, 2019).

Vivendi's financial position is, therefore, solid. This assessment was confirmed by Moody's on March 31, 2020, when it renewed the Group's Baa2 debt rating with a stable outlook.

It is reminded that the Tencent-led consortium has the option to acquire, on the same valuation basis, an additional amount of up to 10% of UMG's share capital until January 15, 2021. (See first quarter highlights, below.)

Universal Music Group

For the first quarter of 2020, Universal Music Group's (UMG) revenues were EUR1,769 million, up 12.7% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2019 (+17.8% on an actual basis).

Recorded music revenues grew by 13.1% at constant currency and perimeter thanks to the growth in subscription and streaming revenues (+16.5%) and the receipt of a digital royalty claim. Revenues were impacted by the continued decline of downloads (-26.1%), while physical sales ended marginally below the first quarter of 2019 (-1.4%).

Recorded music best sellers for the first quarter of 2020 included new releases from King & Prince, Justin Bieber, Eminem and The Weeknd, as well as continued sales from Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

Music publishing revenues grew by 17.7% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2019, also driven by increased subscription and streaming revenues.

Merchandising and other revenues were down 4.9% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2019, as lower touring activity was partly offset by growth in D2C (direct-to-consumer) revenues.

Canal+ Group

For the first quarter of 2020, Canal+ Group's revenues were EUR1,372 million, a 9.6% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (up 1.0% at constant currency and perimeter). This trend was driven in particular by the growth in revenues from international pay-tv operations.

The total subscriber portfolio (individual and collective) of Canal+ Group, which now also integrates M7's activities, reached 20.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, compared to 16.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 on a pro forma basis, including 8.4 million in mainland France (more than 7.8 individual subscribers).

Revenues from television operations in mainland France decreased slightly (down 0.7% at constant currency and perimeter). The individual subscriber base to Canal+ offers continued to grow, with a net gain of 62,000 subscribers year-on-year.

Revenues from international operations grew by 35.3% (up 8.7% at constant currency and perimeter), thanks to the robust year-on-year growth in the number of subscribers (+3.5 million), which was driven both by organic growth and the integration of M7.

The current COVID-19 health crisis is affecting all of Canal+ Group's revenue sources. Canal+ Group is taking action to ensure the continuity of most of its operations and to implement solidarity initiatives, while increasing its vigilance in reviewing expenditures and investments.

At the request of the French government, Canal+ postponed to April 7, 2020 the launch of Disney + in France, initially scheduled for March 24, due to the risk of network saturation due to the health crisis.

Havas Group

For the first quarter of 2020, Havas Group revenues were EUR524 million. Net revenues(2) were EUR507 million, up by 1.0% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Organic growth declined 3.3%, exchange rates had a positive impact of 1.8% and acquisitions contributed 2.5%.

Business performance over the first quarter of 2020 reflected the initial impact of the current global health crisis. This impact varies significantly depending on the regions, the businesses and the sectors in which its clients operate. At this stage of the crisis, it is still difficult to identify any clear trends. While performances remained globally aligned with budget through the end of February, those of March were in decline.

At the end of March, business activity in North America was holding up well. Business was down sharply in most European countries, but remained positive in the United Kingdom. At constant currency and perimeter, Asia-Pacific reported a slight downturn overall, despite China, Hong Kong and Singapore being significantly affected over the first quarter; India was a major contributor to the region's overall performance. Latin America was down.

The second quarter will undoubtedly be affected by the current health crisis. Even so, it is essential for brands to continue communicating over this period. Havas Group is mobilizing all its resources to monitor the rapid shift in consumer behavior, to better anticipate its clients' communication needs. At the same time, Havas Group is adjusting its operating costs to limit the impact on its profitability.

Editis

Editis' revenues were EUR116 million, down 14.3% on a pro forma basis at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first quarter of 2019. The entire revenue decline can be attributed to March, as the beginning of the lockdown period negatively impacted the publishing industry (most of the points of sale have been forced to close).

All of Editis' activities were impacted: at constant currency and perimeter, Education & Reference revenues decreased 9.9%, literature revenues decreased 20.7% and Diffusion & Distribution revenues related to third-party publishers decreased 5.1%. However, extracurricular, e-learning and audiobook revenues are growing.

Before the start of the lockdown period, literature performed well with the launch of Michel Bussi's Au soleil redouté in February, which immediately became a best-seller, and the success of Frédéric Saldmann's On n'est jamais mieux guéri que par soi-même.

Editis also confirmed its leading position in the YouTubers and influencers' book segment (40% market share).

Lizzie, Editis' audiobook brand, received two of the three audiobook prizes awarded by France Culture/Lire dans le noir: John Fante's Mon chien Stupide, read by Thibault de Montalembert in the fiction category, and Léonard de Vinci, a biography by Walter Isaacson, read by François Hatt in the non-fiction category.

Other Businesses

For the first quarter of 2020, Gameloft's revenues were EUR61 million, down 10.4% year-on-year. Gameloft's sales on OTT platforms (Apple, Google, Microsoft, etc.) represented 73% of Gameloft's total sales. Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires, Asphalt 9: Legends, Dragon Mania Legends and Asphalt 8: Airborne were the best-selling titles of the first quarter of 2020, accounting for 54% of Gameloft's total revenues. Asphalt 9: Legends, the latest entry in the world's most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing franchise, reached 4 million downloads in just five months on the Nintendo Switch(TM) system.

For the first quarter of 2020, Vivendi Village's revenues were EUR23 million, a decrease of 3.4% (-13.4% at constant currency and perimeter) compared to the first quarter of 2019. The ticketing businesses, operating under the See Tickets brand, generated revenues of EUR14 million, a decrease of 5.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Live activities recorded revenues of EUR8 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2019. After a strong start to the quarter, the March 9, 2020, decision of the French authorities to ban all gathering of more than 1,000 people, and the lockdown measures gradually taken in Europe and Africa, weighed heavily on the revenues at the end of the period.

