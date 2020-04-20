Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/20 02:53:06 am
21.755 EUR   +5.45%
02:30aVIVENDI : Bollore 1Q Revenue Rose
DJ
02:18aVIVENDI : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -3-
DJ
02:18aVIVENDI : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -2-
DJ
Vivendi : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -3-

04/20/2020 | 02:18am EDT

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT 

 
 
                   Three months ended 
                   March 31, 
                                                           % Change 
                                                           at 
                                                           constant 
                                                 % Change  currency 
                                                 at        and 
(in millions of                                  constant  perimeter 
euros)             2020      2019      % Change  currency  (a) 
Revenues 
Universal Music 
 Group             1,769     1,502     17.8%     15.0%     12.7% 
Canal+ Group       1,372     1,252     9.6%      9.4%      1.0% 
Havas Group        524       525       -0.2%     -1.9%     -4.4% 
Editis             116       89        31.0%     31.0%     -14.3% 
Gameloft           61        68        -10.4%    -11.6%    -11.6% 
Vivendi Village    23        23        -3.4%     -5.0%     -13.4% 
New Initiatives    15        15        -3.9%     -3.9%     -3.9% 
Elimination of 
 intersegment 
 transactions      (10)      (15) 
Total Vivendi      3,870     3,459     11.9%     10.3%     4.4%

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which has been consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(1) Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which has been consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Net revenues correspond to revenues less pass-through costs rebilled to customers.

(3) In connection with the pre-closing streamlining of UMG's legal structure, some debt was incurred at the level of the UMG holding company consisting of an internal loan between UMG and Vivendi SE (without any increase in Vivendi's consolidated debt).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200419005036/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Media

Paris

Jean-Louis Erneux

+33 (0)1 71 71 15 84

Solange Maulini

+33 (0) 1 71 71 11 73

Investor Relations

Paris

Xavier Le Roy

+33 (0) 1 71 71 18 77

Nathalie Pellet

+33 (0)1 71 71 11 24

Delphine Maillet

+33 (0)1 71 71 17 20 

 
    SOURCE: Vivendi 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

