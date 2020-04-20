Vivendi : Good Revenues for the First Quarter Of -3

REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Three months ended March 31, % Change at constant % Change currency at and (in millions of constant perimeter euros) 2020 2019 % Change currency (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 1,769 1,502 17.8% 15.0% 12.7% Canal+ Group 1,372 1,252 9.6% 9.4% 1.0% Havas Group 524 525 -0.2% -1.9% -4.4% Editis 116 89 31.0% 31.0% -14.3% Gameloft 61 68 -10.4% -11.6% -11.6% Vivendi Village 23 23 -3.4% -5.0% -13.4% New Initiatives 15 15 -3.9% -3.9% -3.9% Elimination of intersegment transactions (10) (15) Total Vivendi 3,870 3,459 11.9% 10.3% 4.4%

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of M7 by Canal+ Group (September 12, 2019), the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ingrooves Music Group, which has been consolidated by Universal Music Group (March 15, 2019) and the acquisition of Editis (January 31, 2019).

(2) Net revenues correspond to revenues less pass-through costs rebilled to customers.

(3) In connection with the pre-closing streamlining of UMG's legal structure, some debt was incurred at the level of the UMG holding company consisting of an internal loan between UMG and Vivendi SE (without any increase in Vivendi's consolidated debt).

