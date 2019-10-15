Log in
VIVENDI

(VIV)
Vivendi Has Dropped Summary Proceedings Against Mediaset Merger in Amsterdam -Sources

0
10/15/2019 | 04:53am EDT

PARIS--Vivendi has dropped the summary proceedings it had opened in the Netherlands against the merger of Mediaset and its Spanish subsidiary Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Given that a Madrid court ruled last week to suspend the merger of the two broadcasting companies following a legal challenge by Vivendi, the proceeding initiated in Amsterdam wasn't necessary anymore, according to a source.

Vivendi, which holds a stake in both Mediaset and its Spanish subsidiary, had said at the time that it was satisfied with the Spanish court's decision and that legal actions in the Netherlands as well as Italy would continue.

Separate legal action initiated by Vivendi in the Netherlands is still in place, according to another source.

The French media and entertainment group has been embroiled in a dispute with Mediaset, which is controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, since a pay-TV deal between the two companies fell apart in 2016. Vivendi holds a 28.8% stake in Mediaset.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com 

-0-

This story was translated in whole or in part from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi-Dow Jones.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ 0.42% 3.786 Real-time Quote.7.71%
MEDIASET 0.98% 2.669 End-of-day quote.-2.73%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. 0.21% 5.65 End-of-day quote.2.91%
VIVENDI 0.32% 24.99 Real-time Quote.17.06%
