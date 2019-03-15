Log in
VIVENDI

(VIV)
Vivendi Hits Back at Elliott After Telecom Italia Board Backs Chairman

03/15/2019

By Cristina Roca

Vivendi hit back at Elliott Management Corp. on Friday after Telecom Italia's board--which is dominated by Elliott-backed members--voted Thursday to dismiss an auditors' report alleging misconduct by the board's chairman.

Telecom Italia's largest shareholder said Chairman Fulvio Conti shared information with board members appointed by Elliott before the rest of the board ahead of the ouster of the Italian company's then chief executive, Amos Genish.

Vivendi called on Telecom Italia's shareholders to install a "truly independent board," and promised only two of the board members it would put forward for a new board wouldn't be independent, and that neither would run for the role of chairman.

During Telecom Italia's annual general meeting on March 29, shareholders will vote on a proposal to remove five board members backed by Elliott.

Vivendi, which has a stake of almost 24% in Telecom Italia, has been locked in a long-running battle for control of the company with Elliott, whose nominees form a majority on the Italian company's board.

Read more about the imbroglio surrounding Telecom Italia at https://on.wsj.com/2TlJwWy (WSJ paywall) or https://bit.ly/2KuPhKY (NewsPlus).

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM ITALIA 2.02% 0.5394 Delayed Quote.8.68%
TELECOM ITALIA 1.60% 0.5318 End-of-day quote.10.04%
VIVENDI 0.12% 25.98 Real-time Quote.21.85%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 924 M
EBIT 2019 1 567 M
Net income 2019 1 232 M
Finance 2019 253 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 27,03
P/E ratio 2020 23,71
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 33 871 M
Chart VIVENDI
Duration : Period :
Vivendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIVENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,3 €
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnaud de Puyfontaine Chief Executive Officer
Yannick Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Roussel Director & Chief Operating Officer
Hervé Philippe Director & Chief Financial Officer
Simon John Gillham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIVENDI21.85%38 336
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX7.44%95 700
BOLLORÉ11.77%12 971
VIACOM10.97%11 768
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.21.29%7 073
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.22%6 614
